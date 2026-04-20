Followme Trading League Season 18 Begins Global Registration





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Followme Trading League Season 18 is now open to traders worldwide who hold a live MT4 trading account with any of the 4,400+ supported brokers. The competition runs from April 27, 2026, to July 26, 2026 (UTC+2), with the registration period open from April 13, 2026, to June 29, 2026.

The league hosts two seasons annually and is a global competition guided by the mission of discovering outstanding traders and promoting high-quality trading strategies. It adheres to the principles of openness, fairness, and impartiality while providing a platform for participants to showcase their trading capabilities.

Joining and Getting Rewarded

Participants are divided into three categories with separate country or region leaderboards for each group.

Micro Group (account equity from 100 USD to below 10,000 USD)

Large Group (account equity of 10,000 USD or more)

Evergreen Group (account must have at least three participations in Seasons 7–17, maintain an equity of at least 100 USD, and have trading activity between April 14, 2025, and March 29, 2026)



The competition offers prize pools across three groups, and participants ranked Global Top 20 in the Micro and Large Groups will also receive certificates.

Micro Group ($8,000 champion, $4,000 runner-up, $2,000 third place)

Large Group ($14,000 champion, $7,000 runner-up, $3,500 third place)

Evergreen Group ($1,000 champion, $800 runner-up, $500 third place)



When the number of historical participating accounts from a country or region in the Micro and Large groups reaches at least 30, rewards will be unlocked and will increase progressively as participation grows.

≥30 accounts ($500 champion, $300 runner-up, $100 third place)

≥80 accounts ($800 champion, $500 runner-up, $300 third place)

≥150 accounts ($1,000 champion, $800 runner-up, $500 third place)



Users can sign up now or read more to learn about the Trading League rules and winning criteria.

Open for Broker Partnerships

The Followme Trading League is now open for sponsorship opportunities, inviting broker partners to collaborate and gain visibility across a diverse trading community while supporting an initiative focused on discovering outstanding trading talent and promoting high-quality trading strategies. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to engage with an active financial audience and enhance brand presence within the global trading ecosystem.

As of Season 17, the competition has attracted a total of 100,028 trading accounts, with cumulative account equity exceeding USD 703,966,300 and total prize distribution reaching USD 551,872. Users can get in touch with the Followme team to find out more details.

About Followme

Founded in 2015, Followme is a global FinTech platform that connects trading participants via copy trading tools, market insights, and financial education. The platform serves over 1 million active users and works with 4,400+ brokers.

With a mission to make trading easier and more transparent, Followme follows the principles of “User First” and “Technology for Social Good.” By emphasizing innovation, transparency, and community learning, it strives to be the world’s most popular trading community.

Contact

Public Relations Specialist

Inwie Hooi

Followme Technology Sdn. Bhd.

inwie.hooi@followme.com

+601110981050

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88cba390-dc21-4f98-90c7-ccf4c7c30808