Xtract One Selected by Health PEI for Phased Rollout of Tech-Driven Security Systems Across Prince Edward Island

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway has been selected by Health PEI , the agency delivering publicly-funded health services on Prince Edward Island, to support its ongoing commitment to patient, staff, and visitor safety across its numerous facilities. The phased rollout deployment will enable Health PEI to continue delivering on its commitment to providing safe, quality health care to all Islanders in today’s modern threat environment.

As the organization responsible for hospitals, healthcare centers, long-term nursing facilities, and community-based health programs throughout the province, Health PEI plays a central role in advancing a coordinated, province-wide approach to care. Health PEI’s selection of SmartGateway reflects a broader shift among provincial health systems toward proactive, technology-enabled security solutions that enhance safety without disrupting care delivery or the patient experience. The addition of Health PEI marks another milestone in Xtract One’s growing foothold across Canadian provincial health authorities. This deployment ushers the Company’s technology into a fourth province, with more continuing to evaluate deployment.

“Healthcare environments require security solutions that protect people without disrupting care or creating unnecessary stress for patients, medical professionals, visitors, or staff. SmartGateway provides the balance of protection and efficiency needed to streamline operations so organizations like Health PEI can focus on essential care,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Welcoming Health PEI to our growing base of public healthcare customers in Canada affirms the value of our solutions in the healthcare sector. We’re proud to work with Health PEI as the organization advances a safety-first approach that strengthens care delivery across the province.”

SmartGateway delivers intelligent, high-throughput security screening using advanced AI-powered sensors that discreetly detects weapons and prohibited items as individuals enter a facility. The system enables fast, accurate screening without requiring individuals to stop, divest personal belongings, or undergo secondary screenings. Unlike traditional metal detectors, SmartGateway supports continuous flow of movement, allowing for more efficient ingress that helps facilities maintain throughput during peak periods. The technology enables safer environments while preserving the welcoming atmosphere critical to public-facing spaces such as healthcare facilities.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Health PEI

Health PEI was created in July 2010 marking a major step toward realizing a One Island Health System that provides Islanders with the right care, by the right provider, in the right place.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.