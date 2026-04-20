Healthcare Filtration Markets 2025-2035 with Focus on Biologics Manufacturing Featuring Alfa Laval, Asahi Kasei, Cobetter, Corning, Merck, Pall, Parker Hannifin, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filtration Market (Focus on Biologics Manufacturing): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Filtration, Type of Filter, Type of Assembly, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global filtration market is estimated to grow from USD 6.5 billion in the current year to USD 15 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Biologics is one of the fastest expanding segments within the healthcare industry. In the past five years, more than 75 biologics have received approval from USFDA, with nearly 10,000 biologics undergoing evaluation at various development stages. This increasing demand for biologics has resulted in the necessity for creating advanced technologies for the purification these drug substances. This requirement is primarily influenced by the sensitivity of biologics to heat and other chemical purification methods, which can lead to the deterioration of the end product.



Biopharmaceutical filtration involves the purification and sterilization of biological drug products without the utilization of heat or chemicals. A notable development in this sector has been the implementation of innovative filtration systems, including depth filtration, tangential flow filtration, virus filtration, and chromatography filtration systems. These systems can be utilized across numerous applications owing to their adaptable characteristics. Numerous pharmaceutical firms have already invested in advanced technologies to enhance their traditional filtration methods.

The main focus of implementing these filters is to secure the maximum purity and yield of the intended biological product while ensuring its safety and efficacy for human or animal health applications. Due to continuous improvements in biologics, various companies have created and introduced their own biopharmaceutical filtration systems for enhanced purification of biologics. In this context, the expansion of the global filtration market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing demand for biologics in the coming years.



FILTRATION MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

Presently, close to 85 players are offering biopharmaceutical filtration systems across the globe; of these, over 80% companies claim to have the capability to develop membrane filters for a wide range of application areas.

The biopharmaceutical filtration systems market is primarily characterized by the presence of well-established players; of these, over 75% firms develop systems for cell separation and product purification.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively upgrading existing capabilities and enhancing their respective offerings to comply with the evolving industry benchmarks.

Both industry and non-industry players have participated in various global events to demonstrate the ongoing research outcomes, affiliated challenges, as well as opportunities in the biopharmaceutical filtration industry.

In the last five years, more than 125 patents related to biopharmaceutical filtration have been granted to various industry and non-industry stakeholders.

Given the rising demand for biologics, stakeholders are actively establishing themselves as one-stop-shops, by consolidating their capabilities, related to biopharmaceutical filtration, via mergers and acquisitions.

The biopharmaceutical filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71%, till 2035; the forecasted opportunity is likely to be distributed across different types of filtration systems and filter assemblies.

In the long-term, majority share of the revenues is likely to be generated from single-use technologies; North America is anticipated to capture a relatively larger proportion of the overall market, by 2035.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What is the current global capacity of developers?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Players in the Filtration Market

Alfa Laval

Asahi Kasei

Cobetter Filtration

Corning

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation (a company of Danaher Corporation)

Parker Hannifin

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

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Companies/Organisations Featured

3M

4th Phase Water Technologies

ABEC

Agilitech

Alfa Laval

Almirall

Amazon Filters

American Filtration & Separations Society (AFS)

Amgen

Artemis Biosystems

ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Acquired by Repligen)

Asahi Kasei

Automated Engineering Services

BEA Technologies

Becton Dickinson

Bio - Link

BioCon Solutions

BIONET

Bionova Scientific (Acquired by Asahi Kasei)

Biotree

Cambridge Healthtech Institute

Cobetter Filtration

Cole - Parmer (Acquired by Antylia Scientific)

Corning

Critical Process Filtration

Cytiva

Danaher

Donaldson

DrM

Eaton

Entegris

ErtelAlsop

Filtravate

FILTROX

GE Heathcare (Acquired by Danaher)

GEA

Genzyme (Acquired by Sanofi)

GeShi Fluid (Acquired by LePure Biotech)

Global Filter

Gopani Product Systems

Gore PharmBIO Products

GPC Bio

Graver Technologies

Guochu Technology

GVS

Hangzhou Deefine Filtration Technology

Hangzhou Guidling Technology

Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration (Acquired by Entegris)

Helapet

Hollingsworth & Vose

Hongtek Filtration

INDA

InnovaPrep

International Filter Products

International Flavors & Fragrances

Isolere Bio (Acquired by Donaldson)

Koch Separation Solutions

LePure Biotech

Lisure Science

mdi Membrane Technologies

Meissner Filtration Products

Membrane Solutions

Merck

Metso Outotec

Microfilt

MMS Membrane Systems

Murata Manufacturing

Nantong FilterBio Membrane

Napro Scientific

Novasep

Nupore Filtration Systems

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Pacira Biosciences)

Pall Corporation (Acquired by Danaher)

Pall-Austar Lifesciences (Acquired by Pall Corporation)

Parker Hannifin

Perfect Group

Phenomenex

Porvair Filtration

RephiLe Bioscience

Repligen

Rocker Scientific

SABEU

Saint-Gobain

SANI Membranes

Sartorius

Schneider Electric

Sentinel Process Systems

Serene Filter Solution

Simsii

SmartfFow Technologies

Solaris Biotech (Acquired by Donaldson)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Repligen)

Sterlitech

Synder Filtration

Sysbiotech

TAMI Industries

TangenX (Acquired by Repligen)

Technofilter

The Strainrite Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TPP Techno Plastic Products

Trinity Filtration Technologies

VyCAP

WaterSep BioSeparations (Acquired by Sartorius)

Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

YMC America

Zhejiang ALWSCI Technologies

Zista Education

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