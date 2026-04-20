BEIJING, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB17.0 million to repurchase 349,698 ordinary shares on April 17. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB913 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Over RMB913 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 17, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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April 16, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More