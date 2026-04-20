Dry Ramming Mass Market Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: Rising Industrial Demand and Energy Efficiency Needs Fuel Rapid Expansion

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Ramming Mass Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Ramming Mass, Type of Function, Areas of Application, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dry ramming mass market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.34 billion in the current year to USD 6.28 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Designed to endure extreme temperatures and challenging conditions, dry ramming mass provides thermal insulation while resisting chemical and mechanical deterioration.



The market for dry ramming mass is witnessing swift expansion due to several significant factors. One primary reason for this growth is the rising need for refractory materials across various industrial sectors. Refractory materials are crucial for lining furnaces, ladles, and other industrial containers that function at elevated temperatures. Another factor contributing to market growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient refractory solutions.

As industries work to cut down their energy usage and related expenses, they are increasingly choosing dry ramming mass, known for its excellent thermal conductivity and insulation capabilities. As a result, owing to the abovementioned factors, the dry ramming mass market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the accelerated industrialization, especially in the steel and metal sectors. Expanding infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and rising manufacturing activity in countries such as China and India are further fueling demand.



Dry Ramming Mass Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Ramming Mass



Based on type of ramming mass, the global dry ramming mass market is segmented into alumina ramming mass, chromite based ramming mass, magnesia based ramming mass, silica based ramming mass, zirconia based ramming mass and others. According to our estimates, currently, the alumina ramming mass segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its outstanding characteristics and adaptability. Alumina-based products provide excellent refractoriness, resistance to thermal shock, and chemical stability, making them suitable for lining a variety of furnaces, including those used in steel production.



However, the silica-based ramming mass category is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its superior thermal conductivity, remarkable resistance to corrosion, and cost efficiency. It is commonly utilized in induction furnaces for producing steel and other high-temperature processes.



Market Share by Type of Function



Based on type of function, the global dry ramming mass market is segmented into lining, patching, repairing and others. According to our estimates, currently, the lining segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the essential role that lining plays in the maintenance and optimization of furnace performance. Dry ramming mass is mainly utilized for lining furnaces across several industries, including steel, non-ferrous metals, and cement production.



However, the repairing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to regular wear and tear in industrial furnaces during operation, the need for continual maintenance and repair becomes essential for maintaining optimal furnace function. Dry ramming mass is widely used for repairing furnace linings, providing high-temperature resistance and durability. The growing focus on furnace maintenance and efficiency fuels the expansion of the repairing segment in the dry ramming mass market.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global dry ramming mass market is segmented into blast furnace, electric arc furnace, foundries, non-steel and others. According to our estimates, currently, the foundries segment captures the majority of the market share, owing to the widespread utilization of dry ramming mass in foundry operations. Notably, it plays a vital role in lining induction furnaces and other equipment within the metal casting process.



However, the blast furnace segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is fueled by the fundamental role of blast furnaces in the manufacture of iron and steel, coupled with the rising demand for these metals in various sectors.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global dry ramming mass market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprises segment captures the majority of the market share.



However, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by their agility, innovative approaches, niche-market focus, and adaptability to evolving customer needs and market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in dry ramming mass market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Players

Arora Refractories

ASK Chemicals

Calderys

Casco Specialty Products

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Dalmia Bharat Refractories

Dense Refractories

Foseco

Galaxy Enterprise

Gita Refractories

Harbison Walker International

Ibiden

Imperial World Trade

LMM

Magnesita Refratarios

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nisso Seisakusho

Norican Global

Refcast

Saint-Gobain

Shenghe Refractories

Showa Denko

Shree B. S. Mining

Shri Vinayak Industries

Sino-Foundry Refractory (Jiangsu)

Sumitomo Metal Industries

Tama Refractory

TMM India

Vesuvius

Vishva Vishal Refractory

Wonjin Worldwide

Zibo Long Keter New Materials

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zha20o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.