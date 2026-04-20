$44.92 Bn Sustainable Agriculture Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: Climate Concerns and Circular Economy Practices Reshape Food Security and Supply Chains, Boosting Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Agriculture Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Crops, Type of Farming System, Type of Formulation, Areas of Application, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable agriculture market size is estimated to grow from USD 15.43 billion in the current year to USD 44.92 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Sustainable agriculture is a farming method that focuses on fulfilling the needs of today's population while safeguarding the resources for future generations. Its goal is to create a system that is environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically sustainable. This encompasses the adoption of eco-friendly agricultural techniques, such as minimizing the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, reducing soil erosion and water usage, promoting biodiversity, and leveraging advanced technologies like AI in farming. Additionally, environment friendly pest management strategies, such as utilizing natural predators, are gaining popularity as part of wider sustainable agriculture efforts.



This market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various factors including the need to respond to climate change, rising global concerns over food security, the introduction of circular economy practices, a commitment to sustainable supply chains, and efforts in educating and disseminating knowledge.

North America captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the fact that United States is the largest market for sustainable agriculture within the region, driven by a rising consumer preference for food that is produced sustainably. Additionally, market expansion in this area is supported by government initiatives such as the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI) and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program.

Sustainable agriculture Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants, seeds and traits and others.

Seeds and traits segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on enhancing food security through genetically modified (GM) seeds that improve pest resistance and boost crop yields.



Conversely, the biostimulants segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period, due to the growing consumer interest in sustainable agriculture practices and products that enhance soil health and crop resilience.



Market Share by Type of Crops



Based on type of crops, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others.

Cereal and grains segment captures the majority of the market share. This is attributed to strong demand for staple foods worldwide, which primarily come from cereals and grains.



On the other hand, the fruits and vegetables category is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of fresh produce, the benefits of sustainable agriculture, and a growing preference for organic fruits and vegetables.



Market Share by Type of Farming System



Based on type of farming system, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into agroecology, conservation agriculture, integrated pest management (IPM), organic farming, precision agriculture and regenerative agriculture.

Organic farming segment captures the majority of the market share. This is largely due to the growing consumer preference for organic products, which are viewed as healthier and more eco-friendly.



On the other hand, the regenerative agriculture category is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ability in improving soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience, which resonates with the increasing global focus on sustainability issues.



Market Share by Type of Formulation



Based on type of formulation, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers.

Liquid formulation segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to the flexibility and convenience of applying liquid products, which are widely utilized for various agricultural inputs like biopesticides and fertilizers.



Conversely, it is important to note that the dry formulation segment is anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for products that offer extended shelf life, simplified storage, and lower transportation costs.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into bioenergy, food production, foliar spray, environmental services, seed treatment, soil treatment, water management, and others.

Food production segment captures the majority of the market share. On the other hand, the bioenergy segment is anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources and sustainable methods that make use of agricultural waste and by-products for energy generation.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise.

Large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. However, the small and medium enterprises are anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their agility, innovative approaches, focus on niche markets, and capacity to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.



Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in sustainable agriculture market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

BASF SE

Bayer

Bunge Limited

Cargill

Corteva Agriscience

Damone

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Kraft Heinz

Mars

Monsanto

Nestle

PepsiCo

Syngenta

The Coca-Cola

The Hershey

Unilever

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5aow8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.