First Trust Launches an ETF for a New Era in the Industry

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that it has launched units of First Trust Nasdaq® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (the “Fund” and “SGRD”). Units of the Fund will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The ticker symbol for the units is SGRD.

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of companies that are primarily engaged and involved in electric grid electric meters and devices, networks, energy storage and management, connected mobile and enabling software used by the smart grid and electric infrastructure sector, net of expenses, initially the Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure™ Index.

“Electric grids around the world were built when our electricity needs were simpler and our demand for power was significantly lower. We all know that has changed dramatically and the demand for power will reach unprecedented levels. The smart grid is a renovation of the electricity supply chain, which is designed to modernize how we produce, transport, use and store energy. It may transform the current electric power grid just as the internet revolutionized communications. SGRD invests in companies that derive revenue from smart grid, electric infrastructure and/or other grid-related activities,” said Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada.

For further information: contact Nilesh Patel, FT Portfolios Canada Co. 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3Y2, nileshpatel@firsttrust.ca or 1-877-622-5552.