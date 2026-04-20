$2.08 Trn Software Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2026-2035: Growing Dependence on Data-informed Decision-making and Automation Has Driven Demand for Sophisticated Software Applications

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global software market size is estimated to grow from USD 718.26 billion in the current year to USD 2.08 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The software industry is a vibrant and swiftly changing field that revolutionizes numerous sectors by integrating cutting-edge technologies. This industry is essential for boosting operational effectiveness, productivity, and innovation across different areas, including enterprise software, cloud solutions, mobile apps, and beyond. As organizations shift towards digital platforms, the need for software solutions has amplified, allowing businesses to optimize their operations, enhance customer interactions, and respond to evolving market conditions.



The growing dependence on data-informed decision-making and automation has driven the uptake of sophisticated software applications, promoting greater agility and adaptability within companies. Moreover, the increasing focus on cybersecurity and compliance has led to higher investments in secure software solutions, ensuring that businesses can function securely while meeting legal obligations.



Obstacles such as high development expenses, fast-paced technological advancements, and cybersecurity threats continue to exist. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) frequently find it challenging to navigate these difficulties due to limited resources. Regardless of these obstacles, the software market continues to show significant growth potential. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) are transforming the landscape, presenting exciting opportunities for improved efficiency and functionality. Considering the above mentioned factors, the software market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



North America captures the majority share of the market. This dominance can be linked to its sophisticated technology infrastructure and innovative businesses that promote the creation and use of software solutions. Furthermore, many top software companies are based in North America, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and research to sustain their competitive advantage. The region also features a sizable and varied market across different industries, such as education and corporate sectors, offering numerous opportunities for software providers to address a wide range of clients.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in software market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

Adobe

Aplle

ANSYS

Autodesk

Alphabet

Block

CA Technologies

Dassault Systemes

IBM

Intuit

McAfee

Microsoft

Norton LifeLock

Oracle

Open Text

Red Hat

SAP SE

Salesforce.com

ServiceNow

Splunk

Symantec

Synopsys

VMware

Scope of the Report

Type of Software

Application Software

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Education Software

Enterprise Collaboration Software

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others

System Infrastructure Software

Network Management Systems (NMS)

Storage Software

Security Software

Development and Deployment Software

Application Servers

Business Analytics & Reporting Tools

Data Quality Tools

Enterprise Data Management (EDM)

Integration & Orchestration Middleware

Productivity Software

Creative Software

Office Software

Others

Type of Deployment

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premises

Type of Application Development Software

Low Code

No Code

Type of Office Software

Spreadsheet

Visualization

Type of Enterprise Software

Cloud Computing

Supply Chain Management

Type of Offering

Platform

Services

Mode of Application

Enterprise Software

Gaming Software

E-commerce Platforms

Educational Software

Social Media Applications

Others

End User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & Utilities

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Business Model

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l56kyx

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