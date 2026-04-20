Psyence BioMed Positioned as World's only Licensed Pharmaceutical Grade Ibogaine Supplier at Source

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psychedelic therapies and manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade drug candidates, today provided an update on its strategic position in the global ibogaine market, as regulatory and clinical interest in the compound continues to expand.

Recent signals from U.S. policymakers and global health authorities reflect increasing recognition of the need for structured, evidence-based evaluation of ibogaine, particularly in areas where existing treatment options remain limited. In anticipation of this shift, Psyence BioMed has spent the past year advancing a purpose-built platform designed to support ibogaine-based programs across development and potential commercialization.

Through its investment in and collaboration with PsyLabs, the Company has established an integrated supply and GMP-compliant manufacturing platform spanning sourcing at origin, extraction, purification, and pharmaceutical production. This platform is designed to enable consistent, high-quality output while supporting the requirements of clinical and regulated environments.

Operating at the natural source of ibogaine in Africa, PsyLabs has secured direct access to raw materials and in-region processing capabilities, supporting traceability, supply continuity, and ethical sourcing practices aligned with long-term sustainability and community engagement.

The Company is positioned to support partners across the value chain – from early-stage research through to clinical development and potential commercialization – helping to facilitate program advancement and supply in a market where access to pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine remains limited.

Globally, pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine supply remains limited, fragmented, and largely non-integrated, making access to standardized, GMP-compliant material a critical constraint on clinical progress. Psyence BioMed’s vertically integrated platform, supported by its GMP inventory, is designed to help address this gap.

A Commercial Moat: GMP Doses Ready for Research

As a key operational milestone, the Company confirms it currently holds standardized, stabilized, and GMP-compliant ibogaine doses in inventory. This supply is designed to support ongoing and future research initiatives, providing immediate access to pharmaceutical-grade material and helping to reduce delays associated with supply constraints.

In addition to high-purity ibogaine, the Company supports the development of total alkaloid extracts, enabling flexibility across therapeutic approaches and supporting continued research into both single-compound and full-spectrum modalities.

“Recent regulatory signals underscore what we have believed for some time – that ibogaine warrants rigorous, structured evaluation,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence BioMed. “Over the past year, we have been building toward this moment – establishing supply, manufacturing capability, and inventory so that we are ready to support clinical research as regulatory pathways evolve.”

“With limited GMP-grade ibogaine available globally, infrastructure and supply capabilities are the differentiator,” Aufrichtig added. “Our Company is positioned not only to support our own programs, but to enable the broader ecosystem as interest in ibogaine continues to grow.”

By aligning source-level access, GMP manufacturing capabilities, and available inventory, Psyence BioMed is positioned to support the growing ecosystem of researchers, developers, and institutions working to advance ibogaine-based therapies.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact Information for Psyence Biomedical Ltd.

Email: ir@psyencebiomed.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyencebiomed.com

General Information: info@psyencebiomed.com

Phone: +1 416-477-1708

Investor Contact:

Michael Kydd

Investor Relations Advisor

michael@psyencebiomed.com

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics and the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade drug candidates. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

About PsyLabs

PsyLabs is a psychedelic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development company, federally licensed to cultivate, extract, and export psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic compounds including psilocin, mescaline, ibogaine, and dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to legal medical and research markets. The company has successfully exported psilocybin products to Canada, the UK, Portugal, and Slovenia, and supplies purified extracts to its UK-based CMO partner.

PsyLabs operates from an ISO 22000 and GMP-compliant facility, ensuring the highest standards of safety and traceability. With a focus on natural compound purification, regulatory support, and global distribution, PsyLabs is expanding its product pipeline to include ibogaine and other next-generation psychedelics.

www.psylabs.life

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding the possible issuance, timing, scope and effect of any U.S. executive action or other governmental measures relating to ibogaine; the potential for such measures to support or accelerate regulated scientific and clinical research into ibogaine; the therapeutic potential of ibogaine and the development of future regulatory pathways for ibogaine-based products; Psyence BioMed’s ability to support global clinical research and future therapeutic development through its investment in PsyLabs and its GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain and scale an ethically sourced, sustainable and traceable ibogaine supply chain; and the Company’s expected role in supporting future research, development and commercialization activities relating to ibogaine. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the development of governmental policy relating to ibogaine, the continuation or expansion of interest in regulated psychedelic research, the availability of lawful research and development pathways, the Company’s ability to maintain required licenses, permits, supply arrangements, third-party relationships and manufacturing capabilities, and the Company’s ability to operate its sourcing and production activities in compliance with applicable legal, regulatory, ethical and environmental standards. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that: (i) any anticipated executive order or other governmental action is not issued, is delayed, or differs from current expectations; (ii) that any such action does not result in expanded research opportunities, clearer regulatory pathways, or any benefit to the Company; (iii) changes in laws, regulations or enforcement priorities in the United States, Southern Africa or other applicable jurisdictions; (iv) the continuing status of ibogaine as a controlled substance in relevant jurisdictions; (v) risks relating to clinical development, regulatory review and approval; (vi) competition and market adoption risks; (vii) and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. Additionally, there can be no assurance that the anticipated executive order will be issued, or, if issued, that it will have any particular scope, timing or effect on the Company, its operations, product candidates or applicable regulatory pathways. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus (File No. 333-298285) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 3, 2025 and other documents filed by Psyence BioMed from time to time with the SEC.

These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Psyence BioMed does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not make any medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, ibogaine, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by authorized clinical research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, ibogaine, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of the proposed products. Any references to ibogaine stock, inventory, doses or similar references constitute the Company’s best estimates only, as such quantities may vary for several reasons. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company has verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.

For purposes of this release, references to “GMP-compliant” mean that the relevant product is produced in a facility designed, operated and controlled in accordance with applicable Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Such references do not, in themselves, constitute a representation that the product, process or facility has been formally certified, approved or endorsed by any particular regulatory authority unless expressly stated. In addition, references to “at Source,” or similar expressions refer to supply activities conducted at the cultivation source in Africa. Such references are intended solely to describe the geographic origin and source-location of cultivation and supply activities, and do not, in themselves, constitute a representation regarding regulatory approval, pharmaceutical certification, product registration, or endorsement by any regulatory authority unless expressly stated.