$62.31 Bn Automotive Cybersecurity Market, 2026-2040: Continental Stands out with Its End-to-end Portfolio, Encompassing Secure Gateway Solutions Customized for OEMs Like BMW and Ford

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Form, Type of Security, Type of Vehicle, Application, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.60 billion in current year to USD 62.31 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 17.39% during the forecast period, till 2040.



Automotive cybersecurity protection is essential as modern cars evolve into advanced "driving computers" equipped with autonomous driving capabilities, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. A comprehensive lifecycle approach, such as security by design, ensures robust defenses, complemented by adherence to industry standards like ISO / SAE 21434.





The automotive cybersecurity market is expanding rapidly due to vehicle digitization trends, including autonomous driving, electrification, and software-defined vehicles, which increase attack surfaces through telematics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and backend infrastructure. Further, rising threats, such as API vulnerabilities over Wi-Fi and 5G, underscore the demand for AI-powered defenses and collaborative industry efforts. Overall, considering the above-mentioned factors, the automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Automotive Cybersecurity Market



Key drivers propelling the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market include the rapid use of connected and autonomous vehicles, which integrate advanced features like over-the-air updates, V2X communication, and AI-driven systems. This exponentially expands the attack surface for cyber threats.

Stringent regulatory mandates, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29, compel original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to embed security throughout the vehicle lifecycle, driving demand for compliant solutions. Escalating cyber incidents targeting vehicle networks, coupled with rising consumer awareness of data privacy risks, further accelerate adoption. Additionally, the shift toward software-defined vehicles and electric architectures heightens vulnerability, spurring investments in advanced threat detection.

Key Challenges in Automotive Cybersecurity Market



The second-life EV battery market faces several key challenges that could impede widespread adoption. One of the primary challenges include the complexity of interconnected supply chains, which create multiple vulnerability entry points across diverse components and stakeholders. Increased connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks, and OTA updates vastly expands the attack surface, while escalating software complexity in software-defined and autonomous vehicles.

High implementation costs burden smaller manufacturers, along with a critical talent shortage for professionals skilled in automotive cybersecurity. Further, regulatory compliance with evolving standards like UNECE WP.29 adds operational complexity, alongside data privacy concerns from vast personal data collection and inadequate incident response planning.

Automotive Cybersecurity Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry



Emerging trends in the automotive cybersecurity industry are reshaping the sector amid the rise of software-defined vehicles and heightened connectivity.AI-driven threat intelligence and predictive analytics enable real-time anomaly detection and automated response, outpacing traditional rule-based systems.

Zero-trust architectures and secure-by-design principles gain traction, enforcing continuous verification across ECUs, V2X networks, and OTA update pipelines. Quantum-resistant cryptography addresses future-proofing against evolving computational threats, while blockchain integration enhances supply chain integrity and software provenance. Further, collaborative ecosystems, including OEM-supplier consortia and standards like ISO/SAE 21434 updates, accelerate adoption of composable security platforms tailored for Level 4/5 autonomy.



Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Lead the Automotive Cybersecurity Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, the automotive cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific captures the largest share. This is due to its dominant position in global vehicle production, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, where surging demand for connected cars, electric vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) amplifies cybersecurity needs.

This growth is further supported by government initiatives promoting intelligent transportation infrastructure, coupled with stringent regulations. Moreover, rapid 5G deployment, expansive semiconductor networks, and large-scale exports of software-defined vehicles further accelerates the adoption of cybersecurity.



Strategic Approaches for Capturing Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share

The automotive cybersecurity market features a dynamic competitive landscape including established automotive suppliers and specialized cybersecurity firms, both advancing innovation and regulatory compliance.

The firm "Continental" stands out with its end-to-end cybersecurity portfolio, encompassing intrusion detection and prevention systems alongside secure gateway solutions customized for OEMs like BMW and Ford.

Robert Bosch leverages its extensive vehicle electronics expertise to dominate cyber threat protection, embedding cryptographic security. Aptiv sets itself apart via advanced V2X security protocols and AI-powered threat detection, bolstering cybersecurity for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Leading players, including Harman International and Karamba Security, prioritize multi-layered defense mechanisms amid stringent global regulations, while fostering collaborative ecosystems with semiconductor providers and cybersecurity software developers.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $62.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Key Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type of Form

External Security

In-Vehicle Security

By Type of Security

Application

Cloud

Data

Endpoint

Hardware

Network

Wireless Network

Others

By Type of Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Fuel-based Vehicles

By Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort Systems

Communication Channels

Infotainment

On-Board Diagnostics

Powertrain

Telematics

Others

By Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New-Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

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Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx3mq7

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