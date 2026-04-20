Netramark Comments on U.S. Executive Order to Accelerate Treatments for Serious Mental Illness and Highlights the Need for Regulatory‑Grade Trial Design in Psychedelic Development

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today commented on the April 18, 2026 U.S. Executive Order, “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness,” which outlines federal actions intended to accelerate research, evidence generation, and appropriate regulatory pathways for certain investigational psychedelic drugs for serious mental illness, including programs involving ibogaine compounds.

The Executive Order references several measures intended to support responsible development, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) review prioritization mechanisms for psychedelic drugs that have received Breakthrough Therapy designation, and actions to expand evidence generation and clinical trial participation through collaboration among the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the FDA, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

NetraMark believes these developments underscore a broader shift in mental health drug development: accelerated interest in novel mechanisms must be matched by more rigorous and modern clinical trial design, particularly in central nervous system (CNS) indications where heterogeneity, expectancy effects, and placebo response can obscure true treatment effects.

“Speed is important, but in regulatory science the real objective is credible evidence,” said Dr. Luca Pani, Chief Innovation and Regulatory Officer at NetraMark. “Psychedelic trials are among the most methodologically sensitive in medicine, highly dependent on patient heterogeneity, site effects, and placebo/expectancy dynamics. If we want faster access for patients while preserving FDA’s evidentiary bar, we need prospectively defined analytic strategies that improve signal detection without sacrificing interpretability: pre‑specified subgroup hypotheses, disciplined control of multiplicity and Type I error, and transparent, auditable methods that regulators and clinicians can interrogate.”

NetraMark’s proprietary NetraAI platform is designed to address these challenges by seeking to identify explainable patient subpopulations that may drive differential treatment response. By aiming to isolate compact sets of interacting variables that characterize distinct outcome patterns, NetraAI supports the development of prospectively testable hypotheses and seeks to inform trial design options such as stratified randomization, prespecified subgroup analyses, and enrichment strategies where appropriate.

As clinical development activity expands for psychedelic drug programs and other emerging CNS therapeutics, NetraMark believes that advanced, explainable analytics will become increasingly important to help sponsors design studies that are both more efficient and more reliable supporting evidence packages that stand up to regulatory scrutiny and translate into real-world clinical value.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the design and intended capabilities of NetraMark’s NetraAI platform, including its ability to identify explainable, model derived patient subpopulations and uncover structured patterns of patient level variability; the potential for insights derived from such analyses to support biomarker informed clinical trial design, patient stratification and regulatory strategy; the view that future clinical trials may benefit from being designed around patient level variability; the potential impacts of the Executive Order on the regulatory and clinical trial design process in the United States with respect to mental health and CNS drug development and the potential for the NetraAI platform to address the specific challenges which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Or

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

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