Press release

Paris, 20 April 2026

La Banque Postale announces the early redemption of its

EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Additional Tier 1 Notes issued on 20 November 2019

(ISIN FR0013461795)

(the “Additional Tier 1 Notes” or the “Notes”)

La Banque Postale (the “Issuer”») announces today the early redemption with effect on 20 May 2026 (the “Optional Redemption Date”) of all of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 Notes pursuant to Condition 7.2 (Optional Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the prospectus dated 18 November 2019.

The Notes will be redeemed at their prevailing outstanding amount, together with all accrued interests from, and including, 20 November 2025 to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date.

The binding terms of the early redemption are set out in the notice to the holders of the Notes appended to this press release.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute a purchase offer or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in the United States, Canada or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release may come are required to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them.

No communication or information relating to the early redemption of the Notes may be distributed to the public in any country in which a registration or approval requirement is applicable. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The early redemption of the Notes may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; La Banque Postale accepts no responsibility for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION & INVESTOR RELATIONS

Géraldine Lamarque – geraldine.lamarque@labanquepostale.fr – 06 22 36 03 55

Linda Chibah – linda.chibah@labanquepostale.fr – 06 72 05 30 52

Julien Rouch – julien.rouch@labanquepostale.fr – 07 85 98 68 68

Nicolas Viollet – nicolas.viollet@labanquepostale.fr – 06 88 45 18 31

Ruoshu Yang – ruoshu.yang@labanquepostale.fr – 06 32 52 45 54

ABOUT LA BANQUE POSTALE

La Banque Postale, along with its subsidiaries, including CNP Assurances, forms a large international bancassurance group, ranked 12th in the euro zone by the size of the balance sheet. Its diversified business model enables it to support almost 18 million individual and corporate customers and local public sector actors in France. A subsidiary of La Poste group, La Banque Postale is a local bank, present throughout the country with 17,000 contact points, including almost 6,500 post offices. As the leading funding body for the local public sector and public hospitals since 2015, La Banque Postale plays a key role in the economic development of the regions.

Driven by its “La Banque Postale 2030” strategic plan, it aims to build a leading European bancassurance group to support all of its customers and confirm its pioneering role in community financing. La Banque Postale offers a wide and omnichannel range of bancassurance services, built around its three brands: La Banque Postale, its retail bank, Louvre Banque Privée, its wealth management bank and CNP Assurances, its life and non-life insurance subsidiary. La Banque Postale is also accelerating its diversification strategy and developing its expertise businesses, particularly in asset management, insurance, consumer finance and corporate and local development banking.



Drawing on its citizen identity, La Banque Postale is working towards a just transition by integrating environmental and social impact objectives into the heart of its governance. A mission-led company since March 2022, La Banque Postale aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. It is in the top rankings of the non-financial rating agencies.

APPENDIX

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

Dated 20 April 2026

(the « Notice »)

To the holders of the issue of

EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Non-Call 7 year Resettable Additional Tier 1 Notes

ISIN FR0013461795

Common Code 208155318

(the “Notes”)

We refer to the prospectus dated 18 November 2019 (the “Prospectus”) of the Notes issued on 20 November 2019 by La Banque Postale, incorporated as société anonyme and registered in the Republic of France (the “Issuer”).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Condition 7.2 (Optional Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the Prospectus, the Issuer elects to redeem all of the outstanding Notes on 20 May 2026 (the “Optional Redemption Date”) in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 750,000,000.

The Notes will be redeemed at their Prevailing Outstanding Amount (being EUR 200,000 per Note), together with all accrued interests from, and including, 20 November 2025 to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date.

Upon the Optional Redemption Date, the Notes will be forthwith cancelled.

This notice is irrevocable. Any term not defined in this Notice shall have the meaning ascribed to that term in the Prospectus.

Attachment