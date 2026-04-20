$2.08 Trn Software Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2026-2035: Growing Dependence on Data-informed Decision-making and Automation Has Driven Demand for Sophisticated Software Applications

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global software market size is estimated to grow from USD 718.26 billion in the current year to USD 2.08 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, till 2035.
The software industry is a vibrant and swiftly changing field that revolutionizes numerous sectors by integrating cutting-edge technologies. This industry is essential for boosting operational effectiveness, productivity, and innovation across different areas, including enterprise software, cloud solutions, mobile apps, and beyond. As organizations shift towards digital platforms, the need for software solutions has amplified, allowing businesses to optimize their operations, enhance customer interactions, and respond to evolving market conditions.
The growing dependence on data-informed decision-making and automation has driven the uptake of sophisticated software applications, promoting greater agility and adaptability within companies. Moreover, the increasing focus on cybersecurity and compliance has led to higher investments in secure software solutions, ensuring that businesses can function securely while meeting legal obligations.
Obstacles such as high development expenses, fast-paced technological advancements, and cybersecurity threats continue to exist. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) frequently find it challenging to navigate these difficulties due to limited resources. Regardless of these obstacles, the software market continues to show significant growth potential. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) are transforming the landscape, presenting exciting opportunities for improved efficiency and functionality. Considering the above mentioned factors, the software market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
North America captures the majority share of the market. This dominance can be linked to its sophisticated technology infrastructure and innovative businesses that promote the creation and use of software solutions. Furthermore, many top software companies are based in North America, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and research to sustain their competitive advantage. The region also features a sizable and varied market across different industries, such as education and corporate sectors, offering numerous opportunities for software providers to address a wide range of clients.
Reasons to Buy this Report
- The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.
- Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.
- The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How many companies are currently engaged in software market?
- Which are the leading companies in this market?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- What is the current and future market size?
- What is the CAGR of this market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Aplle
- ANSYS
- Autodesk
- Alphabet
- Block
- CA Technologies
- Dassault Systemes
- IBM
- Intuit
- McAfee
- Microsoft
- Norton LifeLock
- Oracle
- Open Text
- Red Hat
- SAP SE
- Salesforce.com
- ServiceNow
- Splunk
- Symantec
- Synopsys
- VMware
Scope of the Report
Type of Software
- Application Software
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Education Software
- Enterprise Collaboration Software
- Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Supply Chain Management (SCM)
- Others
- System Infrastructure Software
- Network Management Systems (NMS)
- Storage Software
- Security Software
- Development and Deployment Software
- Application Servers
- Business Analytics & Reporting Tools
- Data Quality Tools
- Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
- Integration & Orchestration Middleware
- Productivity Software
- Creative Software
- Office Software
- Others
Type of Deployment
- Cloud
- Hybrid
- On-premises
Type of Application Development Software
- Low Code
- No Code
Type of Office Software
- Spreadsheet
- Visualization
Type of Enterprise Software
- Cloud Computing
- Supply Chain Management
Type of Offering
- Platform
- Services
Mode of Application
- Enterprise Software
- Gaming Software
- E-commerce Platforms
- Educational Software
- Social Media Applications
- Others
End User
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Energy & Utilities
- Government/Public Sector
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Others
Company Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2C
Geographical Regions
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Other North American countries
- Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
- Other European countries
- Asia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Other Asian countries
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Other Latin American countries
- Middle East and North Africa
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Other MENA countries
- Rest of the World
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Other countries
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules
- Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization
- In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team
- Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l56kyx
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