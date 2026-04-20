Ayurveda Market Size Projected to Reach USD 89.37 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ayurveda Market size is valued at USD 18.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 89.37 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.18% during 2026–2035. The market is expected to increase significantly between 2026 and 2035 due in large part to growing consumer interest in plant-based healthcare products, lifestyle problems, herbal supplements, and wellness centers.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 18.47 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 89.37 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 17.18%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Consumer Demand for Natural and Plant-Based Healthcare Solutions to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Ayurvedic therapies, including herbal formulations, nutraceuticals, and customized wellness programs, are being used more frequently by healthcare facilities like hospitals, specialty clinics, wellness centers, and home healthcare providers to treat chronic illnesses and encourage preventative healthcare. The market is expanding more quickly as a result of developments in oral supplements, functional foods, digital Ayurveda, safety, efficacy, and customer adherence.

Major Ayurveda Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Dabur

Himalaya Wellness

Patanjali Ayurved

Emami

Baidyanath

Vicco Laboratories

Hamdard Laboratories

Zandu Realty (part of Emami)

Charak Pharma

Sandu Pharmaceuticals

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd

Arya Vaidya Sala (Kottakkal)

Sri Sri Tattva

Maharishi Ayurveda

Organic India

Amrutanjan Healthcare

Unilever (Ayush brand)

Colgate-Palmolive (Ayurvedic oral care lines)

Procter & Gamble (Herbal/Ayurvedic personal care extensions)

Shahnaz Husain Group

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Healthcare Products held the largest market share of 45.38% in 2025 due to its prevalence in preventive healthcare, immunity enhancement, and management of chronic ailments. Personal Care Products are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.18% during 2026–2035 due to increased demand for herbal personal care products.

By Distribution Channel

Retail segment dominated with 48.54% market share in 2025 due to their accessibility and trust among consumers. Online/E-commerce are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 18.31% through 2026–2035 due to an increase in digital literacy and the number of smartphones.

By Consumer Type

B2C (Business-to-Consumer) accounted for the highest market share of 61.82% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period as a result of a high demand for Ayurvedic products from consumers.

By Application

Therapeutics & Healthcare dominated with a 39.71% share in 2025 as the segment witnessed robust adoption of herbal formulations in the prevention of health issues and enhancement of immunity. Cosmetics & Personal Care are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 18.04% through 2026–2035 due to the robust demand for natural cosmetics and personal care products.

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Ayurveda Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Healthcare Products

Personal Care Products

Oral Care Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail (Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Dept. Stores)

Online/E-commerce

Direct Sales (Clinics, Ayurveda centers)

Beauty Spa/Salon

Others

By Consumer Type

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

B2B (Business-to-Business)

Others

By Application

Therapeutics & Healthcare

Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Wellness & Lifestyle

Others

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Ayurveda Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.79 Billion in 2025 to USD 29.94 Billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 20.04%. The market is fueled by investments in cutting-edge nutraceuticals, functional food items, and wellness services in clinics, retail, and e-commerce, as well as the growing demand for personal care goods and preventive healthcare services.

Currently holding a substantial market share of 42.11%, the Asia-Pacific Ayurveda Market is anticipated to develop significantly between 2026 and 2035. The expansion of the healthcare sector in India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the rise in lifestyle diseases, and the growing consumer preference for natural goods are all factors contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific Ayurveda Market.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.54%, the North American Ayurveda market is among the fastest-growing due to the growing demand for plant-based medicine and herbal supplements as well as the growing recognition of the value of holistic well-being. Hospitals and clinics are using the Ayurvedic segment more and more.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Dabur expanded its nutraceuticals line with immunity-focused herbal formulations, strengthening its preventive healthcare positioning and boosting its share in the global Ayurveda market.

, Dabur expanded its nutraceuticals line with immunity-focused herbal formulations, strengthening its preventive healthcare positioning and boosting its share in the global Ayurveda market. In November 2025, Himalaya launched a new line of plant-based dermatology solutions, expanding its footprint in natural skincare and rein.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AYURVEDA ADOPTION & PENETRATION METRICS – helps you understand the market shift toward natural and holistic healthcare by analyzing adoption rates across wellness centers, dietary supplements, and personal care segments in urban and rural markets.

– helps you understand the market shift toward natural and holistic healthcare by analyzing adoption rates across wellness centers, dietary supplements, and personal care segments in urban and rural markets. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PRACTITIONER PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate service quality and scalability through insights on treatment utilization rates, practitioner training efficiency, and patient satisfaction benchmarks.

– helps you evaluate service quality and scalability through insights on treatment utilization rates, practitioner training efficiency, and patient satisfaction benchmarks. PRODUCT QUALITY & FORMULATION CONSISTENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess reliability through batch consistency, regulatory compliance, and adherence to traditional Ayurvedic formulations aligned with pharmacopeia standards.

– helps you assess reliability through batch consistency, regulatory compliance, and adherence to traditional Ayurvedic formulations aligned with pharmacopeia standards. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify emerging growth opportunities through adoption of e-commerce platforms, AI-driven personalized treatments, and advancements in Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals and packaging.

– helps you identify emerging growth opportunities through adoption of e-commerce platforms, AI-driven personalized treatments, and advancements in Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals and packaging. CONSUMER DEMAND & REGIONAL MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you uncover demand patterns across geographies and demographics, including wellness tourism growth, middle-class expansion, and shifting preference toward preventive healthcare.

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Ayurveda Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 89.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.18% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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