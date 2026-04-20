SLEEK Debuts Universal Profiles at Sophie Passmann Book Club, Pioneering a New Template for Cultural Fan Activation

Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Berlin publication becomes one of the first cultural platforms to integrate Universal Profiles, powered by LUKSO, into a live fan experience.

SLEEK Magazine has positioned itself at the forefront of culture-led blockchain activations, becoming one of the first cultural publications to integrate Universal Profiles into a live fan experience. The activation debuted at the inaugural SLEEK Book Club on 24 March at SLEEK Art Space in Berlin, where feminist author and SLEEK No. 88 cover star Sophie Passmann discussed her new book Wie kann sie nur? (How Dare She?) in conversation with SLEEK's Christian Bracht.





The evening, produced in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics and Campari, brought together creatives, artists, actors and cultural figures for an intimate conversation on femininity, visibility and self-determination in the social media age. Passmann spoke with a disarming mix of seriousness and irony about the scrutiny women in the public eye face, the kind of criticism that is rarely constructive, and the changes she hopes to see across an industry she believes is long overdue a reckoning.

Alongside the book club programme, attendees were invited to create a Universal Profile and claim a Proof of Attendance digital collectable commemorating the evening. Fifteen signed copies of Passmann's book were reserved as incentives for the first attendees to complete the flow. All fifteen were claimed before the night was out.

For most guests, this was a first encounter with the technology. Curiosity gave way quickly once attendees realised the onboarding took under a minute, with none of the wallet setup, seed phrase management or technical friction typically associated with blockchain experiences. The Proof of Attendance collectable issued on the night now lives permanently on each attendee's Universal Profile, a verifiable record of having been in the room.

"It's exciting to see Universal Profiles in the hands of everyday people at a cultural event like this," said Fabian Vogelsteller, Founder of Universal Profiles and LUKSO. "When the technology disappears and what's left is a meaningful moment between an author and her readers, that's when you know you've built something worth using. SLEEK understood that instinctively and brought it to an audience that isn't usually exposed to blockchain technology."

The activation signals a broader shift in how cultural publishers are beginning to think about their relationship with audiences. Rather than gating content or pushing tokens as a commercial product, SLEEK used the technology to deepen an existing cultural moment, letting the book, the conversation and the community remain the focus.

About Universal Profiles

Universal Profiles are a new standard of on-chain identity, designed to make blockchain genuinely useful in everyday cultural, social and creative contexts. Built around people rather than wallet addresses, Universal Profiles let users collect moments, assets, memberships and relationships under a single coherent digital self. Learn more at universalprofile.cloud and follow on X at universalprofiles..

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a next-generation blockchain built for the creative industries, co-founded by Ethereum pioneer Fabian Vogelsteller. The network powers Universal Profiles and a growing ecosystem of cultural, fashion and consumer-facing applications designed to bring blockchain into everyday use. Learn more at lukso.network and follow on X at lukso_io.

About SLEEK

SLEEK is a Berlin-based cultural magazine covering fashion, art, design and ideas since 2003. Known for its distinctive editorial voice and engagement with contemporary culture, SLEEK's latest issue, No. 88, explores the theme of Leadership with Sophie Passmann on the cover. Learn more at sleek-mag.com and follow on Instagram at sleekmag.

About Sophie Passmann

Sophie Passmann is one of Germany's most influential feminist authors, satirists and cultural commentators. Her bestselling titles include Alte weiße Männer, Pick Me Girls, and her latest, Wie kann sie nur?, which examines the staging of femininity in the social media age. Follow her on Instagram at sophiepassmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.