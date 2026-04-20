Jackery Celebrates Earth Day with Up to 54% Off Home Backup Power Systems — Because Living Well and Living Green are One in the Same

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Jackery — the brand that over 6 million households trust to power their homes, adventures, and everyday lives — is making it easier than ever to go solar.

In honor of Earth Day, Jackery's Earth Day Sale offers up to 54% off its flagship home backup power systems, including the Solar Generator 5000 Plus, the HomePower 3600 Plus Solar Generator, and Explorer 2000 Plus bundles — each offering the ideal solution to your power needs, whether for home backup at a large scale, as an apartment renter, or someone with a on-the-go lifestyle who doesn’t need power limitations to slow them down.





The Jackery Lifestyle: Quiet Power, Loud Impact — and a Commitment to the Planet

There's a particular kind of freedom that comes from not worrying about the power grid. It's the freedom to work from home through a storm without missing a deadline. To run the coffee maker, the medical device, and the kids' tablets when the neighborhood goes dark. To host a backyard dinner party — string lights, music, blender cocktails — without running a single extension cord to the house. To do all of this silently, cleanly, and on your own terms.

That’s the Jackery lifestyle — and the new standard for home energy that six million households are already enjoying. Together, they’ve generated 1.52 billion kWh of solar power, displaced 1.524 million metric tons of CO₂, and planted the equivalent of more than 1 million trees. This isn’t a corporate promise about the future. It’s a number that’s already on the board.

Unlike traditional gas generators — which require fuel storage, produce exhaust harmful to family health, and generate 60–90dB of noise that wakes the neighbors — Jackery solar generators operate with nearly zero noise, produce zero emissions, and require essentially no maintenance. They’re safe indoors. They’re safe around children. They start with a button, not a pull cord.

The data tells the story: according to 2025 Amazon sales data, more than 27% of Jackery’s home backup users are powering their primary residences, while nearly 38% are running off-grid setups where reliability isn’t optional — it’s life. Jackery reviews and customer stories show the new normal: an IT manager who runs his entire home on solar backup. A photographer powering drone expeditions miles from the nearest outlet. A single mom who kept her household running while the rest of the block went dark.

And the commitment doesn’t stop at the product. Jackery’s Earth Day sale is backed by a corporate sustainability program as substantive as its technology:

Carbon Footprint Certified. Both the E2000 V2 and the 2000 Pro 2 have completed Carbon Footprint Certification across five global regions — Japan, Europe, the UK, the USA, and China.

Both the E2000 V2 and the 2000 Pro 2 have completed Carbon Footprint Certification across five global regions — Japan, Europe, the UK, the USA, and China. Certified Green Factory. Jackery has been recognized as a National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology — one of the most rigorous green manufacturing designations in the world.

Jackery has been recognized as a National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology — one of the most rigorous green manufacturing designations in the world. Solar-Powered Manufacturing. Solar photovoltaic systems across seven of Jackery's factory rooftops generated approximately 121,559 kWh in 2025 alone — the equivalent of planting 3,000 trees, just from the factories that make the products. Third-party audits confirm 100% emissions compliance across all facilities.

Solar photovoltaic systems across seven of Jackery's factory rooftops generated approximately 121,559 kWh in 2025 alone — the equivalent of planting 3,000 trees, just from the factories that make the products. Third-party audits confirm 100% emissions compliance across all facilities. 99% Plastic-Free Packaging. Jackery achieved a 99% plastic-free packaging rate through honeycomb paper trays, Kraft paper structures, and biodegradable bamboo fiber bags — with full biodegradability across the entire packaging material set.

Jackery achieved a 99% plastic-free packaging rate through honeycomb paper trays, Kraft paper structures, and biodegradable bamboo fiber bags — with full biodegradability across the entire packaging material set. Low-Carbon Logistics. Ocean freight is prioritized for global distribution. Domestic logistics partners hold ESG certification and operate fleets of over 10,000 new energy vehicles. Supplier sourcing is concentrated in the Pearl River Delta to minimize transportation distance and emissions.







What's on Sale: Flagship Systems for Every Home

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus — The Premium Home Backup, comprehensive coverage. Delivering 5040Wh of capacity and 7200W of output, with true 120V/240V compatibility, the Solar Generator 5000 Plus is engineered for homes that refuse to compromise — running HVAC, refrigerators, power tools, and more simultaneously. Paired with optional Battery Pack 5000 Plus expansion, it scales up to 60kWh of home coverage. Currently 24% off.

Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus — The Standard Solution for home backup, Now 42% off, the HomePower 3600 Plus is the system most households have been waiting for: 3584Wh of LiFePO4 capacity, 3600W output, modular up to 21kWh, and an industry-leading 6,000 charge cycle lifespan — meaning it can serve a household for over 16 years of daily use. Near-silent at ≤30dB. Zero emissions. Plug-and-play simple.

Explorer 2000 Plus + Battery Pack 2000 Plus x2 (6kWh) + 200W Solar Panels x2 — The Explorer 2000 Plus bundle with two Battery Pack 2000 Plus units and two SolarSaga 200W solar panels represents the sale's deepest discount at 54% off — making this the right moment to build a serious solar system without the serious price tag. The Explorer 2000 Plus runs on LiFePO4 chemistry and supports up to 24kWh of total capacity when fully expanded.

Shop the full lineup at https://www.jackery.com/pages/earth-day-sale through April 23, 2026.





ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

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