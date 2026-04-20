Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $5.34 Billion by 2035 - Close to 15 Therapies are Currently Being Investigated Across Various Stages of Development

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2040 - Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Biologic, Route of Administration, Type of Formulation, Type of Aging, Type of Canine Population, Geographical Regions and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-aging drugs for dogs market is estimated to grow from USD 91 million in the current year to USD 5.34 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Over the years, the number of pet dogs has grown significantly. The American Veterinary Medical Association states that the number of dogs has grown continuously from 52.9 million in 1996 to 89.7 million in 2024. Further, the number of households with pets has risen from 31.3 million in 1996 to 59.8 million in 2024. This trend emphasizes the rising need for creative healthcare solutions, such as treatments designed to increase the health span or elevate quality of life in older dogs. This is fueled by the desire of pet owners to invest in enhanced healthcare to improve their dog's overall health and well-being.



Moreover, it is essential to emphasize that the biology of aging in dogs remains a largely unstudied area for the development of safe and effective treatments. Nonetheless, the rise in pet owner expenditures, continual innovation, and investor financial backing are expected to propel the growth of the dog anti-aging therapeutics market in the future.

ANTI AGING DRUGS FOR DOGS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Small Molecules Hold the Largest Share of Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Market



In terms of types of molecules, the market is segmented across biologics and small molecules. In the current year, the small molecules segment is likely to capture the entire market share. It is worth highlighting that the market for biologics segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR (38%), during the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple benefits of biology including precise treatment and improved outcomes, setting the stage for the expansion of this segment in the anticipated future.



Antisense Oligonucleotides Captures Majority of the Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Market Share



In terms of types of biologics, the market is segmented across antisense oligonucleotides, gene therapies and other biologics. In the current year, antisense oligonucleotides sub-segment is likely to capture the complete share in the overall market. The biologics segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR (38%), during the forecast period. This is due to the various advantages of biologics such as targeted treatment and enhanced results, paving the way for the growth of this sector in the anticipated future.



Oral Route Holds the Largest Share in the Short Term



This segment highlights the distribution of global anti-aging dogs market across different routes of administration, such as oral, intravenous and other routes. In the short term, the oral route of administration segment is likely to capture the complete share in the overall market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its convenience, ease of administration, and the likely preference among pet owners.



Injections Segment is Likely to Capture the Majority of the Market Share in the Future



This segment highlights the distribution of global market size across different types of formulations, such as injections, tablets and other formulations. By 2040, the injections segment is likely to capture maximum anti-aging drugs for canine's market share (~75%). This is due to the increased bioavailability and quicker therapeutic effects provided by injections related to oral supplements or other methods, making them the favored choice for addressing aging in dogs.



Metabolic Aging Accounts for the Complete Market Share in the Current Year



This segment highlights the distribution of the global market across different types of ageing. Notably, in the current year, the metabolic aging segment is likely to capture the complete share in the overall market. This is because metabolic dysfunction primarily drives the canine aging process. Therefore, therapies targeting these metabolic pathways can effectively manage the aging process. It is worth highlighting that the market for metabolic aging is likely to grow at a CAGR of 26%, during the forecast period.



Majority of the Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Market is Captured by Senior Dogs



This segment highlights the distribution of the global market value across different types of canine population targeted, such as senior dogs, large giant dogs and others. In the short term, the senior dogs segment is likely to capture the complete share in the overall market. This is because current drug development programs and clinical studies are focused on senior dogs, which represent the largest share of the dog population.



Asia-Pacific is Likely to Propel the Growth of the Anti-aging Therapeutics Market for Dogs



Our estimates suggest that North America is likely to capture the complete share in the overall market in the present year. This is due to the well-established veterinary infrastructure and the concentration of advanced clinical research initiatives in the region. Further, by 2026, the first drug, named LOY-002 is expected to attain approval in the US. It is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to attain higher anti-aging drugs for dogs market growth rate (CAGR) of 45%, during the period 2029-2040.

ANTI-AGING DRUGS FOR DOGS MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the anti-aging drugs for dogs market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Close to 15 anti-aging therapies for dogs are currently being investigated across various stages of development; more than 75% of developers are based in North America.

Around 30% of the anti-aging therapeutics for dogs are in clinical stages of development; further, most (>85%) of the therapies are being evaluated as monotherapies.

Stakeholders are enhancing their existing capabilities and strengthening their competencies in order to develop innovative anti-aging therapeutics, which can improve the health span of dogs.

In recent years, the industry has witnessed a substantial rise in the number of partnerships to develop canine longevity drugs; more than 45% of the deals have been focused on the research and development initiatives.

Close to 30% of the funding rounds were instances of venture capital rounds received for the development of anti-aging therapeutics for dogs with an aim to improve health span in canines.

The growing scientific literature is indicative of the active involvement of stakeholders in research and development focused on understanding canine longevity; more than 20% of the articles were published in 2024.

50% of the patents were filed / granted in WIPO jurisdiction; notably, Postrel Richard, having filed two patents, emerged as the leading assignee.

The global anti-aging therapeutics for dogs market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 28% till 2040; further, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a faster pace.

The tablets sub-segment is likely to capture majority of the overall market share, owing to the ease of administration and affordability as compared to other formulations.

With the growing population of aging dogs and increasing awareness among pet owners about managing age-related issues, the demand for effective solutions is expected to rise significantly.

Primary Research Overview

Discussions with multiple stakeholders in this domain influenced the opinions and insights presented in this study. The market report includes transcripts of the following other third-party discussions:

Co-founder, Small Company in the US

Chief Executive Officer, Mid-sized Company in the US

Chair and Professor, Public Research University in the US

Professor, Public Research University in the US

Biologist and Biogerontologist, Public University in the US

Players in the Anti-aging Drugs for Dogs Market

Alive

CER Groupe

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Deprenyl Animal Health

Dogtopia

Genflow Bioscience

Heureka Labs

JangoPet

Loyal

Morris Animal Foundation

North Carolina State University

P V Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University

Rejuvenate Bio

Senior Dog Veterinary Society

Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Texas A&M University

TriviumVet

University of Rochester

University of Washington

Vaika Foundation

Additional Benefits

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15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyht6j

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