SPARC AI Signs Second Ukrainian Drone Manufacturer, Expanding Distribution Footprint for GPS-Denied Software Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is pleased to announce it has signed a second Ukrainian drone manufacturer to its Overwatch platform, marking continued commercial momentum for the Company's GPS-denied navigation and precision targeting software.

This agreement is independent of SPARC AI's previously announced Ukrainian partnership and opens a second distribution channel into the world's most demanding electronic warfare environment. Each new manufacturer integration expands the Company's installed base and deepens the operational data feeding its proprietary machine learning models.

SPARC AI's go-to-market strategy is designed to embed Overwatch as standard infrastructure across drone and robotic platforms. Securing a second independent manufacturer in Ukraine validates both the demand for the Company's software-only approach and the repeatability of its distribution model.

Ukrainian operations also generate high-value flight data across terrain and electromagnetic conditions, continuously enhancing Overwatch's performance for customers worldwide.

All Overwatch deployments remain subject to applicable export control and defence trade compliance requirements. SPARC AI has engaged qualified legal counsel to ensure all integration activities, field trials, and technology transfers are conducted in full compliance with relevant laws.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, regulatory approvals, exploration and development activities, commodity prices, environmental risks, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.