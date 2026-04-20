Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Project Announces More Than $9.3M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Points To $150,000

Dubai, UAE, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announced crossing the $9.3M mark, a milestone that shows the deep conviction behind this project. While the broader market cooled and smaller buyers pulled back, Pepeto kept raising at a pace no other presale matched this cycle, drawing in whale wallets that usually park only inside top ten assets. A bull phase is forming, and Bitcoin with a strong Bitcoin price prediction pointing to $150,000, is the largest asset leading the charge. Below is what analysts project on the Bitcoin price prediction and why Pepeto attracts capital at a speed no presale can match.

Crypto News: Pepeto Raised Amount Announcement While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

The rapid pace of the Pepeto raise, signaling a near complete sellout, lands at the right moment. A bull cycle is taking shape, and early positions - where Pepeto fits now - taken right before the move starts reward the most. Bitcoin is the clearest signal of this next leg, as Wall Street broker Bernstein holds a $150,000 target on BTC for 2026 during the expected tokenization supercycle, and Yahoo Finance reported that Strategy posted a $1.3 billion Bitcoin gain in the first two weeks of April, adding to its 780,897 BTC treasury.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $74,335 per CoinMarketCap, up 5% this week, absorbing Middle East risk better than equities or oil, while BTC touched $76,300 on April 17, its strongest level since mid-March. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have pulled in $56 billion in cumulative inflows since their 2024 launch, and the Trump administration confirmed the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve blueprint arrives before July 22. BTC holds above its short term moving averages for the first time this month, and Strategy bought 13,927 BTC for $1 billion between April 6 and 12 per CoinDesk.

The Bitcoin price prediction looks bullish on the surface, but a 2x move from $74,335 to $150,000 is strong for the largest crypto asset. History proves that investments made in high potential tokens at presale, before they reach any exchange, deliver far more than any large cap during a bull cycle.

That is how the sharpest investors build winning portfolios. They hold large caps for the steady climb and add one asymmetric presale play, because the presale is the entry that converts a modest position into life changing wealth. Pepeto sits at the top of every crypto news presale feed right now, and the products built behind it explain why.

Pepeto Raises $9.3M with Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange

Pepeto operates a zero fee exchange powered by AI driven contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch sends fees back to the earliest holders. SolidProof ran a full audit on every smart contract before the presale opened.

A winning portfolio needs one high upside position that can change everything, and Pepeto is shaping up as the strongest asymmetric play of this cycle. The Shiba Inu similarities is why whales are moving at this speed, since the viral energy behind Pepeto follows the same path that created early SHIB millionaires. Talk on X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps building the momentum, and a former Binance executive on the Pepeto team turns community buzz into real conviction.

Shiba Inu created fortunes for early buyers without shipping a single product. Pepeto brings that same community fire plus a working exchange that keeps buy pressure growing long after the listing opens. A multi-year forecast on large caps like Bitcoin moves too slowly for whales watching Pepeto set to hand out the same kind of gains in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto news confirms the bull cycle forming, and the Bitcoin price prediction makes the case clear. Large assets like Bitcoin cannot deliver the kind of returns Pepeto is built to produce this cycle. Bitcoin turned early holders into millionaires when the price sat in hundreds. At today's Bitcoin price and $1.4 trillion market cap, that math does not repeat. Pepeto still has a presale entry open, and that single fact deserves the attention of every serious buyer.

Wallets entering today are catching a rare setup, positioned to hand out the same return that Shiba Inu gave every early holder, and the crypto news reports are packed with traders who built wealth from exactly this timing. Thousands of buyers missed Shiba Inu by waiting just a few hours, and by the time they found out it landed on Binance the entry was gone and the holders who got in first made the returns everybody still remembers. But crypto never rewards those who show up late, and windows like this close fast.

The catch with Pepeto is how quickly the raise is moving, with demand rising daily the debut sits days out, not months, and the price at this level is disappearing faster than anything this market has seen.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein targets $150,000 on Bitcoin for 2026 as the tokenization supercycle builds. Strategy holds 780,897 BTC after posting a $1.3 billion gain in the first two weeks of April alone.

Does Pepeto ship real products or is the presale only hype?

Pepeto built a zero fee exchange, a cross chain bridge, and an AI contract scanner, all audited by SolidProof before the presale opened. The raise has crossed $9.3 million with 181% APY staking live for holders.



