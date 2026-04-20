Company Announcement No 19/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|20 April 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 16
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
361,000
187,587,390.00
|13 April 2026
14 April 2026
15 April 2026
16 April 2026
17 April 2026
|6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
|550.48
559.06
561.66
566.62
572.19
|3,302,880.00
3,354,360.00
3,369,960.00
3,399,720.00
3,433,140.00
|Total over week 16
|30,000
|16,860,060.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
391,000
204,447,450.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 391,884 own shares, equal to 0.44% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment