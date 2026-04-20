Chemical Sensors Market Size to Grow USD 58.24 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Chemical Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 27.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 58.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% during 2026–2035.”

Nanopore Enabled Chemical Sensors Transforming Precision Detection Technologies to Boost Market Expansion Globally

As they significantly increase diagnosis accuracy and response time, nanopore-based chemical sensors, which offer high sensitivity, real-time detection of single volatile organic compounds, are quickly emerging as one of the key drivers of the chemical sensors market's expansion. Novel sensing technologies are being adopted in healthcare applications due to the necessity for early illness identification, especially in cancer and respiratory ailments. This is also propelling the market's expansion since affordable, portable, and low-cost point-of-care testing are becoming more and more common. Furthermore, functionality and stability are being improved by ongoing advancements in protein engineering, nanotechnology, and micro system technology.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Sensirion AG

City Technology Ltd.

Alpha MOS

Membrapor AG

Aeroqual Ltd.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

SGX Sensortech

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

SICK AG

Halma plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Chemical Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 27.82 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 58.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.69% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Gas, Liquid and Solid)

• By Application (Industrial, Medical, Environmental Monitoring, Defense and Homeland Security)

• By Technology (Electrochemical, Biochemical, Optical, Electrical, Electromechanical and Thermometric)

• By End Use (Medical, Automotive and Healthcare)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Gas Sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the chemical sensors market with a share of 53.70% in 2025 due to its extensive use in industrial safety systems globally. Solid Sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 24.50% driven by increasing adoption in advanced industrial automation globally.

By Application

The Industrial segment accounted for the largest share of 41.80% in 2025 chemical sensors market due to its extensive deployment in manufacturing plants, process control systems, and workplace safety monitoring. Environmental Monitoring segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.40% driven by rising concerns over air pollution, climate change, and strict government regulations on emissions control.

By Technology

Electrochemical was the largest segment of chemical sensors holding a share of 36.40% in 2025 owing to high accuracy, cost effectiveness, and application in wide range of industries including gas detection, industrial safety, and healthcare diagnostics. Expected rapid growth of the Thermometric segment at a CAGR of 7.80% owing to growing product demand in the fields of industrial automation and environmental analysis globally.

By End Use

The Healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of 36.50% in the chemical sensors market in 2025 due to applications of chemical sensors in medical diagnostics, patient monitoring, and respiratory analysis globally. Automotive segment is projected to show the maximum growth at a CAGR of 30.40% due to their growing integration with chemical sensors for use in emission control systems globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the chemical sensors market holding a share of 43.70 in 2025, due to factors such as increasing industrialization, manufacturing operations and environmental monitoring regulations in the key economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the chemical sensors market at a CAGR of 6.52% globally, due to the high degree of technological innovation in coupled with high adoption potential of advanced industrial automation and rising investments in environmental monitoring and workplace safety system in North America.

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Recent Developments:

In March 2026 – Honeywell launched a next-generation NDIR Hydrocarbon Gas Sensor to improve industrial safety by detecting flammable gases like methane, propane, and butane using advanced infrared technology for higher accuracy and reliability in harsh environments.

– Honeywell launched a next-generation NDIR Hydrocarbon Gas Sensor to improve industrial safety by detecting flammable gases like methane, propane, and butane using advanced infrared technology for higher accuracy and reliability in harsh environments. In Dec 2025, Siemens has partnered with GlobalFoundries to deploy AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing solutions, integrating automation, sensors, and digital technologies to improve efficiency, reliability, and predictive maintenance in chip production.

Exclusive Sections of the Chemical Sensors Market Report (The USPs):

SENSOR TECHNOLOGY & ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand adoption of electrochemical, optical, MEMS-based, and multi-analyte sensors, identifying innovation and penetration trends.

– helps you understand adoption of electrochemical, optical, MEMS-based, and multi-analyte sensors, identifying innovation and penetration trends. DETECTION PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate sensitivity, selectivity, response time, detection limits, and reliability across diverse sensing environments.

– helps you evaluate sensitivity, selectivity, response time, detection limits, and reliability across diverse sensing environments. APPLICATION & END-USE PENETRATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify demand across industrial, environmental, healthcare, automotive, and smart IoT applications driving market growth.

– helps you identify demand across industrial, environmental, healthcare, automotive, and smart IoT applications driving market growth. INDUSTRIAL INTEGRATION & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you assess integration with SCADA, PLC systems, wireless networks, and real-time process monitoring capabilities.

– helps you assess integration with SCADA, PLC systems, wireless networks, and real-time process monitoring capabilities. SUPPLY CHAIN & TECHNOLOGY DEPLOYMENT INDEX – helps you track adoption of edge computing, predictive maintenance, and connected sensor ecosystems across regions.

– helps you track adoption of edge computing, predictive maintenance, and connected sensor ecosystems across regions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge key players’ technological advancements, product portfolios, partnerships, and market positioning.

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