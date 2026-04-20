Menroc Asset Management Expands Client Base Across Private and Corporate Investment Segments

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menroc Asset Management today announced the continued expansion of its role within Australia’s evolving investment and advisory sector, as demand rises for more tailored and diversified investment strategies.

The firm provides investment and capital advisory services to a broad and growing client base, including private individuals, high-net-worth investors, emerging investors seeking diversification, and corporate clients. This wide-ranging engagement underscores a shift in the market toward customized solutions that address varying levels of wealth, risk tolerance, and financial complexity.

Menroc’s ongoing growth reflects its focus on delivering flexible, client-centric strategies aligned with Australia’s increasingly dynamic investment environment.

Operating in an increasingly globalised and fast-moving financial environment, Menroc offers access across a broad range of asset classes, including equities, foreign exchange (FX), managed funds, structured products, and derivatives. This multi-asset capability enables the firm to construct diversified portfolios aligned with varying risk profiles and long-term objectives.

Over time, Australia’s investment landscape has shifted significantly, with investors placing greater emphasis on diversification, capital preservation and access to global markets. Menroc Asset Management has positioned itself to meet this demand through a disciplined, research-led investment approach focused on long-term outcomes rather than short-term market cycles.

Christian Brown, Chief Investment Officer at Menroc Asset Management, said: “Our strength comes from continuity and experience. Having operated since 1995, we’ve seen multiple market cycles and evolved alongside them, while maintaining a consistent focus on disciplined, client-first investment strategy.”

The firm’s long-standing presence in the market has supported steady organic growth and deepened client relationships across both institutional-style and private wealth segments. Its ability to serve a wide spectrum of investors from high-net-worth individuals to smaller investors seeking structured diversification has become a defining feature of its offering.

Chase Pearce, Client Relationship Manager, noted the increasing demand for broader access to professional investment solutions. “We’re seeing more investors at different stages of their wealth journey looking for structured, diversified exposure. Our role is to provide access, clarity and disciplined execution across asset classes.”

Menroc Asset Management’s positioning is further reinforced by its independence and focus on transparent advisory services in a highly regulated financial environment. As compliance standards and investor expectations continue to rise across Australia, the firm’s model has aligned closely with the shift toward conflict-free, client-focused advice.

Looking ahead, Menroc Asset Management aims to continue building on its established foundation, leveraging its multi-asset capabilities and long-term market experience to support evolving investor needs across domestic and international markets.

About Menroc Asset Management

Menroc Asset Management is an independent Australian investment and advisory firm. The firm provides investment services across equities, FX, managed funds, structured products and derivatives. It serves private clients, high-net-worth individuals, small investors and corporate clients seeking diversified, research-driven portfolio solutions.



Media Enquiries

Thomas Beck, Head of Marketing

(03) 8658 0510

thomas.beck@menroc-am.com



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Menroc Asset Management holds an Australian Financial Services Licence. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Investors should seek independent financial advice before making investment decisions. Menroc Asset Management. All rights reserved. Menroc Asset Management is a trading name of Menroc Pty Ltd (ABN 39 072 128 815). This press release has been prepared by Thomas Beck, Head of Marketing, Menroc Asset Management. Reproduction or distribution of this material in whole or in part without prior written consent of Menroc Asset Management is prohibited.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4120bba4-3a3c-4fd8-9781-cd52fc2afac1