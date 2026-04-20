Level Sensors Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Liquid Measurement Applications Dominate, Driven by Regulatory Needs in the Oil, Gas, and Chemical Sectors

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level Sensors Market, Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Sensor Connectivity, Sensor Material, Monitoring Type, Application Area, Company Size, Business Model, End User, and Geographical Region: Industry Trend and Future Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global level sensors market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.66 billion in the current year to USD 9.66 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period, till 2035.



As industrial automation technologies continue to be widely adopted, smart sensors have emerged as a crucial component in controlled manufacturing processes. These technologies, based on sensors, are significantly contributing to the optimization of product manufacturing, reduction of waste, and enhancement of quality control. In the industrial landscape, sensor-based technologies facilitate automation and deliver real-time information regarding manufacturing defects, level changes, and the ideal conditions necessary for product development.



At present, various types of sensors, including temperature sensors, laser sensors, vision sensors, level sensors, and pressure sensors, are being utilized across multiple industries to ensure optimal manufacturing conditions for products. Notably, level sensors are becoming increasingly popular in industries for liquid level detection. In sectors like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, sewage treatment, and marine, maintaining the correct liquid levels is essential to prevent spoilage and overflow.

Currently, there is a high demand for digital liquid sensors aimed at optimizing production conditions in these industries, which is projected to fuel market growth in the years ahead. For example, in the pharmaceutical sector, these liquid sensors are utilized for level detection of corrosive liquids within pressure vessels that could potentially harm metallic containers.

North America captures the majority share of the market, driven by the rising implementation of level sensors in high-tech vehicles within the region. Additionally, a mandate from the US government, known as the TEREAD Act, requires that pressure and level sensors be installed to indicate underinflated tires, further boosting the demand for these sensors in North America.



In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to growing concerns regarding water management and environmental pollution.

Similarly, in the natural gas or petroleum sector, liquid level sensors are crucial for providing accurate measurements of oil levels, which assist in scheduling oil deliveries, avoiding excess supply, and preventing shortages. Given the increasing use of level sensors across various industrial sectors, it is anticipated that the market for these sensors will experience steady growth in the coming years.

Level Sensors Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global level sensors market is segmented into contact and non-contact sensors. According to our estimates, currently, the non-contact sensor technology segment captures the majority of the market share. This dominance is driven by its ability of employing electromagnetic waves for liquid level measurement. Technologies such as photoelectric and ultrasonic sensors function more rapidly and offer the ability to handle various level measurement tasks with greater accuracy across multiple industries.



Market Share by Type of Sensor Connectivity



Based on type of sensor connectivity, the global level sensors market is segmented into wired, wireless and IoT enabled types. According to our estimates, currently, the IoT enabled sensor captures the majority of the market share. This growth is driven by an increasing need for sophisticated sensors that offer real-time monitoring features.



Such IoT-enabled sensors are crucial for sectors such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater management. It is important to mention that this growth trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period, with IoT-enabled sensors anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during this time.



Market Share by Sensor Material



Based on sensor material, the global level sensors market is segmented into ceramic, plastic, stainless steel and others. According to our estimates, currently, the ceramic material segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the durability and corrosion resistance of ceramic that makes it well-suited to withstand harsh environments and chemicals.



However, the plastic sensor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its cost-effectiveness and continuous advancements enhancing its ability to endure environmental conditions.



Market Share by Monitoring Type



Based on monitoring type, the global level sensors market is segmented into point-level sensors and continuous-level sensors. According to our estimates, currently, the continuous monitoring segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is due to the enhanced accuracy and flexibility provided by continuous monitoring technology. Radar and ultrasonic level sensors are the most commonly utilized continuous-level sensors, capable of measuring the levels of liquids and fluidized solids.



Market Share by Application Area



Based on application area, the global level sensors market is segmented into liquid measuring & monitoring, and fluidized measuring & monitoring. According to our estimates, currently, the liquid measuring & monitoring segment captures the majority of the market share, due to the increasing adoption of level sensors for liquid measurement and monitoring across various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, chemical, and oil & gas.



In both the chemical and oil & gas sectors, there is a substantial demand for liquid level sensors, as these industries must comply with regulatory standards related to the storage of liquid petroleum and gas. Therefore, these sectors require dependable liquid-level measuring sensors to meet regulatory requirements, which is expected to be the primary reason for the largest market share.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global level sensors market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprises captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the wide range of sensor products offered by these larger companies and their substantial investments in this expanding market.



Notably, these firms are intensifying their research and development efforts to create advanced sensor technologies. Larger enterprises are also utilizing acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their product offerings and address the increasing demand for liquid-level sensors.



Market Share by End User



Based on end user, the global level sensors market is segmented into manufacturing, food & beverage, chemical, water and wastewater, industrial manufacturing, energy & utilities, pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the oil, gas and chemical segment captures the majority of the market share.



This can be attributed to the increasing use of sensors for monitoring and managing liquid levels in storage tanks, processing vessels, and pipelines. Importantly, oil and gas operations are intricate, and there exists a significant risk of fire incidents due to the volatility of these substances. Therefore, oil and gas companies employ sophisticated liquid sensor technologies to maintain safety and operational efficiency.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Company Profiles

ABB Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

AMETEK

Garner Industries

Indicator

Emerson Electric

Electro-Sensors

Endress+Hauser

Fortive

Gems Sensors

Honeywell International

Magnetrol International

OMEGA Engineering

MTS System Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Senix Corporation

Texas Instruments

TE Connectivity

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