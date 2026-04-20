Claire’s Place Foundation’s Glow Ride Returns to Hermosa Beach for CF Awareness Month

Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), invites families, friends and supporters to light up the coast at the 12th Annual Glow Ride, taking place Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Held during Mother’s Day weekend and Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, this year’s Glow Ride will spotlight mothers, especially those in the CF community, honoring their strength, love and resilience.

As Claire’s Place Foundation marks its 15-year anniversary, the event continues its tradition as a beloved South Bay event, bringing the community together for an unforgettable night of connection, celebration and impact. Participants of all ages are invited to ride, skate or stroll along the Hermosa Beach Strand with illuminated bikes and gear, creating a glowing celebration of community while supporting families affected by CF.

This year’s ride will feature special moments honoring moms, including a Mother’s Day photo backdrop, while offering families a fun and meaningful way to celebrate together along the coast.

“At Claire’s Place, we see every day the extraordinary strength and dedication of moms in the cystic fibrosis community,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “This year’s Glow Ride is about celebrating them and creating a joyful moment where they feel supported, appreciated and surrounded by a community that understands their journey. We ride for parents sleeping in hospital rooms, for adults managing CF while building independent lives, and for caregivers, siblings and loved ones who show up every day. It’s also a chance for families to come together and celebrate the moms in their lives in a joyful, meaningful way.”

The event will also highlight CF families, including former Hermosa Beach Mayor Stacey Armato, whose son Massimo lives with CF, bringing visibility to the lived experiences of those affected by the disease.

Ride, Glow & Give Back

The Glow Ride is a fun, family-friendly evening and a meaningful way to celebrate moms. Proceeds support Claire’s Place Foundation’s programs, including financial assistance during extended hospital stays and career support for adults living with CF through the Work Proudly Program.

Event Highlights Include:

Glow gear to light up bikes and outfits

Music, face painting and family-friendly activities

Pizza, ice cream and treats from local favorites

Special Mother’s Day photo experience

Complimentary bike rentals from Hermosa Cyclery (limited availability)

As the sun sets, the Strand becomes a glowing ribbon of light, uniting hundreds of participants in support of the CF community.

Event Details:

What: 12th Annual Glow Ride Hermosa Beach

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Where: Hermosa Beach Pier, 1 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA

Register: https://clairesplacefoundation.org/glow-ride



Event Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Silver Sponsor: NorthStar Moving Company

Bronze Sponsor: Withum

Event Partners: Southbay Lexus, Soundbox Truck, Creamy Boys Ice Cream, Paisano’s Pizza

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Celebrating 15 years of impact, Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” “Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.