Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market Report 2025-2035, Profiles of ALPLA, Alpek, Biffa, Carbios, DePoly, Evergreen Plastics, Far Eastern New Century, INTCO Recycling, Krones, Loop Industries, SUEZ, Unifi

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Derivative, Application Area, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recycled terephthalic acid market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.34 billion in the current year to USD 3.78 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Recycled terephthalic acid (rTPA) is a substance created through the chemical recycling of post-consumer plastic waste, mainly sourced from bottles and textiles. It serves as an eco-friendly substitute for virgin terephthalic acid, which is derived from fossil fuels. rTPA is utilized in the production of new polymers such as recycled PET (rPET) resins, which are employed in packaging, textiles, and various other products, contributing to the minimization of plastic waste and a reduction in carbon emissions.



The increasing focus on sustainability within the automotive industry is boosting the demand for r-PTA, with manufacturers like Ford utilizing recycled plastics in both the interior and exterior parts of vehicles. This transition supports environment friendly manufacturing practices and aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable products.

Strict environmental regulations in areas such as Europe and India are promoting the use of r-PTA by requiring greater recycled content and aiming to decrease plastic waste. These regulations are significant factors contributing to the expansion of the Indian terephthalic acid market, motivating producers to meet quality standards for recycled terephthalic acid and sustainability objectives.

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The competitive landscape of the recycled terephthalic acid market is characterized by intense competition, featuring a combination of major global players, such as ALPLA, Alpek, Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC), Indorama Ventures and SK chemicals. These firms maintain their dominance through integrated production capabilities, investments in cutting-edge recycling technologies, and facility expansions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.



Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market



The primary factors propelling the recycled terephthalic acid market, include increasing environmental consciousness, strict regulations that require higher amounts of recycled material in plastics, and a worldwide shift towards circular economy practices in sectors such as textiles, packaging, and automotive. Authorities in areas like Europe and India are implementing policies aimed at decreasing plastic waste and reliance on fossil fuels, while corporate sustainability efforts from companies such as Ford boost the demand for rTPA in environmentally friendly products.



Furthermore, consumer inclination towards sustainable products, improvements in recycling technologies like chemical depolymerization, and funding in waste management are further fueling the growth of the market, establishing rTPA as a viable substitute for virgin materials.



Key Technologies Producing Recycled Terephthalic Acid



The primary technologies for generating recycled terephthalic acid (rTPA) involve chemical recycling methods like hydrolysis, glycolysis, and methanolysis, which decompose PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) waste into its basic building blocks. Although hydrolysis is presently the leading method for producing high-purity rTPA, glycolysis and methanolysis is also commonly employed to create valuable intermediates. Additionally, enzymatic recycling is gaining recognition as a potential effective approach.



How does r-PTA Support the Circular Economy?



Recycled terephthalic acid (r-PTA) plays a crucial role in the circular economy by converting post-consumer PET waste into high-quality monomers through chemical recycling methods such as glycolysis, methanolysis, and hydrolysis, thereby completing the loop for reusable PET production in bottles, fibers, and packaging.

This effort decreases dependence on virgin petroleum-based PTA, reduces the accumulation of plastic waste in landfills and oceans, and cuts energy consumption by 50-80% in comparison to primary production, while enabling numerous recycling cycles for continuous material circulation. Policies encouraging recycled content, commitments from brands toward sustainable packaging, and investments in advanced depolymerization technologies further enhance scalability, reducing environmental impacts and promoting resource efficiency across the textiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and automotive industries.

Key Market Challenges



The recycled terephthalic acid (rTPA) market faces significant financial and operational challenges due to the high costs associated with chemical recycling technologies, which require sophisticated equipment, considerable energy consumption, and continuous maintenance, making it difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to scale up.

The ineffective collection, sorting, and processing of PET waste, especially for colored, blended, or contaminated plastics, restricts the availability and quality of feedstock. Additional challenges include strict environmental regulations that raise compliance costs, price fluctuations in comparison to virgin materials, supply shortages worsened by global supply chain disruptions, and competition from bio-based alternatives such as bio-PET.



Regional Analysis: Asia to Hold the Largest Share in the Market



Asia currently captures a significant share of the recycled terephthalic acid market. This is due to its swift industrial growth and vast manufacturing capabilities in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, which produce significant amounts of PET waste from their thriving textiles and packaging industries. The adoption of rPTA is further driven by stringent environmental regulations, government-led recycling programs, and increasing corporate commitments to sustainability.

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market: Key Market Insights

Market Share by Type of Product



According to our estimates, currently, clear products capture majority share of the market. This growth is due to the ease of converting clear plastic waste into terephthalic acid, along with its promising applications in various industries. Additionally, clear materials are typically more economical to recycle since they do not necessitate extensive filtering processes, benefiting the PET recycling sector.



Market Share by Application Area



According to our estimates, currently, packaging captures majority share of the market. Packaging products made from recycled PET demonstrate excellent resistance to solvents, chemicals, and moisture, making them very suitable for food and beverage sectors that necessitate strict safety and quality standards.

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

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Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market Scope

Companies Featured

ALPLA Group

Alpek

Biffa

Carbios

DePoly

Evergreen Plastics

Far Eastern New Century

INTCO Recycling

Krones

Loop Industries

SUEZ

Unifi

Type of Product

Clear

Colored

Type of Derivative

Dimethyl Terephthalate

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

Application Area

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Fibers

Packaging

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Type of Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive 15% Free Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

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