$860 Mn Water Soluble Films Markets, 2035 - PVA Films are Gaining Popularity in Various Sectors Due to Their Eco-friendly Properties and Effectiveness in Reducing Plastic Waste

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Films Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Type of Film, Type of Dissolution Rate, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water soluble films market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.46 billion in the current year to USD 0.86 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Water-soluble films, mainly made from substances like polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), are gaining popularity in various industries due to their eco-friendly properties and effectiveness in reducing plastic waste. These films are biodegradable and can dissolve without leaving toxic residues, which makes them particularly well-suited for applications focused on waste minimization and convenience.



The increasing awareness of environmental concerns, combined with strict regulations on single-use plastics, is encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions, thus boosting the demand for water-soluble films and facilitating market growth. Further, the rising trend of laundry pods and dishwasher capsules that incorporate water-soluble films for effortless dosing is playing a significant role in market's expansion.



The increasing demand for sustainable packaging options is a key factor driving the growth of the water-soluble films market. As consumers and industries grow more aware of environmental issues, there is a noticeable shift towards utilizing sustainable materials that help reduce plastic waste. Water-soluble films, which fully dissolve in water without leaving harmful residues, are becoming more popular in packaging applications across various sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, and detergents.



This heightened preference for environmentally friendly alternatives is fostering the adoption of water-soluble films, establishing them as an essential factor in the market's growth. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the water soluble films market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



Water Soluble Films Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Material



Based on type of material, the global water soluble films market is segmented into polyethylene oxide (PEO), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), starch-based films, and others.

According to our estimates, currently, the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its remarkable solubility in water, its biodegradable nature, and its non-toxic characteristics. The adaptability of PVA enables it to produce robust, flexible films that are ideal for a variety of uses, especially in packaging and agricultural applications of water-soluble films.



Conversely, the starch-based film segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is driven by a rising consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable materials as industries increasingly transition to eco-friendly packaging options.



Market Share by Type of Film



Based on type of film, the global water soluble films market is segmented into cold-water soluble films and hot water-soluble films.

According to our estimates, currently, the cold water soluble film segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their adaptability and efficiency in numerous applications, such as packaging for detergents, agrochemicals, and personal care items. These films dissolve effectively in cooler temperatures, making them suitable for environments where hot water may not be easily accessible or feasible.



Market Share by Type of Dissolution Rate



Based on type of dissolution rate, the global water soluble films market is segmented into fast soluble films, medium soluble films, and slow soluble films.

According to our estimates, currently, the fast soluble films segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to their quick dissolving properties in water, making them ideal for various uses such as detergent pods, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging. Furthermore, the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions in industries like consumer goods and pharmaceuticals is also boosting the growth of this segment.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global water soluble films market is segmented into agriculture, consumer goods, packaging, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

According to our estimates, currently, the packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This increase is largely due to the growing demand for sustainable and dissolvable packaging options across different industries.



On the other hand, the pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising need for innovative drug delivery systems and packaging solutions that provide accurate dosing and improve patient adherence.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global water soluble films market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise.

According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. .This trend is attributed to their flexibility, innovative approaches, concentration on niche markets, and capacity to adjust to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the water soluble films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin soluble films America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world.

According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, an increasing consumer preference for convenient products, and a substantial expansion in both the packaging and agricultural industries. The region benefits from a robust manufacturing base and cost-effective production techniques, which support the widespread application of water-soluble films across various uses.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in water soluble films market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

3M Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Aicello

AMC

Arrow GreenTech

Cortec Corporation

Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films

Dezhou Huamao Textile

Ecopol

Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films

Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials

Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Neptun Technologies

Noble Industries

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Additional Benefits

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Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

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