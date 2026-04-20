KuCoin Builds on PROOF Launch with New Competitions and Expanded Rewards of up to USD 500,000





PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced an expansion of its PROOF trading campaign with the opening of a new reward pool and additional trading competitions starting April 20, 2026. Building on the initial rollout of KuCoin PROOF, the update introduces more opportunities across futures trading, including individual and team-based competitions and a futures lucky draw, as part of one of KuCoin’s largest trading campaign initiatives. The newly launched competitions contribute to a total reward pool of up to $500,000, offering users additional ways to participate and compete within a structured and transparent framework.

The new competitions introduce a broader range of participation formats, including performance-based trading challenges, leaderboard-driven rankings, and team battle modes, designed to accommodate different trading styles and experience levels. Participants will be evaluated based on clearly defined criteria, with performance tracked through standardized leaderboards and consistent measurement methodologies.

All competitions under the PROOF framework continue to operate with an emphasis on verifiability and fair play, supported by transparent participation rules, anti-cheating safeguards, and defined reward distribution processes. These measures are designed to provide users with greater clarity into how results are calculated and rewards are allocated.

The expansion reflects KuCoin’s ongoing effort to scale PROOF as a multi-stage campaign framework, with additional competitions, themes, and participation formats expected to be introduced over time.

Users can visit the KuCoin PROOF landing page to view full campaign details and participate in the newly available competitions.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Contact:

Eden Gao

eden.gao@kucoin.com

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