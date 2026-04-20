Soleo Health Expands Rare Disease Capabilities With Launch of SoleoRare™, A Specialty Pharmacy Focused on Complex Patient Needs

FRISCO, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, today announced the launch of SoleoRare™, its dedicated Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy. The new brand brings together experienced rare disease patient care, patient access and commercial teams under a differentiated care model that is clinician‑led, patient‑centered, and built for the unique demands of rare, ultra-rare, and orphan disease patients and their caregivers.

Soleo Health has long recognized that rare disease patients require a fundamentally different level of care. For years, the Company has invested in clinical expertise, patient support capabilities, and the commercial infrastructure necessary to serve this population with the rigor it demands. The launch of SoleoRare reflects that ongoing commitment, uniting dedicated resources to deliver exceptional outcomes for patients, caregivers, providers, payors, and pharmaceutical manufacturer partners.

"Rare disease patients require more than a standard pharmacy experience; they deserve a dedicated care team that truly understands their journey," said Drew Walk, chief executive officer of Soleo Health. "SoleoRare is the natural evolution of everything we have built. It highlights our rare disease capabilities, experience, and expertise.”

“Pharma partners developing rare and orphan therapies require a more specialized distribution channel, they need a true clinical and commercial partner," said Craig Vollmer, chief commercial officer. "SoleoRare was built to be exactly that. With dedicated teams focused on rare disease, we are positioned to deliver a meaningful impact on our patients’ experience."

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.

Contact Information: phone 833.234.1010