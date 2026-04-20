DNA Synthesis Market Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: $8.6 Bn Market Poised for Rapid Scale as $750M+ Investment and 11,000+ Patents Fuel Innovation Surge

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA synthesis markets, 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Organ, Type of Single Organ based Model, Type of Material of Construction, Purpose, Application Area, End User, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNA synthesis market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in the current year to USD 8.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Numerous studies have taken place to assess the therapeutic application of oligonucleotides, especially DNA, for different medical issues. Moreover, the oligonucleotide molecules are now utilized in diagnosing genetic diseases, including cancer, ovarian cancer, dyslexia, psoriasis, and Parkinson's disease.



Advanced technologies such as genetic modification, genome sequencing, gel electrophoresis, and recombinant DNA methods enable researchers to design precise oligonucleotides for medical progress. Numerous DNA-based treatments have been developed by pharmaceutical firms to aid in the management of different illnesses, thus contributing significantly towards the market.



It is important to highlight that numerous DNA synthesis companies are offering technologies and services to enhance the production of DNA molecules. Significantly, companies operating in this domain have developed unique enzymatic DNA synthesis systems that offer improved accessibility and convenience over DNA replication methods, in addition to extending the length of DNA strands. Due to the precision and management offered by high-throughput technologies, numerous researchers and developers of oligonucleotide-based therapies opt to outsource DNA replication and synthesis processes to external service providers with the required expertise.



Driven by the increasing demand for naturally or synthetically generated DNA, several industry leaders have shown a strong interest in this field to improve the efficiency, and precision of the DNA manufacturing process.

DNA SYNTHESIS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Chemical Method Accounts for the Highest Share of DNA Synthesis Market



In terms of method of DNA synthesis, the market is segmented into chemical and enzymatic methods. Our estimates suggest that the chemical method accounts for the largest share of the market in the current year and is poised to hold 57% of the overall revenue share by 2035. Owing to the growing usage of enzymes for DNA isolation and synthesis, the enzymatic method is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.



Research and Diagnostics Capture Most of the Market Share in the Current Year



In terms of key application areas, the global DNA synthesis market is distributed across research & diagnostics and therapeutic applications. It is worth noting that research & diagnostic applications are likely to hold 61% of the overall revenue share by 2035. Further, therapeutic applications are likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising interest in nucleic acid-based therapies, gene therapy, and personalized treatment.



Presently, Large Companies Occupy the Majority of the DNA Synthesis Market Share



In terms of company size, the DNA synthesis market has been distributed among small, mid-sized, and large companies. In the current year, large companies are estimated to hold majority of the overall revenue share. Further, small companies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Likely to Grow at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period



In terms of geographical regions, the DNA synthesis market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America currently accounts for the largest share of the market and is expected to hold 50% of the overall share of the market by 2035. In Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, the market will grow at a higher CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

DNA SYNTHESIS MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

Around 65 companies presently claim to have the required expertise for DNA synthesis technologies and affiliated services; of these, more than 50% of players are small companies and have recently been established.

There has been a notable increase in the published scientific literature related to DNA synthesis technologies and services in the last few years; such articles have been published in over 50 countries.

The growing interest in DNA synthesis technologies and services is reflected by the increase in partnership activity in the recent past; in fact, between 2019 and 2021, the partnership activity increased at a CAGR of 18%.

Over the past few years, 150 academic grants have been awarded to various organizations in order to support the ongoing efforts related to research and innovation in the field of DNA synthesis technologies.

Several investors, having realized the future opportunity associated with DNA synthesis technologies and services market, have invested more than USD 750 million in the past five years.

More than 11,000 patents have been filed / granted related to DNA synthesis technologies Since 2016, establishing a strong portfolio of intellectual property within this industry.

The DNA synthesis services market is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of more than 22% till 2035; the opportunity is likely to be distributed across methods of synthesis applications, company sizes and geographies.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

KEY PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

ATUM

DNA Script

Eurofins Genomics

Gene Universal

GenScript

Synbio Technologies

COLLEGES/INSTITUTIONS

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

National Institute on Aging

National Science Foundation

Univ Of North Carolina Chapel Hill

University of Iowa

University of Minnesota

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Vanderbilt University

Weill Medical Coll of Cornell Univ

Yale School of Medicine

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