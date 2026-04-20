Blockchain in Retail Market Size to Hit USD 18.86 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Demand for Supply Chain Transparency and Product Traceability | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain in Retail Market size was valued at USD 0.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 43.77% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The growth of blockchain in the retail market is increasing as retailers seek greater transparency, traceability, and trust throughout their supply chains. Blockchain provides end-to-end visibility from origin to point of sale in response to consumer demand for genuine, safe, and ethically sourced goods, particularly in the food, luxury, and pharmaceutical industries.







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The U.S. Blockchain in Retail Market size was USD 0.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 43.41% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to sophisticated digital infrastructure, widespread e-commerce, and consumer desire for safe payments, transparent supply chains, and loyalty programs, the U.S. blockchain retail business is growing quickly. Sustained market growth is fueled by early technology adoption and strong fintech integration.

Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency and Anti-counterfeiting Needs to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for security, traceability, and transparency throughout retail supply chains is a key factor propelling the blockchain in the retail industry. Counterfeit goods, improper inventory management, supplier fraud, and a lack of real-time insight are some of the issues that retailers must deal with. Blockchain helps merchants confirm product authenticity and guarantee ethical sourcing by enabling immutable record-keeping, real-time tracking of goods, and end-to-end supply chain transparency. By offering verifiable product information, the technology also enhances consumer, supplier, and retailer trust. This is especially important in the retail areas of food, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and clothing.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Platform / Solutions led the market with a share of 62.45% as they provide the foundational architecture for blockchain integration in retail. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 46.10% driven by consulting, integration, and support requirements.

By Type

In 2025, Private Blockchain led the market with a share of 41.30% favored by retailers who require controlled access, high security, and confidentiality of sensitive business data. Consortium Blockchain is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 45.85% supported by collaboration between multiple retailers, suppliers, and stakeholders.

By Deployment Mode

In 2025, On-Premise led the market with a share of 54.78% as retailers often prefer to retain full control over blockchain infrastructure and data. Cloud-Based is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 47.20% fueled by scalability, lower upfront costs, and faster implementation.

By Application

In 2025, Supply Chain Management led the market with a share of 36.92% driven by the need for transparency, traceability, and efficiency in retail operations. Food Safety Management is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 45.23% as regulatory pressure and consumer awareness push retailers to adopt blockchain for traceability, authenticity verification, and quality assurance in food supply chains.

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Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Blockchain in Retail Market in 2025, with over 38.54% revenue share, due to early adoption of digital technologies, advanced IT infrastructure, and presence of major retail and technology companies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 45.23%, driven by rapid e-commerce growth, increasing smartphone penetration, and rising digital payments adoption. Retailers in China, India, and Southeast Asia implement blockchain for supply chain management, customer data management, and tokenized loyalty programs.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google LLC

Alibaba Group

Accenture plc

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Capgemini SE

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young (EY)

KPMG International

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

R3 (R3 Blockchain LLC)

Consensys International

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Oracle launched an Oracle Retail Blockchain Module that integrates with Oracle Fusion Cloud, allowing retailers to securely trace products from source to shelf and reduce fraud in gift‑card and return systems.

In April 2025, SAP introduced new blockchain‑enabled capabilities within SAP Business Network for Retail, allowing secure multi‑party sharing of product lifecycle data to enhance transparency and optimize omnichannel fulfillment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Blockchain Deployment & Platform Integration Metrics – helps you understand market maturity through insights on live blockchain deployments, transaction volumes, and integration rates with POS, ERP, CRM, and supply chain systems.

– helps you understand market maturity through insights on live blockchain deployments, transaction volumes, and integration rates with POS, ERP, CRM, and supply chain systems. Regulatory Compliance & Data Security Frameworks – helps you assess operational risks through compliance rates with data privacy laws, consumer protection regulations, and smart contract audit and certification standards.

– helps you assess operational risks through compliance rates with data privacy laws, consumer protection regulations, and smart contract audit and certification standards. Investment Trends & ROI Analysis – helps you identify financial opportunities through funding activity, CAPEX trends in blockchain infrastructure, and return on investment across key retail use cases.

– helps you identify financial opportunities through funding activity, CAPEX trends in blockchain infrastructure, and return on investment across key retail use cases. Supply Chain Transparency & Traceability Index – helps you evaluate efficiency improvements through blockchain adoption in supply chain tracking, ensuring product authenticity and end-to-end visibility.

– helps you evaluate efficiency improvements through blockchain adoption in supply chain tracking, ensuring product authenticity and end-to-end visibility. Fraud Reduction & Sustainability Impact Metrics – helps you understand value creation through reduction in counterfeit products, improved fraud prevention, and enhanced sustainability reporting and ethical sourcing verification.

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