Rare Kidney Diseases Market Research Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2040

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Kidney Diseases Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare kidney diseases market size is valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion in the current year and USD 11. 6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.



Rare kidney disorders mainly impact the filtering units of the kidneys (referred to as glomeruli), resulting in the leakage of protein elements and blood into the urine. These conditions may be congenital, acquired, or inherited, which complicates the identification of specific biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment. In the absence of effective treatment methods, rare kidney disorders frequently result in kidney failure, requiring dialysis or organ transplant. It is notable that kidney failure stemming from a rare chronic kidney disease has been seen in at least 3 of 5 children and 1 in 9 adults affected by kidney diseases.

To tackle these issues, considerable progress has been achieved in identifying and managing rare kidney disorders. Precision treatments, such as genomic analysis and tailored therapies, have facilitated the focused management of these conditions. Further, the incorporation of big data and machine learning has aided numerous drug developers and researchers by enhancing patient recruitment for clinical trials and identifying precise urinary biomarkers for personalized treatment.

North America is likely to capture the largest market share. However, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand more quickly during the forecast period due to rising incidence rates of rare kidney diseases in several Asian countries, including China, Japan, Korea, and India, which require improved treatment management systems in these countries.



Additionally, significant funding from both public and private sectors speeds up research and development in this area. Currently, pharmaceutical companies have obtained more than USD 12 billion in financing for research and treatment advancements for rare kidney conditions. Moreover, as there is an increasing emphasis on effective diagnosis and treatment, the market for therapies and drugs for rare kidney diseases is set for substantial growth, offering considerable opportunities for stakeholders in the years ahead.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market: Key Segments

Lupus Nephritis is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Rare Kidney Diseases Market



In terms of the type of target disease indication, the global rare kidney disease market is segmented into atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, Fabry disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and others. Currently, lupus nephritis holds the largest portion of the rare kidney disease market, owing to the growing awareness of the disease's severity among both patients and healthcare providers.



Small Molecules are Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Rare Kidney Diseases Market During the Forecast Period



In terms of the type of molecule, the global market is segmented into small molecules and biologics. Within these categories, the small molecules segment holds the largest portion of the current market. However, it is important to note that biologics are projected to develop into a viable option that can address the fundamental biological mechanisms linked rare kidney diseases, thus obtaining a greater market share in the near future.



Rare Kidney Diseases Market for Proteins is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period



Based on the type of biologic, the global market value is segmented across enzymes, hormones, monoclonal antibodies, and proteins. Notably, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominates the current market. Moreover, this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future owing to their proven precision in treating rare kidney diseases.



Oral Route of Administration Holds the Largest Share of the Rare Kidney Diseases Market



Based on the route of administration, the global market is segmented across intravenous, oral and subcutaneous routes of administration. Currently, the oral route is expected to hold the majority rare kidney disease market share owing to its non-invasive nature and increased patient compliance as compared to other routes. However, it is worth mentioning that this trend is expected to change during the forecast period, with the subcutaneous route of administration capturing a larger share of the overall market in the coming years.



By Type of Therapy, Monotherapy Segment is Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Based on the type of therapy, the global market for rare kidney diseases is segmented across monotherapy and combination therapy. At present, the monotherapy segment holds the maximum share in the overall market. However, the market for combination therapy is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Rare Kidney Diseases Market: Key Insights

Over 70% of the rare kidney drugs / therapies are in clinical stages of development; notably, most of the drugs / therapies are being investigated for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy and lupus nephritis.

The rising interest in this domain is evident from the wide array of partnerships established between various stakeholders in the recent past; in fact, 65% of the total deals were inked in the last three years.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested significant capital across various funding rounds; 45% of the investments in this domain were made through secondary offerings.

Nearly 40% of the drugs targeting rare kidney diseases are currently in Phase II of clinical development; notably, around 60% of the trials have been sponsored by industry players.

The rare kidney disease market is likely to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, till 2035; the majority of the market share (~70%) is expected to be captured by North America by 2035.

Currently, the monoclonal antibodies dominate the market; notably, oral route of administration is anticipated to capture the majority share in the market by 2035.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in the Rare Kidney Diseases Market

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amicus Therapeutics

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Roche

Travere Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics

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