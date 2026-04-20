Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2026: 130+ Players Drive Shift Toward Integrated Commercial-Scale Manufacturing - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (7th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 937 million in the current year to USD 2.16 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Viral and non-viral vectors have become essential instruments for transferring genetic material into target cells, constituting the foundation of contemporary cell and gene therapies. In recent years,, approximately 30 therapies utilizing viral vectors have gained global regulatory approval, with more than 500 candidates currently in clinical trials in the US. The increase in approvals and continuing research has driven the need for extensive viral vector production. Nonetheless, this field encounters numerous challenges, such as risks of immunogenicity and the intricate character of viral vector analysis. To address these challenges, developers are progressively investigating the possibilities of non-viral vectors as more secure and scalable options.



To satisfy the increasing need for vectors, the sector has launched various process improvements. Interestingly, Corning Life Sciences has created high-density cell culture systems, such as HYPERStack and CellSTACKs, which utilize gas-permeable film technology to improve vector yields. The firm has additionally launched automation systems to enhance workflows, decrease manual involvement, and speed up production schedules. These advancements in technology have generated momentum for more efficient, reliable, and economical vector production globally.



Currently, more than 300 players from both industry and non-industry sectors worldwide are engaged in efforts to back the growing pipeline of cell therapies, gene therapies, and vector-based vaccines, according to the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market report. The expansion in this sector is additionally driven by investments, strategic partnerships, and facility expansions, demonstrating a solid dedication to addressing production challenges. These advancements indicate that manufacturing for both viral and non-viral vectors is set for significant growth, positioning them as essential contributors to the upcoming wave of genetic therapies.



VIRAL VECTOR AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS



The report delves into the current state of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 130 industry players claim to have the necessary capabilities to manufacture different types of viral vectors for in-house requirements and / or contract service engagements.

The current viral vector manufacturing market landscape features the presence of around 70% contract manufacturers; among these, about 20% players have capability to manufacture all types of viral vectors.

Close to 50% of the companies in this domain have the capability to operate across all three scales of operation, namely preclinical, clinical and commercial.

We have mapped the locations of facilities established by different vector manufacturers worldwide; notably, Europe emerged as the prominent viral and non-viral vector manufacturing hub.

Around 85% of the non-industry players are engaged in the manufacturing of AAV vectors; further, close to 80% of the organizations are focused on manufacturing vectors for gene therapy applications.

Majority (43%) of the technologies are being utilized for manufacturing vectors that can be used for the treatment of neurological disorders, followed by oncological disorders (30%).

Presently, close to 150 expansions have been undertaken by various players, underscoring the growing interest and investment in the vector-based cell and gene therapy domain.

The rising interest in this domain is also reflected by the number of partnerships that have been inked in the recent past, involving both international and local stakeholders.

In order to increase efficiency and optimize the manufacturing processes, several vector and gene therapy innovators are anticipated to forge strategic alliances with vector and gene therapy manufacturers.

Over 65% of the global installed gene therapy and vector manufacturing capacity is dedicated to viral vector manufacturing; ~55% of viral vector manufacturing capacity is installed in the facilities located in North America.

Given that there are several types of vectors being evaluated across various stages of development, the demand for such vectors is anticipated to rise significantly over the next decade.

The overall opportunity associated with vector manufacturing domain is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 9.73%; it is likely to be well distributed across different, scales of operation, types of vectors and geographical regions.

Over the long term, vector-based therapies for oncological disorders, which hold more than 60% market share are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Scale of Operation: Clinical Segment Occupies the Highest Revenue Share in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Application Area: Gene Therapy is Likely to Capture Majority of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Share

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Vaccines

Type of Vector Manufactured: Lentiviral Vector Segment Holds the Largest Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Share

AAV Vectors

Adenoviral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Non-viral Vectors

Other Vectors

Therapeutic Area: Oncological Disorders Segment Holds the Largest Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Share

Oncological Disorders

Rare Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Sensory Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Blood Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Ophthalmic Disorders

Other Disorders

Type of Manufacturer: Contract Manufacturing Segment is Likely to Dominate the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

In-house Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Geographical Regions: Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa is Likely to Propel the Growth of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

Reasons to Buy

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Players in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

AGC Biologics

Aldevron

Celonic

Catalent Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Novartis

Oxford BioMedica

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ert1e5

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