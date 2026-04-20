CoatingSolution4U Wins Bronze at the 2026 Edison Awards in Materials Science

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoatingSolution4U, a South Korean deep-tech company founded by Seoul National University Professor Kyung Hyun Ahn, has won the Bronze Edison Award in the Materials Science category for its flagship product, SlurryXpert.

SlurryXpert is a Physical AI-powered inline diagnostic system that monitors electrode slurry dynamic states in real time during battery manufacturing — a notoriously difficult process variable to observe without interrupting production. Proprietary sensors installed between the mixing and coating stages capture pressure and impedance data during fluid flow; an AI algorithm then analyzes those signals to flag anomalies before they become costly defects. The system requires no hardware modification to existing lines and delivers results in real time.

“This recognition reflects the global relevance of what we’re building,” said Prof. Kyung Hyun Ahn, CEO of CoatingSolution4U. “Battery manufacturers everywhere are wrestling with yield loss they can’t see in real time. SlurryXpert changes that — it doesn’t just detect problems, it prevents them.”

The same core technology has been extended to plastic compounding and recycling as PlasticXpert, with applications expanding across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other fluid-based manufacturing sectors. CoatingSolution4U plans to use the Edison Award recognition as a springboard for accelerating its global market expansion.

Now in its fourth decade, the Edison Awards honor innovations that embody the vision and inventive spirit of Thomas Edison, and are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in global technology and innovation.

About CoatingSolution4U

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, CoatingSolution4U develops Physical AI-based inline diagnostic solutions for advanced manufacturing. Its portfolio includes SlurryXpert (battery electrode processing) and PlasticXpert (plastic compounding and recycling). The company holds five domestic and international patents, is an NVIDIA Inception member, and is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 45001. It also operates a U.S. subsidiary in San Jose, California.

Media Contact

Aram Namgung, CMO | aram@coatingsolution4u.com | www.coatingsolution4u.com

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