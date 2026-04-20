Dengue Testing Market Size to be Valued at USD 971.11 Million by 2035; Industry Growth is Driven by the Increase in Dengue Cases in Tropical and Sub-tropical Nations Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Dengue Testing Market size is valued at USD 594.76 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 971.11 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2026-2035.

Due to the rise in dengue cases in tropical and subtropical nations, the requirement for early dengue detection, the use of quick diagnostic tests, and the application of molecular diagnostic procedures like RT-PCR, the market for dengue testing is expanding.





Get a Sample Report of Dengue Testing Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9933

Dengue Testing Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 594.76 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 971.11 Million

CAGR: 5.08% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Dengue Testing Market is expected to grow at a steady rate, growing from USD 148.35 Million in 2025 to USD 223.40 Million in 2035, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.23%.

The growth is fueled by the rising cases of dengue infections, the rising demand for early diagnosis, the high adoption rates for rapid diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests including RT-PCR, the growing public health surveillance activities, and the ongoing investments in diagnostic infrastructure.

Rise in Incidence of Dengue Infections to Boost Market Expansion Globally

One of the main drivers of the dengue testing market's expansion is the increased prevalence of dengue infections in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. For the prompt detection of dengue infections, hospitals, diagnostic facilities, and public health initiatives are implementing quick diagnostic tests, ELISA tests, and molecular diagnostic tests like RT-PCR. The market for dengue testing is expanding as a result of increased public health initiatives to monitor dengue illnesses, increased knowledge among medical professionals, and easier access to diagnostic services.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Test Type

NS1 Antigen Test held the largest market share of 34.25% in 2025 due to its early detection capabilities and cost-effectiveness in initial diagnosis and rapid screening in various hospitals and diagnostic labs across the country. RT-PCR Test is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.74% during 2026–2035 due to its high accuracy and sensitivity in initial diagnosis and confirmation of dengue fever cases in various regions globally.

By Technology

ELISA dominated with 38.21% market share in 2025 due to its high reliability and cost-effectiveness in diagnostic tests and public health surveillance programs for dengue fever testing and surveillance. PCR is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.26% through 2026–2035 due to the increasing demand for highly specific and sensitive tests for accurate and efficient diagnostic tests for dengue fever.

By Product Type

Test Kits accounted for the highest market share of 52.25% in 2025 due to factors, such as bundled convenience, performance, and availability of Test Kits in various healthcare setups. Reagents & Consumables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period due to recurring demand, increased testing, and frequency of dengue outbreaks.

By End User

Hospitals held the largest share of 40.12% in 2025 as it is the main point of care for the diagnosis and treatment of dengue. Public Health Laboratories are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period as the outsourcing of diagnostic tests is on the rise.

By Sample Type

Blood dominated with a 70.25% share in 2025 due to its high accuracy and ease of collection for initial dengue infection detection in hospitals and laboratories. Serum is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.45% through 2026–2035 due to its strong application in antibody detection methods, such as IgM and IgG tests.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/9933

Dengue Testing Market Regional Insights:

With a leading share of 34.03% in 2025, the Asia-Pacific dengue testing market is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% over the course of the forecast period. A number of causes have contributed to this expansion, including an increase in dengue infections, population growth, and rising healthcare spending in countries, such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and India.

High healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of vector-borne diseases, and widespread use of molecular and serological diagnostic methods are the main factors driving the North American dengue testing market. The North American dengue testing market is expanding due to the widespread use of ELISA and PCR-based assays in medical facilities, diagnostic labs, and public health institutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Dengue Testing Market Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMérieux SA

Sysmex Corporation

Diasorin S.p.A.

Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Access Bio, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Revvity, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Dengue Testing Market Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Roche advanced its molecular diagnostics segment by expanding high-throughput PCR platforms and automation solutions for infectious disease testing, enhancing laboratory efficiency, improving turnaround time, and supporting large-scale dengue screening and surveillance programs across endemic and emerging regions.

, Roche advanced its molecular diagnostics segment by expanding high-throughput PCR platforms and automation solutions for infectious disease testing, enhancing laboratory efficiency, improving turnaround time, and supporting large-scale dengue screening and surveillance programs across endemic and emerging regions. In February 2025, Abbott expanded its rapid diagnostics portfolio with enhanced dengue NS1 antigen and antibody combination test kits, improving early detection accuracy, reducing turnaround time, and increasing adoption in decentralized and point-of-care settings across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Purchase Single User PDF of Dengue Testing Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9933

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIAGNOSTIC ADOPTION & TESTING UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand market demand through insights on testing rates among suspected cases, adoption across test types (NS1, antibody, molecular), and utilization of rapid vs. laboratory-based diagnostics across regions.

– helps you understand market demand through insights on testing rates among suspected cases, adoption across test types (NS1, antibody, molecular), and utilization of rapid vs. laboratory-based diagnostics across regions. TEST ACCURACY & LABORATORY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate diagnostic reliability through analysis of sensitivity, specificity, false positive/negative rates, turnaround time, and overall laboratory efficiency and capacity utilization.

– helps you evaluate diagnostic reliability through analysis of sensitivity, specificity, false positive/negative rates, turnaround time, and overall laboratory efficiency and capacity utilization. ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify growth opportunities through adoption of RT-PCR and molecular diagnostics, development of multiplex assays, and increasing integration of point-of-care testing solutions.

– helps you identify growth opportunities through adoption of RT-PCR and molecular diagnostics, development of multiplex assays, and increasing integration of point-of-care testing solutions. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & DEMAND DRIVERS ANALYSIS – helps you assess market expansion factors through dengue incidence rates, demand across hospitals and labs, government screening programs, and accessibility of diagnostic solutions in developing regions.

– helps you assess market expansion factors through dengue incidence rates, demand across hospitals and labs, government screening programs, and accessibility of diagnostic solutions in developing regions. PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES & MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover future potential through increasing awareness, early diagnosis initiatives, R&D investments in rapid test kits, and expanding surveillance programs globally.

Dengue Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 594.76 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 971.11 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.08% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Test Type (RT-PCR Test, NS1 Antigen Test, IgM Antibody Test, IgG Antibody Test, Others)

• By Technology (ELISA, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), PCR, Others)

• By Product Type (Test Kits, Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Public Health Laboratories, Research Institutes, Others)

• By Sample Type (Blood, Serum, Plasma, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Dengue Testing Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/dengue-testing-market-9933

Other Related Report:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market

Clinical Laboratory Services Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.