Resorcinol Market Size to Surpass USD 764.10 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Resorcinol Market was valued at USD 527.53 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 764.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The market for resorcinol is growing due to an increase in demand from the adhesives, coatings, rubber, and tire industry, which is fueled by an increase in the automobile, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

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U.S. Resorcinol Market was valued at USD 102.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 144.65 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.48% from 2026 to 2035.

The automotive, construction, and pharmaceutical industries' growing need for resorcinol in adhesives, coatings, and rubber products, as well as technological improvements and an emphasis on high-performance and long-lasting materials, are all contributing to the growth of the U.S. resorcinol market.

Rising Demand from Tire, Rubber, and Adhesive Industries

Resorcinol is growing at an accelerated rate due to the growing demand for industrial rubbers and high-performance tires. When making tires, resorcinol-based resins are utilized to strengthen the binding between the rubber and the cords. The growth is being aided by the growing need for tires and the focus on fuel economy. Resorcinol is used in the adhesive and coating business to increase the bonding strength of engineered materials and wood panel laminates. The need is being increased by the rise in furniture manufacture and construction activity. Resorcinol is becoming a crucial intermediate due to the growing demand in the industrial sector.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Adhesives and Coatings dominated the resorcinol market with 36% share in 2025 due to its extensive usage in wood laminates, engineered panels, and adhesives. The Rubber and Tires segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR in the resorcinol market from 2026-2035 due to increased production and demand for automotive and replacement tires.

By Grade

Technical Grade dominated the resorcinol market with 50% share in 2025 due to the increasing demand for resorcinol in various industrial applications. The Pure Grade segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2026-2035 as it is widely used in the production of various pharmaceutical formulations and specialty chemicals.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive dominated the resorcinol market with 30% share in 2025 as this compound was used in tires, seals, and adhesives, contributing to vehicle safety, performance, and longevity. Building & Construction segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the increasing use of resorcinol-based adhesives and laminates in the construction industry.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the resorcinol market with 45% share in 2025 as manufacturers favored this mode of engaging directly with industrial clients for procurement. Online Platforms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026-2035, as there is an increase in the adoption of digital technologies by small and medium-sized customers.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held a significant portion of the resorcinol market. Resorcinol is in significant demand in North America's construction, automobile, and aerospace industries. The demand for Resorcinol was further spurred by the high rate of adoption of rubbers, coatings, and adhesives based on Resorcinol in North America, as well as by modern production facilities.

The Asia Pacific region held the highest revenue share in the Resorcinol Market in 2025, accounting for about 41%. This was because of the rapid industrialization, increasing automobile manufacturing, and construction activities in the region.

Key Players:

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Dynea AS

Akrochem Corporation

Alfa Aesar

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

INDSPEC Chemical Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Domo Chemicals

LANXESS AG

Castle Chemicals Ltd.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Chemtura Corporation

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc.)

Ineos Group Limited

Kumho P&B Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Recent Developments:

2024: Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical commissioned a new resorcinol production plant in China, expanding output capacity and reinforcing its role as a major supplier within the global resorcinol supply chain.

2023: INDSPEC Chemical announced a USD 10 million investment to expand U.S. resorcinol production capacity by approximately 50%, strengthening domestic supply availability and supporting growing demand across industrial applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Dynamics & Cost Structure Analysis – helps you understand market pricing trends through insights on grade-wise pricing, raw material cost contribution, price volatility driven by benzene and phenol, and contract vs. spot trade dynamics.

– helps you understand market pricing trends through insights on grade-wise pricing, raw material cost contribution, price volatility driven by benzene and phenol, and contract vs. spot trade dynamics. Production Capacity & Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate industry supply strength by analyzing global production capacity, capacity utilization rates, yield efficiency, and plant downtime trends across key manufacturers.

– helps you evaluate industry supply strength by analyzing global production capacity, capacity utilization rates, yield efficiency, and plant downtime trends across key manufacturers. Feedstock Dependency & Supply Chain Risk Index – helps you identify vulnerabilities in the value chain through petroleum-based feedstock dependency, procurement lead times, producer integration levels, and supply disruption impact analysis.

– helps you identify vulnerabilities in the value chain through petroleum-based feedstock dependency, procurement lead times, producer integration levels, and supply disruption impact analysis. Application Performance & End-Use Impact Analysis – helps you assess product effectiveness across applications by tracking consumption in adhesives and rubber bonding, resin performance improvements, tire durability enhancement, and growth in specialty polymers.

– helps you assess product effectiveness across applications by tracking consumption in adhesives and rubber bonding, resin performance improvements, tire durability enhancement, and growth in specialty polymers. Regulatory Compliance & Environmental Impact Metrics – helps you understand sustainability and compliance pressures through insights on adherence to global regulations, emission intensity, waste management efficiency, and the cost impact of environmental policies.

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