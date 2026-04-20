$20+ Bn Exoskeleton Market Research and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: 200 Exoskeletons are Available/Under Development with 3,800 Patents Filed/granted Since 2016

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 Distribution by Body Part Covered, Mode of Operation, Form of Exoskeleton, Mobility and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exoskeleton market is estimated to grow from USD 2.9 billion in the current year to USD 20.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period, till 2035



Over the years, significant advancements have occurred in robotic technologies, leading to enhanced usability of exoskeletons across different sectors for aiding and supporting humans. Especially in healthcare, these devices have demonstrated significant potential in aiding both patients and medical professionals. It is important to mention that even after decades of study and numerous possible applications, exoskeletons have not become the favored choice for stakeholders because of competition from other mobility systems and prosthetic devices often used in clinical and domestic environments.



Exoskeletons in healthcare mainly support rehabilitation, gait training, and mobility for those with spinal cord injuries (SCI), strokes, neurological conditions, or age-related disabilities. Further, demographic changes, especially in areas such as Asia-Pacific, heighten the demand for mobility improvements and elder care, with exoskeletons boosting rehabilitation results by 23% in motor function recovery at certain US clinics.



To ensure widespread approval, developers are concentrating on meeting real needs with their exoskeleton designs. They are actively seeking innovations to address issues related to cost-efficiency and user discomfort, striving to turn exoskeletons into more organic and integrated second skin solutions instead of cumbersome robotic suits. Additionally, developers are incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning to allow devices to recognize the user's intentions and enhance human-robot interactions via suitable control algorithms.

Moreover, innovations such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), tailored games, or a mix of these methods are being implemented to improve robotic therapy by boosting patient involvement and ensuring they stay dedicated to completing their assigned exercises. Due to technological progress and continual developments in this area, exoskeleton devices are expected to have significant potential in the years to come.

MEDICAL EXOSKELETON MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Currently, Lower Body Exoskeleton Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Medical Exoskeleton Market



In terms of the body part covered, the market is segmented into upper body exoskeletons, lower body exoskeletons and full body exoskeletons. At present, the lower body exoskeleton segment holds the maximum share of the medical exoskeleton market. This is due to the steep price of lower body exoskeletons and an increase in the number of companies providing lower body medical exoskeletons. It is worth highlighting that the exoskeleton market for full body medical exoskeletons is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR.



Passive Exoskeletons Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Exoskeleton Market During the Forecast Period



In terms of the mode of operation, the market is segmented into powered exoskeletons, passive exoskeletons and hybrid exoskeletons. The passive exoskeletons segment is expected to expand at a comparatively faster growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the devices offering necessary ergonomic assistance without requiring actuators or batteries, resulting in decreased initial costs and lower maintenance expenses for the users. However, currently, the powered medical exoskeleton segment holds the maximum share of the medical exoskeleton market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.



Currently, Rigid Exoskeletons Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Medical Exoskeleton Market



In terms of their form, the market is segmented into rigid exoskeletons and soft exoskeletons. Due to their extensive use, rigid exoskeletons dominate the medical exoskeleton market. It is worth noting that soft exoskeletons segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.



Currently, Mobile Medical Exoskeletons Occupy the Largest Share of the Medical Exoskeleton Market



In terms of mobility, the market is segmented into stationary exoskeletons and mobile exoskeletons. It is worth highlighting that, at present, mobile / overground walking medical exoskeleton holds a larger share of the medical exoskeleton market. This is owing to the fact that exoskeletons enable patients to engage in activities such as standing, climbing stairs, or walking, which are vital for restoring functional independence. Moreover, mobile exoskeletons can be utilized in different settings, such as outpatient clinics, residential areas, and communal spaces, allowing patients to pursue their rehabilitation beyond conventional healthcare environments.



Currently, Patient-Focused Exoskeletons are Expected to Capture the Largest Share of the Medical Exoskeleton Market



In terms of the end-user, the market is segmented into patients and healthcare professionals. It is important to note that a significant share of the existing medical exoskeleton market is dominated by patient-oriented exoskeletons.

EXOSKELETON MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

Presently, over 200 exoskeletons are available / under development to provide support to patients with mobility impairments or reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries among caregivers dealing with disabled patients.

Over 100 medical exoskeletons, both rigid and soft, cover different parts of the body and are typically operated using batteries that power the sensors and actuators; over 60% of them capture the motion metrics of patients.

Developers of medical exoskeletons have established a global presence; more than 40% of these players are based in Europe, primarily in countries, such as Germany and Switzerland.

With the growing demand for medical exoskeletons amongst patients, several types of strategic deals have been inked in this domain; majority (26%) of partnerships signed were distribution agreements.

In order to increase adoption rates and maximize return on investment (ROI) for the users, developers of medical exoskeletons are striving to reduce costs while incorporating advanced features into their portfolio of devices.

Nearly 3,800 patents related to exoskeletons have been filed / granted since 2016, indicating the substantial efforts made by researchers engaged in this domain.

The pioneer-migrator-settler map in blue ocean strategy analysis suggests that several medical exoskeleton developers focused on enhancing their product features are likely to emerge as pioneers in the coming years.

In 2035, nearly 80% of the exoskeleton market is likely to be driven by the sales of rigid exoskeletons primarily supporting the lower body, in patients with muscle weaknesses or complete / partial paraplegia.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

MARKET SCOPE

Key Players in the Exoskeleton Market

Bionic Yantra

CYBERDYNE

Ekso Bionics

ExoAtlet

Fourier Intelligence

Gloreha

Guangzhou Yikang Medical Equipment

Hexar Humancare

Hocoma

MediTouch

Milebot Robotics

Myomo

Neofect

NextStep Robotics

Panasonic

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics

Roam Robotics

Trexo Robotics

Tyromotion

U&O Technologies

Body Part Covered:

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Full Body

Mode of Operation:

Powered

Passive

Hybrid

Form

Powered

Passive

Hybrid

Mobility

Fixed / Supported

Mobile

End Users

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k2exc

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