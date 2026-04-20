Woodworking Machinery Industry: USD 6.94 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Popularity of Modular and Customized Furniture Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the woodworking machinery industry is expected to grow from USD 5.49 billion in 2026 to USD 6.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026–2031. This growth is being driven by a recovery in residential construction and increasing adoption of automated CNC systems that enhance efficiency and precision while reducing manual intervention. Rising housing activity in 2026 is boosting demand for cabinetry and interior wood products, thereby supporting equipment orders. At the same time, manufacturers, particularly in Europe, are focusing on automation and AI-led innovations to improve productivity, while regulatory requirements such as material traceability are accelerating the shift toward digital production systems. In China, slower construction cycles are encouraging a move toward higher-value engineered wood processing and more precise machining to maintain competitiveness.

Woodworking Machinery Market Growth Drivers

Rising Labor Costs Driving Automation and Efficiency in Woodworking Operations

Rising labor costs and a shortage of skilled CNC operators are pushing manufacturers to prioritize automation in their investment strategies. With productivity not keeping pace, wood product companies are increasingly adopting advanced machinery, integrated software, and real-time monitoring systems to improve efficiency and reduce downtime. Technologies such as remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance are helping optimize operations across multiple shifts. At the same time, companies that pair equipment upgrades with structured workforce training are seeing better consistency and faster adoption. As the industry evolves toward highly automated and sensor-driven production environments, the benefits become even more pronounced in regions facing high wages and workforce turnover.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “The analysis reflects observed demand patterns, competitive positioning, and pricing dynamics across key regions, offering a clear view of how the market is evolving. Its consistent research framework and cross-verified data provide a reliable basis for comparing this market against alternative assessments.”

Growing Furniture Manufacturing Demand Accelerating Advanced Woodworking Machinery Adoption

Rising demand for furniture and interior solutions is driving increased investment in CNC routers, edgebanding systems, and finishing equipment that improve efficiency and reduce material waste in customized production. Expanding residential construction activity is further strengthening demand for precision-based woodworking processes used in cabinetry and interior fittings. Manufacturers in key markets are shifting toward higher-value engineered wood products, encouraging the adoption of advanced machining technologies that enhance quality and minimize waste. At the same time, machinery producers are focusing on automation and software integration to support flexible and efficient manufacturing. As the industry moves toward customization and digital workflows, demand is increasing for intelligent, CNC-enabled systems with strong service and support capabilities.

Woodworking Machinery Industry Share by Region

Asia-Pacific dominates global demand, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities in China, growing exports from India, and expanding contract manufacturing across Southeast Asia. South America is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by the expansion of engineered wood production in Brazil and favorable investment conditions. North America represents a mature market where the focus is on equipment upgrades, process optimization, and increased automation due to ongoing labor constraints. Europe is gradually stabilizing, with manufacturers emphasizing automation and AI-driven production to improve efficiency and innovation. Meanwhile, China is shifting toward higher-value manufacturing by reducing lower-margin capacity and investing in more efficient, technology-driven production systems.

Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are strengthening their position as export hubs, leading to higher expectations around quality standards, documentation, and product consistency. In South America, growth is supported by a relatively smaller installed base, strong raw material availability, and increasing urban development, which together encourage new manufacturing facilities. Meanwhile, demand in the Middle East and Africa remains project-driven, with activity largely influenced by construction and interior fit-out projects, although factors like limited skilled labor and import-related challenges continue to impact long-term growth consistency.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Woodworking Machinery Market Report

By Product Type



CNC Routers

Panel Saws

Edgebanders

Surface Planers

Wide-belt Sanders

Other Machines (Drills, Tenoners, Milling Machines, Band Saws, Wood Lathes, Mortisers)



By Operating Principle



Conventional / Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic CNC



By End-user Industry



Furniture Manufacturing

Construction & Millwork

Flooring

Cabinetry

Other Industrial Users (Plywood and Panel Manufacturing, Ship Building)



By Geography



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Europe



United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Woodworking Machinery Industry





Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 5.49 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 6.94 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 South America is projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Operating Principle, By End-user Industry, and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Woodworking Machinery Companies: (Covers a comprehensive overview at both global and market levels, along with insights into key segments, available financials, strategic initiatives, product and service offerings, and recent developments.)

HOMAG Group

SCM Group

Biesse Group

Michael Weinig AG

Felder Group

Holz-Her

Paolino Bacci

IMA Schelling Group

Timesavers

Leadermac (Cantek)

Anderson Group

Grizzly Industrial

Laguna Tools

SawStop

Festool

Powermatic (JPW)

JET (JPW)

Makita Corp.

Nanxing Machinery

Shandong Baide



Get in-depth industry insights on the global woodworking machinery industry research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/woodworking-machinery-market?utm_source=globenewswire



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