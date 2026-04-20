$106.08 Bn Automotive Suspension System Markets, 2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Electrification, Safety Autonomous Mobility are Driving Demand for Advanced, Lightweight Suspension Systems

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Suspension System Market Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive suspension system market size is estimated to grow from USD 59.27 billion in the current year to USD 106.08 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The growing need for improved comfort and safer ride experiences in vehicles is driving the global market forward. Furthermore, advancements in suspension technology related to future mobility, electrification, and autonomous driving are anticipated to boost market expansion. The trend towards lightweight vehicle systems is also increasing the demand for high-strength materials like advanced composites, particularly in the design of chassis and suspension.



Moreover, the emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles has led to innovations in the suspension field. Electric vehicles require suspension adaptations to support battery weight, while autonomous vehicles need specialized systems to maintain stability and ensure passenger comfort across different driving situations. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the automotive suspension system market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Suspension System Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of System



Based on type of system, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into active system, passive system, and semi-active system.

According to our estimates, currently, the passive system captures the majority of the market share. This increase is due to its widespread use across various types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.



Conversely, the active system segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing advancements in active suspension systems, which are gaining popularity over passive systems.



Market Share by Type of Component



Based on type of component, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into air compressors, ball joint, coil spring, control arm, leaf spring, shock dampener, struts, and others.

According to our estimates, currently, the shock dampener segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their essential function in improving vehicle performance, safety, and ride comfort, as they help ensure tire-road contact, thus providing enhanced stability, handling, and comfort for passengers.



In addition, the struts segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by advancements in suspension technology and a rising demand for better vehicle handling and comfort.



Market Share by Type of Suspension



Based on type of suspension, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into air suspension, and hydraulic suspension.

According to our estimates, currently, the hydraulic suspension segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its widespread use among leading automotive manufacturers, as hydraulic suspensions enhance vehicle handling and offer a more comfortable ride



However, the air suspension segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is linked to the rising adoption of air suspension technology in luxury vehicles, military applications, and commercial trucks, attributed to their adjustable ride height and improved comfort.



Market Share by Type of Damping



Based on type of damping, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented electromagnetic, and hydraulic.

According to our estimates, currently, the hydraulic segment captures the majority of the market share, owing to their efficiency in delivering smooth ride quality and stability.



However, the electromagnetic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising need for advanced suspension systems that provide improved performance and adaptability, as these dampers utilize magnetic fields to manage damping forces, resulting in enhanced responsiveness.



Market Share by Type of Vehicle



Based on type of vehicle, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, passenger cars, and two-wheelers.

According to our estimates, currently, the passenger cars segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the rise in disposable income among individuals in developing nations, resulting in an increased demand for passenger cars.



However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This trend can be linked to advancements in infrastructure and urban development in both developing and developed countries, leading to a higher demand for commercial vehicles.



Market Share by Type of Sales Channel



Based on type of sales channel, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into aftermarket and OEM.

According to our estimates, currently, the OEM segment captures the majority of the market share. This is largely due to the rise in vehicle production and an increased demand for advanced suspension systems in new vehicle designs.



However, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in aftermarket suspension solutions is driven by the increasing number of vehicles on the roads, rising consumer awareness about vehicle maintenance, and a trend towards upgrading or replacing suspension systems to enhance performance and comfort.



Market Share by Type of Geometry



Based on type of geometry, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into dependent, independent, and semi-independent.

According to our estimates, currently, the automotive suspension system captures the majority of the market share. This trend can be linked to technological innovations in automotive suspension systems and the adoption of international safety standards. In addition, companies are increasingly concentrating on creating advanced suspension systems that meet global safety regulations and vehicle specifications.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global automotive suspension system market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprises.

According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. However, the small and medium enterprise segments are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their innovation, agility, emphasis on niche markets, and their capacity to adapt to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the automotive suspension system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world.

According to our estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the vast population, rising urbanization, and the swift expansion of the automotive sector in nations like China and India. These elements are driving an increase in vehicle demand for both personal and industrial purposes, which in turn enhances the significance of automotive suspension systems and contributes to market expansion.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Players

Benteler

Bosch

BWI

Continental

Denso

Fox Factory

Gabriel India

Hendrickson

Hitachi Automotive Systems

HL Mando

KYB

Mando

Marelli

Magneti Marelli

Multimatic

Parker Hannifin

Rassini

RideTech

Sachs

Samvardhana Motherson

Schaeffler

SHOWA

Sogefi

TATA

Tenneco

ThyssenKrupp

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqeuxt

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