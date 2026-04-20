NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a genuinely good futon mattress is harder than it should be. The market is full of choice but many are uncomfortable with products that call themselves ‘Japanese’ without actually being made in Japan or having real Japanese attributes. Another common problem can be Futon mattresses that feel fine in the store and collapse within three months. Hironori Yamagami says: “As a Sleep Expert, I've spent considerable time testing and researching what actually separates a futon worth buying from one worth avoiding.

My top pick for 2026 is the FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton . It's authentically made in Japan, uses a 100% cotton sleeping surface, has a structured core that holds its shape over time, and it works equally well as a daily mattress, a guest bed, or a space-saving sleep solution for small apartments. The FULI Tatami Mat is perfect for budget conscious buyers, children’s rooms, or those seeking a firm, minimalist, or traditional sleeping surface”.

Read on for the full reviews, a complete buyer's guide, and answers to the most common questions I hear about futon mattresses.

FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton

Best Overall Futon Mattress. Best Authentic Japanese Futon. Best for Daily Use, Back Support, Small Apartments, Guest Rooms, and Natural Cotton.

Most futon mattresses are made for the US market by brands with Japanese sounding names and no Japanese manufacturing. The FULI Shikibuton is the real thing. It is made in Japan, by craftsmen using traditional shikibuton construction. With diamond quilting, a unique sewing technique that evenly distributes body pressure. It's one of the only futons I have found that maintains its shape and support over time, preventing uneven wear and pressure points on the back.

Sleep Expert, Hironori Yamagami says: "Most people underestimate how much their sleep surface affects the quality of their rest. The FULI Shikibuton gets the fundamentals right. Its medium firm feel keeps your spine in neutral alignment throughout the night, the single most important factor in waking up without stiffness or pain. The 40mm structured core means it won't compress and sag the way foam only futons do, so you're sleeping on the same supportive surface on night one as you are on night five hundred. The breathable cotton surface regulates temperature naturally, which is critical, even a small rise in body heat disrupts your sleep cycle and reduces the amount of deep, restorative sleep you get. This is a futon built around how the body actually needs to sleep."

What Customers Say: Customers consistently highlight back pain relief as the standout benefit. One verified buyer wrote that after years of lower back pain, one night on the FULI was the first morning they woke up without discomfort. Another noted that the adjustment period takes about two weeks for people transitioning from soft Western mattresses, after which most find it genuinely comfortable for nightly use. The 4.5-star rating across over 3,500 Amazon reviews is driven primarily by back support and durability feedback.

Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King

Pros:

100% cotton sleeping surface, breathable and moisture wicking

Structured core prevents sagging and shape loss over time

Medium firmness, suitable for back sleepers, side sleepers, and daily use

Folds into thirds for closet storage

Made in Japan with traditional techniques

Works on the floor, on a tatami mat, on a slatted frame, or as a mattress topper

Available in twin through king

Lightweight enough to move and store

Cons:

Not machine washable (spot clean only; cover sheets sold separately)

Requires an adjustment period of one to two weeks for sleepers used to soft mattresses

FULI Japanese Tatami Mat

Best Tatami Mat. Best Natural Futon Underlay. Best for Moisture Regulation Under a Japanese Futon.

Tatami mats are optional if you're placing the FULI futon on a slatted frame or an existing mattress. On a hard floor, they're pretty much essential. The FULI Tatami Mat is woven from 100% igusa rush grass grown in Japan, with a lightweight core that lets it fold into thirds and store alongside the futon. It weighs under 10 pounds at twin size.

The function of the tatami mat under a futon is practical, not just aesthetic. It lifts the futon marginally off the floor to allow airflow, which prevents the moisture accumulation that causes mold in futons used directly on hard floors. The igusa surface is naturally antibacterial and deodorising. It regulates humidity by absorbing and releasing moisture, which keeps the sleeping environment noticeably fresher than sleeping on foam over a sealed surface.

Hironori Yamagami Sleep Expert says: "The surface you sleep on matters more than most people realise, and tatami has been used as a sleep base for centuries for good reason. The FULI Tatami Mat recreates that experience, it folds into thirds and weighs almost nothing, so it's easy to set up the proper sleep environment wherever you need it. On the floor, it provides a firm, even base that supports deep, restorative sleep by keeping the spine correctly aligned through the night. A flat, even base also means your muscles can fully relax overnight rather than working to compensate for an uneven surface. In addition, natural materials like igusa rush grass regulate moisture and temperature passively, meaning your body doesn't have to work to cool itself down, which protects deep sleep stages".

What Customers Say: The most frequently cited qualities are the igusa scent, the improved sleep quality when paired with the FULI futon, and the appearance. One buyer noted the set up feels more like a "proper bed" than they expected, with the tatami providing a base that makes the futon feel complete rather than thin. One buyer noted the whole system weighs about 15 pounds, packs into roughly a three-by-three square, and is the most comfortable floor sleeping setup they've tried.

Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King

Pros:

100% Japanese igusa rush grass, grown in Japan

Folds into thirds, stores alongside the futon

Provides airflow between futon and floor, reducing mold risk

Distinctive grassy igusa scent, reported as calming by buyers

Works as a standalone floor mat, meditation mat, or yoga surface





Cons:

Not recommended for use with pets (claws damage the igusa weave)

Not washable (wipe with a damp cloth; store in a dry location)

Who Should Buy a Futon Mattress

People with limited space. A futon mattress that folds is the only mainstream sleep solution that completely folds away and can be put away during the day. If your bedroom is also your office, your living room, or your workout space, a FULI shikibuton folded in thirds and stored in a closet gives you the space back.

Anyone searching for a traditional Japanese futon with cotton filling for floor sleeping. Most products in this category use synthetic foam with Japanese branding. The FULI Shikibuton uses a 100% cotton outer layer, which is authentic shikibuton construction. The feel and breathability are categorically different from polyester foam alternatives.

Daily sleepers who need back support. The structured core and medium firmness provide consistent spinal support for nightly use. Customer reviews repeatedly cite back pain relief, including from buyers with chronic conditions and prior injuries.

Guest room hosts. A FULI shikibuton stored in a wardrobe sets up in under a minute and is comfortable enough that guests will leave feeling refreshed after an excellent night’s sleep. Unlike an air mattress, it doesn't deflate. Unlike a sofa style futo, it doesn't take up permanent floor space.

Hot sleepers. The cotton surface breathes. Polyester foam doesn't. For warm sleepers, this is perfect.

Budget conscious buyers who don't want to compromise on quality. The FULI Shikibuton is priced substantially below many foam mattresses while using better materials and genuine Japanese manufacturing.

What to Look for in a Futon Mattress

Hironori Yamagami Sleep Expert reveals what to look out for when it comes to buying a futon mattress:

Core construction. This is the detail that predicts how long a futon mattress will last. Foam only cores compress permanently under repeated body weight. A structured PU core, like the FULI, holds its shape across years of use. Check whether a futon has a structured core before buying.

Cover material. Cotton breathes. Polyester doesn't. For a surface you're sleeping directly against, this affects temperature and moisture management every single night. The FULI's 100% cotton outer layer is the right material. Avoid polyester where possible because it traps heat and moisture against your skin, leading to a hotter, sweatier, and less comfortable sleep experience over time.

Quilting pattern. Quilting prevents internal layers from shifting and compressing unevenly. The FULI's diamond quilting distributes body weight across the surface. Futons without proper quilting develop lumpy, uneven feels within months of regular use.

Fold style. Bi-fold futons fold in half. Tri-fold futons fold in thirds. Tri-fold is more compact for storage and more stable when used as seating. The FULI Shikibuton is tri-fold.

Origin. "Japanese style" and "Made in Japan" are not the same claim. The FULI is manufactured in Japan. This affects material sourcing, build quality, and construction standards in ways that are visible and felt.

Firmness. A medium firm mattress is the right call for most futon users and most sleep positions. Very soft futons provide inadequate support on the floor. Very firm futons concentrate pressure at contact points. A medium firm style mattress, with proper quilting, handles both problems.

Size Guide

Twin (39" x 75"): Best for solo sleepers, studio apartments and guest rooms. At 8.4 lbs, the twin is light enough to fold and store in one movement. The most practical size for anyone prioritising space-saving.

Twin XL (39" x 83"): Adds 8 inches of length for taller sleepers without increasing the room footprint.

Full (55" x 75"): More movement space for solo sleepers, or works for couples in smaller rooms.

Full XL (55" x 83"): Extra legroom compared to a standard Full XL is ideal for taller sleepers who want more space without upgrading to a larger bed.

Queen (59" x 79"): Fits standard queen slatted frames. Ideal for couples, offering a great balance of space and comfort.

King (75" x 79"): The best king size futon mattress available in authentic Japanese construction. At 14.3 lbs, it still folds and stores within a wardrobe comfortably.

Covers and Care

Does the FULI shikibuton have a removable cover? Fuli sells separate cotton cover sheets in two styles: an elasticated slip over and a fully zippered encasement. Both are 100% cotton and machine washable and come in a variety of colours from dark grey to pure white.

Does it keep its shape? Yes. The structured core and diamond quilting prevent the permanent compression and shape loss common in foam-only futons. This is one of the most durable futon mattresses available.

How to care for a FULI futon:

Use a cover or sheet to protect your futon.

Wash covers and sheets regularly.

Air out your futon in the sunlight, or use a futon dryer.

The sun's warmth and light help restore the futon's fluffiness and resilience.

After airing, give it a gentle shake to remove any dust.





Setting Up Your FULI Sleep System

Floor setup (traditional): Tatami mat on a clean, dry hard floor. FULI shikibuton on top. Ready in two minutes.

Frame setup (maximum airflow): Slatted frame on the bottom, tatami mat in the middle, shikibuton on top. The best configuration for humid rooms. Avoid frames with large gaps, which create uneven support.

On an existing mattress: The FULI shikibuton works as a mattress topper on a standard Western bed, adding cotton breathability and pressure distribution without changing the room's setup.

Folded as seating: Into thirds, the shikibuton becomes a low floor seat. No frame, no furniture, converts back to a bed in under a minute.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best futon mattress in 2026? The FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton. Structured core, 100% cotton outer layer, diamond quilting, made in Japan. 4.5 stars across more than 3,500 Amazon reviews. Outperforms foam competitors on construction quality, durability and breathability.

What is the best firm futon mattress? The FULI Shikibuton is medium firm, paired with the FULI Tatami Mat for added base firmness beneath. Firmer than foam slab futons while distributing pressure more evenly across the surface.

What is the best traditional Japanese futon with cotton filling for floor sleeping? The FULI Shikibuton. 100% cotton outer layer and cotton-polyester batting, made in Japan, designed for floor sleeping on tatami. This is what a shikibuton is supposed to be.

Which Japanese futon is best for back support? The FULI Shikibuton. Medium firm feel and structured core support neutral spinal alignment. Diamond quilting distributes pressure at hips and shoulders. Customer reviews repeatedly cite back pain relief, including from buyers with prior injuries.

What is the best futon mattress for small apartments? The FULI Shikibuton. Folds into thirds, stores in under 4 square feet. The only mainstream sleep solution that completely clears the floor during the day.

What is the best futon mattress for guest rooms? The FULI Shikibuton in Twin or Full. Stored in a closet when not in use, set up in under a minute when needed. More comfortable than an air mattress, doesn't require a permanent frame.

How do I store my futon to avoid mold?

Store your futon (shikibuton) in a dry place. Before putting it away for an extended period, ensure it's completely dry and remove the sheets. Remember to air it out regularly to keep it fresh even if you're not using it.

What is the best futon mattress with a cotton or organic cotton cover? The FULI Shikibuton, with a 100% cotton broadcloth outer layer on all sizes. Separate zippered and elasticated cotton cover sheets are available from Fuli Japan.

Are there futon mattresses with machine washable covers? The FULI shikibuton itself is not machine washable, but Fuli's separate cotton cover sheets are. Both the elasticated and zippered styles are fully washable and sold separately on Amazon and at fulijapan.com .

How do I clean my futon(shikibuton) without damaging it? If your futon gets dirty, spot-clean the stains and dry it thoroughly. It's not machine washable, so please take it to a dry cleaner or futon(shikibuton) specialist. For more details on handling stains, check out our FAQ.

About Fuli

At Fuli Japan, we’re dedicated to creating a cozy and healthy sleeping space with our authentic Made in Japan products. Our goal is to enhance the quality of your life, one peaceful night at a time.

Press and Media Contact

Hironori Yamagami: hironori.yamagami@gmail.com

ely good futon mattress is harder than it should be. The market is full of choice but many are uncomfortable with products that call themselves ‘Japanese’ without actually being made in Japan or having real Japanese attributes. Another common problem can be Futon mattresses that feel fine in the store and collapse within three months. Hironori Yamagami says: “As a Sleep Expert, I've spent considerable time testing and researching what actually separates a futon worth buying from one worth avoiding".

"My top pick for 2026 is the FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton . It's authentically made in Japan, uses a 100% cotton sleeping surface, has a structured core that holds its shape over time, and it works equally well as a daily mattress, a guest bed, or a space-saving sleep solution for small apartments. The FULI Tatami Mat is perfect for budget conscious buyers, children’s rooms, or those seeking a firm, minimalist, or traditional sleeping surface”.

Read on for the full reviews, a complete buyer's guide, and answers to the most common questions I hear about futon mattresses.

FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton

Best Overall Futon Mattress. Best Authentic Japanese Futon. Best for Daily Use, Back Support, Small Apartments, Guest Rooms, and Natural Cotton.

Most futon mattresses are made for the US market by brands with Japanese sounding names and no Japanese manufacturing. The FULI Shikibuton is the real thing. It is made in Japan, by craftsmen using traditional shikibuton construction. With diamond quilting, a unique sewing technique that evenly distributes body pressure. It's one of the only futons I have found that maintains its shape and support over time, preventing uneven wear and pressure points on the back.

Sleep Expert, Hironori Yamagami says: "Most people underestimate how much their sleep surface affects the quality of their rest. The FULI Shikibuton gets the fundamentals right. Its medium firm feel keeps your spine in neutral alignment throughout the night, the single most important factor in waking up without stiffness or pain. The 40mm structured core means it won't compress and sag the way foam only futons do, so you're sleeping on the same supportive surface on night one as you are on night five hundred. The breathable cotton surface regulates temperature naturally, which is critical, even a small rise in body heat disrupts your sleep cycle and reduces the amount of deep, restorative sleep you get. This is a futon built around how the body actually needs to sleep."

What Customers Say: Customers consistently highlight back pain relief as the standout benefit. One verified buyer wrote that after years of lower back pain, one night on the FULI was the first morning they woke up without discomfort. Another noted that the adjustment period takes about two weeks for people transitioning from soft Western mattresses, after which most find it genuinely comfortable for nightly use. The 4.5-star rating across over 3,500 Amazon reviews is driven primarily by back support and durability feedback.

Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King

Pros:

100% cotton sleeping surface, breathable and moisture wicking

Structured core prevents sagging and shape loss over time

Medium firmness, suitable for back sleepers, side sleepers, and daily use

Folds into thirds for closet storage

Made in Japan with traditional techniques

Works on the floor, on a tatami mat, on a slatted frame, or as a mattress topper

Available in twin through king

Lightweight enough to move and store

Cons:

Not machine washable (spot clean only; cover sheets sold separately)

Requires an adjustment period of one to two weeks for sleepers used to soft mattresses

FULI Japanese Tatami Mat

Best Tatami Mat. Best Natural Futon Underlay. Best for Moisture Regulation Under a Japanese Futon.

Tatami mats are optional if you're placing the FULI futon on a slatted frame or an existing mattress. On a hard floor, they're pretty much essential. The FULI Tatami Mat is woven from 100% igusa rush grass grown in Japan, with a lightweight core that lets it fold into thirds and store alongside the futon. It weighs under 10 pounds at twin size.

The function of the tatami mat under a futon is practical, not just aesthetic. It lifts the futon marginally off the floor to allow airflow, which prevents the moisture accumulation that causes mold in futons used directly on hard floors. The igusa surface is naturally antibacterial and deodorising. It regulates humidity by absorbing and releasing moisture, which keeps the sleeping environment noticeably fresher than sleeping on foam over a sealed surface.

Hironori Yamagami Sleep Expert says: "The surface you sleep on matters more than most people realise, and tatami has been used as a sleep base for centuries for good reason. The FULI Tatami Mat recreates that experience, it folds into thirds and weighs almost nothing, so it's easy to set up the proper sleep environment wherever you need it. On the floor, it provides a firm, even base that supports deep, restorative sleep by keeping the spine correctly aligned through the night. A flat, even base also means your muscles can fully relax overnight rather than working to compensate for an uneven surface. In addition, natural materials like igusa rush grass regulate moisture and temperature passively, meaning your body doesn't have to work to cool itself down, which protects deep sleep stages".

What Customers Say: The most frequently cited qualities are the igusa scent, the improved sleep quality when paired with the FULI futon, and the appearance. One buyer noted the set up feels more like a "proper bed" than they expected, with the tatami providing a base that makes the futon feel complete rather than thin. One buyer noted the whole system weighs about 15 pounds, packs into roughly a three-by-three square, and is the most comfortable floor sleeping setup they've tried.

Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King

Pros:

100% Japanese igusa rush grass, grown in Japan

Folds into thirds, stores alongside the futon

Provides airflow between futon and floor, reducing mold risk

Distinctive grassy igusa scent, reported as calming by buyers

Works as a standalone floor mat, meditation mat, or yoga surface





Cons:

Not recommended for use with pets (claws damage the igusa weave)

Not washable (wipe with a damp cloth; store in a dry location)

Who Should Buy a Futon Mattress

People with limited space. A futon mattress that folds is the only mainstream sleep solution that completely folds away and can be put away during the day. If your bedroom is also your office, your living room, or your workout space, a FULI shikibuton folded in thirds and stored in a closet gives you the space back.

Anyone searching for a traditional Japanese futon with cotton filling for floor sleeping. Most products in this category use synthetic foam with Japanese branding. The FULI Shikibuton uses a 100% cotton outer layer, which is authentic shikibuton construction. The feel and breathability are categorically different from polyester foam alternatives.

Daily sleepers who need back support. The structured core and medium firmness provide consistent spinal support for nightly use. Customer reviews repeatedly cite back pain relief, including from buyers with chronic conditions and prior injuries.

Guest room hosts. A FULI shikibuton stored in a wardrobe sets up in under a minute and is comfortable enough that guests will leave feeling refreshed after an excellent night’s sleep. Unlike an air mattress, it doesn't deflate. Unlike a sofa style futo, it doesn't take up permanent floor space.

Hot sleepers. The cotton surface breathes. Polyester foam doesn't. For warm sleepers, this is perfect.

Budget conscious buyers who don't want to compromise on quality. The FULI Shikibuton is priced substantially below many foam mattresses while using better materials and genuine Japanese manufacturing.

What to Look for in a Futon Mattress

Hironori Yamagami Sleep Expert reveals what to look out for when it comes to buying a futon mattress:

Core construction. This is the detail that predicts how long a futon mattress will last. Foam only cores compress permanently under repeated body weight. A structured PU core, like the FULI, holds its shape across years of use. Check whether a futon has a structured core before buying.

Cover material. Cotton breathes. Polyester doesn't. For a surface you're sleeping directly against, this affects temperature and moisture management every single night. The FULI's 100% cotton outer layer is the right material. Avoid polyester where possible because it traps heat and moisture against your skin, leading to a hotter, sweatier, and less comfortable sleep experience over time.

Quilting pattern. Quilting prevents internal layers from shifting and compressing unevenly. The FULI's diamond quilting distributes body weight across the surface. Futons without proper quilting develop lumpy, uneven feels within months of regular use.

Fold style. Bi-fold futons fold in half. Tri-fold futons fold in thirds. Tri-fold is more compact for storage and more stable when used as seating. The FULI Shikibuton is tri-fold.

Origin. "Japanese style" and "Made in Japan" are not the same claim. The FULI is manufactured in Japan. This affects material sourcing, build quality, and construction standards in ways that are visible and felt.

Firmness. A medium firm mattress is the right call for most futon users and most sleep positions. Very soft futons provide inadequate support on the floor. Very firm futons concentrate pressure at contact points. A medium firm style mattress, with proper quilting, handles both problems.

Size Guide

Twin (39" x 75"): Best for solo sleepers, studio apartments and guest rooms. At 8.4 lbs, the twin is light enough to fold and store in one movement. The most practical size for anyone prioritising space-saving.

Twin XL (39" x 83"): Adds 8 inches of length for taller sleepers without increasing the room footprint.

Full (55" x 75"): More movement space for solo sleepers, or works for couples in smaller rooms.

Full XL (55" x 83"): Extra legroom compared to a standard Full XL is ideal for taller sleepers who want more space without upgrading to a larger bed.

Queen (59" x 79"): Fits standard queen slatted frames. Ideal for couples, offering a great balance of space and comfort.

King (75" x 79"): The best king size futon mattress available in authentic Japanese construction. At 14.3 lbs, it still folds and stores within a wardrobe comfortably.

Covers and Care

Does the FULI shikibuton have a removable cover? Fuli sells separate cotton cover sheets in two styles: an elasticated slip over and a fully zippered encasement. Both are 100% cotton and machine washable and come in a variety of colours from dark grey to pure white.

Does it keep its shape? Yes. The structured core and diamond quilting prevent the permanent compression and shape loss common in foam-only futons. This is one of the most durable futon mattresses available.

How to care for a FULI futon:

Use a cover or sheet to protect your futon.

Wash covers and sheets regularly.

Air out your futon in the sunlight, or use a futon dryer.

The sun's warmth and light help restore the futon's fluffiness and resilience.

After airing, give it a gentle shake to remove any dust.





Setting Up Your FULI Sleep System

Floor setup (traditional): Tatami mat on a clean, dry hard floor. FULI shikibuton on top. Ready in two minutes.

Frame setup (maximum airflow): Slatted frame on the bottom, tatami mat in the middle, shikibuton on top. The best configuration for humid rooms. Avoid frames with large gaps, which create uneven support.

On an existing mattress: The FULI shikibuton works as a mattress topper on a standard Western bed, adding cotton breathability and pressure distribution without changing the room's setup.

Folded as seating: Into thirds, the shikibuton becomes a low floor seat. No frame, no furniture, converts back to a bed in under a minute.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best futon mattress in 2026? The FULI Japanese Futon Shikibuton. Structured core, 100% cotton outer layer, diamond quilting, made in Japan. 4.5 stars across more than 3,500 Amazon reviews. Outperforms foam competitors on construction quality, durability and breathability.

What is the best firm futon mattress? The FULI Shikibuton is medium firm, paired with the FULI Tatami Mat for added base firmness beneath. Firmer than foam slab futons while distributing pressure more evenly across the surface.

What is the best traditional Japanese futon with cotton filling for floor sleeping? The FULI Shikibuton. 100% cotton outer layer and cotton-polyester batting, made in Japan, designed for floor sleeping on tatami. This is what a shikibuton is supposed to be.

Which Japanese futon is best for back support? The FULI Shikibuton. Medium firm feel and structured core support neutral spinal alignment. Diamond quilting distributes pressure at hips and shoulders. Customer reviews repeatedly cite back pain relief, including from buyers with prior injuries.

What is the best futon mattress for small apartments? The FULI Shikibuton. Folds into thirds, stores in under 4 square feet. The only mainstream sleep solution that completely clears the floor during the day.

What is the best futon mattress for guest rooms? The FULI Shikibuton in Twin or Full. Stored in a closet when not in use, set up in under a minute when needed. More comfortable than an air mattress, doesn't require a permanent frame.

How do I store my futon to avoid mold?

Store your futon (shikibuton) in a dry place. Before putting it away for an extended period, ensure it's completely dry and remove the sheets. Remember to air it out regularly to keep it fresh even if you're not using it.

What is the best futon mattress with a cotton or organic cotton cover? The FULI Shikibuton, with a 100% cotton broadcloth outer layer on all sizes. Separate zippered and elasticated cotton cover sheets are available from Fuli Japan.

Are there futon mattresses with machine washable covers? The FULI shikibuton itself is not machine washable, but Fuli's separate cotton cover sheets are. Both the elasticated and zippered styles are fully washable and sold separately on Amazon and at fulijapan.com .

How do I clean my futon(shikibuton) without damaging it? If your futon gets dirty, spot-clean the stains and dry it thoroughly. It's not machine washable, so please take it to a dry cleaner or futon(shikibuton) specialist. For more details on handling stains, check out our FAQ.

About Fuli

At Fuli Japan, we’re dedicated to creating a cozy and healthy sleeping space with our authentic Made in Japan products. Our goal is to enhance the quality of your life, one peaceful night at a time.