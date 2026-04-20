Organs-on-Chips Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: 70+ Emerging Models and Polymer-Based Microfluidics are Transforming Global Drug Discovery and Toxicity Testing

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organs-on-Chips Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organ-on-chip market size is estimated to grow from USD 100 million in the current year to USD 944 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Research suggests that 1 in every 1,000 drug candidates advance to clinical trials after preclinical evaluation. Among these, 90% of the candidates fail to enter the market, primarily because of insufficient efficacy or unexpected toxicity observed during clinical trials, as well as the limitations of animal-based preclinical models to accurately anticipate human reactions (due to challenges in replicating the complex human biology and mechanisms). Therefore, to address these issues / limitations and in an effort to reduce the healthcare burden due to drug failures, several researchers are striving to adopt alternative testing methods, such as organ-on-a-chip technology.

Further, in order to fasten the discovery of innovative drugs and personalized medication, improved in vitro simulation of human biology and pathologies is required. Organs-on-a-chip, also known as micro-physiological systems (MPS), are in vitro microfluidic devices, housing living cells that imitate human physiology, thereby providing detailed descriptions of the cell microenvironment and disease pathophysiology. These chips are remodeled using microfabrication techniques and have chambers with live cells (continually perfused with cell culture media) that mimic the physio-chemical microenvironment of tissues in the human body.



At present, 75 integrated organ-on-chip technologies and models are available in the market, offering distinct advantages over the traditional cell culture and animal-based testing methods, such as enhanced accuracy in predicting physiological responses like humans, high in vivo replicability, reduced trial costs and dependency on animal models.



Owing to the increased demand for animal free testing, emergence of laws and increased investment and partnership activity, coupled with the advancements in microfluidics, the organ-on-chip market has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. However, the market's growth may be hindered by certain factors, such as the limitation of organ-on-chips to preclinical trials, lack of established protocols and standardization, and the limited use of organ-on-chips in long-term and chronic studies.

In addition, the organ-on-chip market may face some challenges due to the choice of ideal material of construction, complexity of multi-organ integration and impact of integrating ancillary devices for enhanced efficacy. Therefore, in order to overcome the abovementioned challenges, organ-on-chip providers are required to collectively work towards the standardization of organ-on-chip manufacturing process.



Multiple factors are collectively responsible for the growth / decline of a market. Therefore, assessing the risks / challenges within an industry, monitoring approaches to overcome the challenges and capitalizing the opportunities, can help the companies to expand their business operations within this domain. Further, considering the continued innovation and investments in the organ-on-chip domain, along with increased adoption of new technologies, the market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming future.



Organs-on-Chips Market: Key Insights

More than 70 organ-on-chip technologies and models have been launched / approved or are currently under development; the market landscape features the presence of both established players and new entrants.

Majority of the technologies and models support both organ-based and disease-based applications; of these, 98% of the technologies / models are preferred for drug discovery and toxicity testing studies.

Presently, 25 players (established players as well as start-ups) claim to provide organ-on-chips and plates; more than 60% of these firms have been established post-2013.

Over 50% of organ-on-chips products are microfluidic plates; interestingly, majority of these chips and plates are constructed from polymers due to their flexibility and moldability.

More than 600 patents related to organ-on-chip have been filed / granted by industry and non-industry stakeholders, indicating a growing intellectual capital in the domain.

The growing interest of stakeholders is evident from the increasing partnership activities; technology / product utilization agreements emerged as the most prevalent partnership model adopted by organ-on-chip providers.

Close to 350 grants have been awarded for ongoing research and development efforts for organ-on-chip products and technologies; National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences has awarded the maximum grant amount.

Since 2017, over USD 350 million have been invested by several investors across various funding rounds, thereby presenting lucrative growth opportunities within this emerging segment.

In recent years, stakeholders have established strong brand positions to cater to the increasing demand for organ-on-chips; several players have introduced efficient, easy to use, and advanced products.

The growing demand for animal free testing and advancements in microfluidics has emerged as key driving factors supporting the rapid evolution of the organ-on-chip market.

Owing to the ability of organ-on-chips to provide animal free testing models and substantially reduce the costs associated with drug testing, the market is anticipated to witness a growth of 25.2% over the next decade.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the ongoing investment trend in this market?

What is the patent filing activity trend in the market?

Organ-On-Chip Providers: Company Profiles Of Players Based In North America

Emulate

Synvivo

Draper

Hesperos

Xona Microfluidics

Organ-On-Chip Providers: Company Profiles Of Players Based In Europe

Cn Bio

Dynamic42

Insphero

Beonchip

Biomimx

Mimetas

Netri

React4Life

Tissuse

Brand Positioning Analysis: Organ-On-Chip Technologies And Models Providers

Biomimx

Hesperos

Emulate

Dynamic42

React4Life

Synvivo

Brand Positioning Analysis: Organ-On-Chips And Plates Providers

Netri

Tissuse

Aim Biotech

Beonchip

Cn Bio

Insphero

Mimetas

Synvivo

Xona Microfluidics

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old











For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d9j7n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments