RedCloud to Enter Live Deployment Phase as Combined Turkey and Saudi Joint Ventures Represent Up to $80 Million Revenue

London, UK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced it is progressing the deployment of its RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine in Turkey, moving from R&D into early-stage integration with one of the country’s leading distribution networks.

This development marks the next phase of RedCloud’s expansion in Turkey, transitioning from capability build to in-market execution. Following the establishment of its up to $50 million joint venture and the intended launch of its AI R&D hub at ITU Teknokent, RedCloud is now working alongside a leading national distributor to integrate RAID into active distribution environments in H1 FY’26.

This phase focuses on embedding RAID directly into the flow of trade, enabling more precise demand prediction, inventory positioning, and execution decisions across complex FMCG supply chains. It represents the first step toward enterprise deployment of RedCloud’s intelligence infrastructure within live market conditions.

With global supply chains facing renewed disruption, ongoing instability in the Middle East is constraining key trade routes, increasing volatility, and exposing structural weaknesses in how goods move globally. Critical corridors are under pressure, costs are shifting rapidly, and visibility across supply chains remains fragmented.

In this environment, the advantage shifts decisively to those who can act on data inside the flow of trade, not analyze it after the fact.



Mehmet Bostan, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud Türkiye, said, "Global supply chains are being reshaped in real time. What we are seeing in the Middle East is not a regional disruption, it is exposing how fragile and fragmented global trade infrastructure has become."

"When critical routes are constrained and costs move this fast, the advantage shifts to those who can make decisions at speed, with precision, inside the flow of trade itself."

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ergen, Non-Executive Director of RedCloud said, "Turkey sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. As critical trade routes face unprecedented pressure, the ability to make intelligent decisions inside the flow of trade is no longer optional — it is existential. Embedding RAID into live distribution networks in Turkey will prove that this infrastructure works where it matters most."

This progression will operationalize RedCloud’s joint venture model in Turkey combining local market infrastructure with the Company’s AI-driven intelligence layer. It also establishes a pathway for broader regional rollout as RAID moves toward full enterprise deployment.

The announcement follows RedCloud’s recently announced Saudi Arabia licensing agreement, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to scale globally through regional partnerships and embed intelligence directly into how trade operates across high-growth FMCG markets.

Together, the Turkey and Saudi agreements represent up to $80 million in contracted value, reflecting the early commercial scale of RedCloud’s intelligence infrastructure as it moves into advanced development and deployment across major FMCG markets.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye and Saudi Arabian or whether the joint venture will be able to generate the targeted revenues over the next five years, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the development and integration of real-time predictions through RedCloud’s RAID engine, including such development at RedCloud’s soon to be launched AI R&D hub at ITU Teknokent, the ability to scale globally through regional partnerships and embed intelligence across high-growth FMCG markets and the full enterprise deployment of the RAID engine. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

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