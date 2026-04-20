AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 16

 | Source: AL Sydbank A/S AL Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 19/2026

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37



AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com







20 April 2026 

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 16
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
 

361,000		 

187,587,390.00
13 April 2026
14 April 2026
15 April 2026
16 April 2026
17 April 2026		6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000		550.48
559.06
561.66
566.62
572.19		3,302,880.00
3,354,360.00
3,369,960.00
3,399,720.00
3,433,140.00
Total over week 1630,000 16,860,060.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

391,000		 

204,447,450.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 391,884 own shares, equal to 0.44% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment


Attachments

SM 19 UK incl. enc
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 