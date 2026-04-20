BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on April 27, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on April 30, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.115 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.061 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.089 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.122 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.089 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.105 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.126 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.127 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.092 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.076 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.055 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.067 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.049 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.191 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.058 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.117 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.177 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.129 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.167 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.045 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.042 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.080 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.077 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.068 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.056 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.160 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.102 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.076 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.088 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.064 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.118 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.187 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.136 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.087

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U and XTLT.U

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.101



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com

