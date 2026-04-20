$40+ Bn Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Markets, 2035

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Till 2035: Distribution by Area of Application, Type of Natural Enemy Service, Type of Control Agent, Type of Enterprise, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agri natural enemy pest control market is projected to soar from USD 19.96 billion today to USD 40.16 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.24% during this period.

The expanding deployment of agri natural enemy pest control as a proactive measure in farming underscores its importance. This strategy incorporates beneficial organisms like ladybugs, lacewings, certain wasps, bacteria, viruses, and fungi to tackle pests, reducing reliance on synthetic pesticides. This holistic approach not only supports ecological balance but also minimizes the risk of pest resistance against conventional treatments.

The rise in consumer awareness regarding the adverse health implications of chemical pesticides, linked to conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders, is prompting stricter global regulations. Governments promote biological pest control methods with initiatives like subsidies, tax incentives, and educational programs, reflecting increased adoption. The surge in organic farming and demand for chemical-free produce further fuels this market's growth.

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Areas of Application

The market segments into ant control, beetle control, bird control, insect control, mosquitoes & flies control, and rat & rodent control. Current estimates show prominence in ant control, primarily due to the high efficacy of natural enemies against crop-damaging insects, such as thrips, mealybugs, and whiteflies, leveraging predators like ladybugs and parasitoids like small wasps.

Market Share by Types of Natural Enemy Service

The types of natural enemy service include augmentation, conservation, and importation, where augmentation holds a significant market share. Its appeal lies in its rapid results and adaptability. Meanwhile, conservation is poised for the highest CAGR, driven by sustainable farming trends.

Market Share by Type of Control Agent

The type of control agent divides into bacteria, fungi, oomycota, parasitoids, pathogens, and predators. Predators currently dominate the market, favoring their precision in pest targeting. However, fungi are anticipated to grow exponentially due to advanced biotechnology enhancing pest-specific actions.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise

The market categorizes into large, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with larger entities currently leading. Nonetheless, SMEs are expected to experience higher growth rates due to their adaptability and specialization.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

The geographical segmentation encompasses North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. North America leads, bolstered by early adoption of biological pest control and a prominent focus on organic agriculture, notably in the U.S.

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed examination of key segments like application area, natural enemy service type, control agent type, enterprise size, and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis based on establishment year, company metrics, and ownership.

Company Profiles: Detailed reviews of key market players, covering their operations, management, and advancements.

Megatrends, Patent, Recent Developments, Porter's Five Forces, SWOT, and Value Chain Analyses.

Reasons to Buy:

Detailed revenue projections for the market and sub-segments aiding both market leaders and new entrants.

Insights into competitive dynamics facilitate strategic positioning and market strategy development.

Comprehensive market view enabling stakeholders to capitalize on trends and growth opportunities.

Companies Featured

Advanced Integrated Pest Management

AlphaBio

Andermatt Biocontrol

Anatis Bioprotection

Anticimex

Applied Bio-nomics

AstraZeneca

BASF Agricultural Specialities

Bayer

Biobest

BioBee Biological Systems

Bioline AgroSciences

BioPlanet

Biorend

Biota Biosciences

Certis

Cook's Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control

Corteva Agriscience

Crop Defenders

Dow

Ecolab

Fargro

FMC

GreenMethods

Integrated Pest Management Pest Control

Isagro

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

MB Integrated Pest Control

Natural Enemies Pest Management

Natural Insect Control

Novartis

Novozymes

Rincon Vitova Insectaries

SGS SA

Syngenta

Wageningen University & Research

Additional Benefits:

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for Analytical Modules

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session

Free Update for Reports Older Than 6 Months

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