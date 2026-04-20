20 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:

WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS3306517924)

WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS3306517502)

WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS3306517338)

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS3306517098)

WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short (New ISIN: XS3306516959)

(together, the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Further to the announcement made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 2 April 2026 (the “Initial Announcement”) relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Consolidations have now taken place.

The Consolidations applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 17 April 2026. As notified to holders, the Consolidations resulted in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities. Monday 20 April 2026 is the first trading day of the Affected Securities using the new ISIN on European exchanges (set out in the below table).

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:

Class Existing ISIN (Last day of trading 17 April 2026) New ISIN (First day of trading 20 April 2026) Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short IE00B8JG1787 XS3306517924 Three thousand eight hundred 3800 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short IE00B8JF9153 XS3306517502 One hundred forty 140 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short IE00B8GKPP93 XS3306517338 One hundred twenty 120 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 XS3306517098 Six hundred fifty 650 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short IE00B8KD3F05 XS3306516959 Thirty 30

Taking WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short as an example, the Consolidation for this Affected Security resulted in every 3800 being consolidated into one security. Trading in the consolidated Affected Securities began at the open of trading today, 20 April 2026, on European stock exchanges. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer dated 17 April 2026.

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ and the Initial Announcement on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.