Blossom Gold Adds World-Class Exploration Expertise to its Senior Executive Team with the Appointment of Dr. John DeDecker as Vice President, Exploration

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John DeDecker as Vice President, Exploration effective April 20, 2026.

Dr. John DeDecker brings distinguished academic foundation and over a decade of hands-on industry experience to the Blossom Gold team. He holds a B.S. in Geology from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in volcanology and igneous petrology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Ph.D. from the Colorado School of Mines, where his doctoral research tackled fundamental questions in the genetic modelling of world-class unconformity-related uranium deposits. John is also an internationally recognized expert in hydrothermal geochemistry, volcanic stratigraphy, and epithermal deposits. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Exploration at Eskay Mining Corporation, leading exploration for Au-Ag-rich VMS deposits in one of British Columbia's most prolific mining camps, and has consulted across a broad range of deposit types including epithermal Au-Ag, Carlin-type gold, sedimentary-hosted vanadium, skarn, and CO2 sequestration prospects.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom, remarked: "We are very pleased to announce John's appointment as Vice President, Exploration, and I speak for the entire Blossom team when I say we couldn't be more excited to have someone of his caliber joining our senior leadership team. His exceptional academic background, genetic model-driven exploration philosophy, and proven track record leading large-scale drill programs make him an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team. John's breadth of experience across a wide range of deposit types, but especially epithermal deposits, will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly advance the Rosebud Project.”

John DeDecker, Blossom’s Vice President, Exploration, commented: “I am excited to be joining Blossom having completed petrography and minerology on the low-grade and high-grade mineralization as a consultant to Blossom. We are working on a low to intermediate sulfidation, epithermal system and the exploration work is finding its stride. We currently have three rigs turning at site, with a fourth expected in two to three weeks. We have completed all metallurgical PQ core holes and will be sending material to be under leach in columns by the end of the month. Drill core continues to be logged and processed for shipment to assayers, and initial results are expected to become regular in the coming weeks. In short, the exploration program is building real momentum, and we look forward to keeping the market informed as results continue to come in.”

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.68gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.