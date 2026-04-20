Wind Blade Recycling Research Report 2025-2035: $6.89 Bn Market Analysis by Recycling Method, Material, End User, and Geographical Regions

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Blade Recycling Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Recycling Method, Type of Material, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wind blade recycling market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.31 billion in the current year to USD 6.89 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 18.09% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Wind blade recycling involves managing and repurposing wind turbine blades once they have reached the end of their useful life. The aim of this recycling process is to reduce environmental effects by preventing landfill disposal and reclaiming valuable materials for reuse in different industries.



Innovations in technology have bolstered the concept of wind blade recycling through methods like mechanical recycling, thermal recycling, or chemical recycling. Given that wind turbine blades are constructed from composite materials, they hold significant value for various end-use sectors.

The recovery of fiberglass and carbon fiber from the recycling process is crucial, as these materials can be repurposed in construction, automotive, and other industries, thereby contributing to a circular economy within the wind energy sector. As a result, the increasing number of retired wind turbines and the heightened emphasis on sustainability underline the importance of recycling wind turbine blades.

Asia captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of wind energy. As the top producer of wind energy, both China and India are crucial in driving market growth with their increasing quantities of decommissioned wind turbine blades.



Moreover, the growing governmental regulations regarding wind blade disposal are a critical factor influencing the market outlook. Therefore, with essential driving forces, anticipated trends in renewable energy and recycling, such as breakthroughs in chemical recycling and repurposing strategies, the wind blade recycling market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



Wind Blade Recycling Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Recycling Method



Based on type of recycling method, the global wind blade recycling market is segmented into chemical recycling, mechanical recycling, and thermal recycling. According to our estimates, currently, the mechanical recycling method captures the majority of the market share, owing to the fact that it is prevalent and economical method for wind blade recycling. Moreover, the diverse applications of recycled materials from this method can be utilized in cement, concrete, or other building materials.



Conversely, the thermal recycling method is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its capacity to process large quantities of waste, generate energy, and recover specific materials like fibers and resins, which will enhance market growth.



Market Share by Type of Material



Based on type of material, the global wind blade recycling market is segmented into carbon fiber and glass fiber. According to our estimates, currently, the fiberglass material segment captures the majority of the market share. The increasing demand for recycled materials plays a significant role in driving the growth of this segment. Fiberglass is widely used in the production of wind turbine blades due to its strength, lightweight nature, and durability.



On the other hand, the carbon fiber segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fact that this material offers exceptional lightweight and resilience properties.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global wind blade recycling market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, cement, construction, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the construction industry segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the repurposing of decommissioned wind turbine blades in construction projects, where they can be utilized for diverse purposes such as building materials, insulation, and concrete reinforcement.



On the other hand, the automotive sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that automotive sector employs many recycled materials from wind blades in various applications like interior panels, dashboards, and exterior components, where these materials can serve as valuable and economical options.



Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Company Profiles

Acciona Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

LADBUG

China Longyuan Power

Continuum

EDF Renewables

Global Fiberglass Solutions

Goldwind Science & Technology

Holcim

Iberdrola

Kyysakoski Oy

MAKEEN Energy

Plaswire

REGEN Fiber

RenerCycle

RESINEXX

Siemens Gamesa Renewable

Stena Recycling

SUEZ

Veolia

Vestas

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