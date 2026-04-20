Yachting: Yacht Club de Monaco Expands SEA Index Network with Marseille Fos Partnership

MONACO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port de Marseille Fos is stepping up its environmental transition in the maritime sector through a new partnership with the Superyacht Eco Association (SEA Index®), a move that positions the French hub among the most active Mediterranean ports in promoting lower-impact superyacht traffic.

The agreement, formalised at the Yacht Club de Monaco, brings Marseille into a network that already includes 23 ports across the Mediterranean, alongside destinations in the Seychelles and the Caribbean. The SEA Index®, established in 2020 by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (UBS Group), continues to expand its international footprint as a reference system for measuring and promoting environmental performance in yachting.

"This partnership with the SEA Index® strengthens our commitment to more responsible yachting. By joining this international network, we are equipping ourselves with concrete tools to encourage the reception of lower-impact vessels and to affirm our role as a leading Mediterranean port in the ecological transition," said Christophe Castaner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Port de Marseille Fos.

The signing ceremony gathered high-level institutional figures, including His Excellency Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State, Principality of Monaco, Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco and President of the SEA Index®, and Christophe Castaner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Port de Marseille Fos, alongside leading port and sector representatives.

"We are delighted to welcome the Port de Marseille Fos into the SEA Index® community. By adopting a multi-criteria measurement tool—covering both CO₂ and air quality—it positions itself as a true pioneer. By joining forces with leading ports such as Marseille, we can collectively drive the adoption of ambitious and meaningful environmental standards. Only through this shared effort will we transform the yachting industry into a more responsible, measurable, and transparent model," said Bernard d’Alessandri, President, SEA Index®, Secretary General, Yacht Club de Monaco.

At the heart of the partnership is the deployment of a structured framework designed to quantify and reduce the environmental footprint of superyachts. The initiative will provide owners with clearer insight into vessel emissions, while encouraging the presence of yachts with lower environmental impact in line with European and regional objectives.

A key development underpinning this approach is the recent enhancement of the SEA Index® methodology. In addition to its CO₂ assessment tool, certified by Lloyd’s Register, a new air quality certification has been introduced in collaboration with AtmoSud. This system evaluates emissions of nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter based on installed engine and generator power, delivering a more comprehensive environmental assessment of large yachts.

By combining carbon metrics with air quality indicators, the Port de Marseille Fos gains access to a dual evaluation model capable of guiding both policy and operational choices. The agreement also provides for the promotion of the SEA Index® among port users and the introduction of targeted incentives aimed at attracting more environmentally responsible vessels.

As one of France’s principal ports and a major Mediterranean hub, Marseille is pursuing an ambitious ecological transition strategy. The partnership strengthens its positioning as a benchmark destination for responsible superyachts, while anticipating future European regulatory requirements and enhancing its competitiveness.

The Port de Marseille Fos will join the SEA Index® as an institutional member, increasing its visibility within a global network of marinas, ports and shipyards committed to sustainability. At the same time, it will promote the initiative among local stakeholders, contributing to the development of a coordinated approach to greener yachting practices.

A shared roadmap will define measurable objectives and operational actions to reduce emissions linked to superyacht activity in the Marseille area. This will be based on a comprehensive assessment integrating CO₂, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, with the aim of achieving concrete reductions in the environmental impact of visiting vessels.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236f8136-37b0-4fbe-91bf-06e631851ac6