Sable Confirms Extensive Outcropping Copper Mineralization within Multiple Structural Corridors at the Zorro Cu Target, Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. (“Sable” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report the results of structural mapping and the analysis of 156 new rock samples from the Zorro Cu target within the Zorro Project in San Juan province, Argentina.

Following up on initial results released in January 2026, the Company completed detailed geological mapping and structural analysis, as well as systematic channel sampling across the area hosting outcropping, chalcopyrite-bearing veins. The analytical results disclosed in this news release were obtained from outcrop channel sampling, and confirm the presence and continuity of copper-silver-gold mineralization at Zorro Cu (Figure 1).

Highlights

Values up to 3.2% Cu with 17 samples >1% Cu and 35 samples >0.5% Cu

Silver values up to 44.7 g/t Ag, with 14 samples >10 g/t Ag

Gold values up to 5.31 g/t Au, with 16 samples >0.1 g/t Au

Mineralization is outlined within at least five NNW-oriented corridors, each 10 m to 50 m in apparent true width

The system remains open along strike to the NNW; partial cover by shallow pediment gravels indicates expansion potential

Results support the interpretation of a well mineralized, outcropping Cu-Ag-Au system

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, “We are very encouraged by the quantity, broad distribution, and grade of copper mineralization outcropping within the large transtensional zone at Zorro Cu. When integrated with the Zorro North magmato-hydrothermal Cu target (of similar size) and the Zorro Veins Au-Ag target, the Project exhibits a well endowed Cu-Ag-Au budget manifest in multiple mineralization styles - a key attribute of large-scale copper systems. We are advancing rapidly toward our first drill campaign, with geophysics and permitting underway, and believe the Zorro targets represent a compelling new discovery opportunity.”



Figure 1. Distribution of copper values at the Zorro Cu target. 173 samples

in total collected to date

Geological and Structural Interpretation

Detailed mapping has defined at least five mineralized corridors with a dominant NNW orientation at Zorro Cu (Figure 1). These corridors consist of sheeted and anastomosed veins and veinlets hosted within Permian granite, with individual vein thicknesses ranging from <1 cm to 1.5 m. The vein mineral assemblage includes quartz, carbonate, specularite, magnetite, and chalcopyrite. Although high-grade mineralization is predominantly vein-controlled, localized chalcopyrite dissemination within granite host rock is observed, indicating a potential transition into broader mineralized zones between veins.

Structural mapping indicates that mineralization is localized between NNW striking dextral faults which create a NE-SW oriented transtensional zone extending for approximately 700 m by 500 m (Figure 1). The system is bound to the east by a major north-south dextral structure with associated high-grade gold-silver mineralization (up to 15.3 g/t Au and 117 g/t Ag - see Sable news release dated January 22, 2026), while its southern and western extent is concealed beneath gravel cover, suggesting additional upside. The present structural model opens exploration for additional, large-scale, structural transtension zones along trend to the NE and SW of the Zorro Cu system.

Next Steps

Quantec Geoscience has been engaged to complete a 13 km Induced Polarization (IP) survey, including coverage across the Zorro Cu target, to better constrain the geometry and potential of the Cu-Ag-Au-bearing structures at depth. Preparation and permitting activities for an initial diamond drill program to test this potential are underway.

Elsewhere on the property, the Company continues mapping and sampling at the Zorro North target and conducting district-scale reconnaissance. Our new understanding of the regional-to-local scale structural controls at Zorro Cu are being integrated into our geological framework of the Zorro concession, in order to better understand the relationship between Zorro Cu and the widespread, disseminated Cu mineralization at Zorro North (see Sable news release dated February 25, 2026), and the high-grade epithermal Au-Ag mineralization observed at Zorro Veins (see Sable news release dated January 22, 2026).

Table 1. Location and results for highlighted samples (>0.1% Cu) collected at the Zorro Cu target (only new results).

Sample Northing Easting Site Type Width

(m) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) E42629 6626825 453789 Outcrop Channel 0.2 3.21 8.19 0.95 E42641 6626892 453963 Outcrop Channel 0.8 3.17 12.25 0.082 E42553 6626792 453863 Outcrop Channel 0.5 2.25 15.85 0.415 E42637 6626891 453999 Outcrop Channel 1 2.24 8.2 0.015 E42631 6626822 453773 Outcrop Channel 0.15 2.06 6.71 0.101 E42795 6626721 453662 Outcrop Channel 0.25 1.91 6.96 5.31 E42570 6626851 453779 Outcrop Channel 0.1 1.885 4.38 0.03 E42601 6626907 453806 Outcrop Channel 1.2 1.865 7.12 0.221 E42588 6626850 453986 Outcrop Channel 0.2 1.57 3.87 0.034 E42787 6626742 453784 Outcrop Channel 0.2 1.55 3.71 0.025 E42788 6626746 453784 Outcrop Channel 0.2 1.39 36.8 0.075 E42575 6626851 453762 Outcrop Channel 0.5 1.215 3.33 0.256 E42639 6626883 453974 Outcrop Channel 0.6 1.19 11.1 0.064 E42566 6626812 453804 Outcrop Channel 0.4 1.075 28.3 1.65 E42793 6626759 453805 Outcrop Channel 0.1 1.07 3.3 0.014 E42789 6626728 453780 Outcrop Channel 0.7 1.07 11 0.299 E42576 6626814 453699 Outcrop Channel 0.5 1.035 44.7 0.133 E42640 6626886 453966 Outcrop Channel 0.6 0.983 2.49 0.06 E42591 6626856 454026 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.942 2.93 0.009 E42623 6626950 453878 Outcrop Channel 0.6 0.922 12.6 0.005 E42781 6626765 453949 Outcrop Channel 0.8 0.865 2.43 0.014 E42589 6626835 454019 Outcrop Selective 0.2 0.852 2.39 0.006 E42595 6626848 453982 Outcrop Channel 0.7 0.772 2.49 0.01 E42602 6626897 453773 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.682 1.72 0.008 E42567 6626841 453789 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.624 8.64 0.112 E42587 6626808 454019 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.614 1.26 0.03 E42571 6626850 453766 Outcrop Channel 0.7 0.604 4.37 0.039 E42577 6626810 453654 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.599 16.6 0.028 E42604 6626903 453782 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.584 3.95 0.062 E42562 6626822 453841 Outcrop Channel 0.6 0.579 16.05 0.065 E42636 6626908 454012 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.569 7.02 0.01 E42561 6626821 453842 Outcrop Channel 0.7 0.565 7.78 0.053 E42626 6626840 453840 Outcrop Channel 1.3 0.562 17.65 0.052 E42583 6626764 453649 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.538 22.2 0.687 E42593 6626883 454025 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.511 7.64 0.015 E42653 6626948 453791 Outcrop Channel 2 0.474 3.83 0.147 E42783 6626753 453877 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.463 2.17 0.242 E42768 6627146 453919 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.458 1.38 0.017 E42579 6626839 453640 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.442 22.2 0.23 E42662 6627002 453905 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.436 6.48 0.012 E42632 6626840 453769 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.426 6.41 0.007 E42617 6626944 453966 Outcrop Channel 0.4 0.411 1.08 0.017 E42599 6626850 453906 Outcrop Channel 1 0.381 6.24 0.296 E42811 6626550 453768 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.377 4.37 0.017 E42806 6626609 453845 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.376 2.05 0.0025 E42752 6627055 453826 Outcrop Channel 0.7 0.372 7.33 0.038 E42777 6626779 453984 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.365 0.96 0.043 E42762 6627104 453935 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.357 1.87 0.006 E42658 6627003 453818 Outcrop Channel 1 0.355 1.61 0.008 E42585 6626760 453680 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.344 0.97 0.036 E42557 6626792 453853 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.331 6.69 0.097 E42799 6626663 453688 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.33 3.05 0.016 E42551 6626840 453883 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.318 10.6 0.021 E42760 6627108 453880 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.316 1.02 0.0025 E42786 6626724 453788 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.313 3.5 0.006 E42578 6626823 453627 Outcrop Channel 1 0.296 1.53 0.01 E42643 6626901 453969 Outcrop Channel 0.6 0.291 1.83 0.01 E42759 6627097 453879 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.281 3.88 0.014 E42792 6626760 453818 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.266 1.12 0.017 E42596 6626849 453976 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.265 1.68 0.008 E42582 6626761 453645 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.265 1.45 0.013 E42559 6626801 453836 Outcrop Channel 0.3 0.262 1.14 0.005 E42574 6626856 453768 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.255 1.64 0.005 E42552 6626798 453864 Outcrop Channel 1 0.251 1.22 0.259 E42784 6626758 453877 Outcrop Channel 1 0.217 2.39 0.011 E42619 6626937 453947 Outcrop Channel 1.6 0.215 2.84 0.012 E42756 6627108 453540 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.212 0.86 0.0025 E42627 6626835 453841 Outcrop Channel 1 0.211 6.36 0.022 E42770 6627141 453925 Outcrop Channel 0.25 0.1995 1.96 0.009 E42782 6626811 453920 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.1555 0.99 0.005 E42565 6626796 453807 Outcrop Channel 0.6 0.1485 0.8 0.01 E42644 6626901 453978 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.145 0.51 0.01 E42555 6626796 453856 Outcrop Channel 0.8 0.145 0.6 0.0025 E42635 6626893 454021 Outcrop Channel 0.1 0.143 4.64 0.006 E42568 6626841 453794 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.1305 0.34 0.005 E42558 6626810 453837 Outcrop Channel 1 0.1265 0.42 0.007 E42603 6626899 453770 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.1255 0.56 0.017 E42757 6627106 453822 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.1245 1.38 0.0025 E42569 6626842 453793 Outcrop Channel 1.4 0.1205 1.66 0.0025 E42638 6626883 453978 Outcrop Channel 0.8 0.118 0.83 0.008 E42572 6626850 453765 Outcrop Channel 0.5 0.1115 0.35 0.0025 E42667 6627008 453932 Outcrop Channel 0.2 0.1035 1.79 0.007



SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

The Zorro Project has recently been consolidated by Sable through the signing of an option agreement and ground staking, covering a total of 5,236 hectares. The project is located on the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan, directly north of the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable’s Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21km west of Zorro.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable’s regional target generation work. The project contains a number of historical mineral occurrences and workings surrounding a large magnetic anomaly measuring about 7km by 4km, which appears to be caused by a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.’s website – www.minsud.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/498d54e5-9272-4243-84ae-a2fa2582188e