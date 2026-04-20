Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: Growing Adoption of Biologic Therapies and Innovations in Multifunctional Excipients to Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts: Distribution by Scale of Operation, Type of Modality, Type of Excipient, Chemical Components, Company Size, Source of Manufacturing, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to grow from USD 3.6 billion in the current year to USD 6.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, till 2035



Over the years, the increasing popularity of biologics has resulted in a significant shift within the healthcare sector. In the past ten years, the annual rate of biopharmaceutical approvals (which includes monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapies) by the USFDA has consistently risen, with biologics accounting for over 40% of all newly approved drugs.

As of October 2024, there are more than 12,700 biologic products undergoing clinical trials globally, emphasizing the level of innovation in this area. Considering their unique advantages over small molecules such as improved efficacy, precise targeting, and better safety profiles, biologics are projected to continue propelling advancements in treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare disorders, and genetic conditions. Nevertheless, biologics possess a complex structure and are naturally less stable than small molecules, making them susceptible to physical degradation (such as aggregation, precipitation, and denaturation) and chemical degradation (including oxidation, deamidation, and hydrolysis).

To overcome these challenges, various biopharmaceutical excipients, such as sugars (including sucrose and trehalose), amino acids (such as arginine), surfactants (for example, polysorbates), and polymeric agents (like PEGs), are employed to stabilize formulations, increase solubility, regulate pH and tonicity, and enhance overall bioavailability. In fact, more than 70% of marketed biologics depend on polysorbates as stabilizing agents, while bulking agents, antioxidants, and preservatives enhance their functional effectiveness.

Further, excipients have become essential for facilitating advanced drug product formats, including lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and ready-to-use liquid formulations. Ongoing innovations, especially in lipid-based excipients for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, are expanding the landscape of excipients even further. Combined with the increasing tendency towards outsourcing and enhanced regulatory support for innovative excipients, the application of biopharmaceutical excipients is set for continued market growth throughout the forecast period.

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Commercial Scale of Operation Accounts for the Largest Share of Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market



In terms of scale of operation, the biopharmaceutical excipients market is segmented across preclinical / clinical and commercial scale. In the current year, the commercial scale segment occupies the higher biopharmaceutical excipients market share (close to 90%) and is likely to grow at a higher CAGR (6.8%) during the forecast period. This dominance is fueled by the increased demand for biologics, necessitating substantial amounts of excipients to maintain product stability, solubility, and efficacy during large-scale production. With an increasing number of biologic drugs moving into commercial manufacturing phases, the demand for excipients rises significantly, leading to a larger market share for commercial-scale operations.



Solid Tumors Segment to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Biopharmaceutical Excipient Market



In the current year, antibodies segment constitutes most of the biopharmaceutical excipient market size (around 50%) and is likely to grow at a higher CAGR (8.7%) during the forecast period. This results from the swift expansion and mass manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies and antibody-driven therapies, necessitating various excipients to maintain the stability, solubility, and safety of these intricate biologics.



Europe Accounts for the Largest Share of the Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market



In terms of geographical regions, Europe is likely to capture majority (35%) of the biopharmaceutical excipients market share in the current year, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well. This results from the significant presence of well-established biotech and pharmaceutical firms in the sector. The focus of major industry leaders drives substantial funding and speeds up the integration of AI technologies in pharmaceutical production. Further, this sector gains advantages from its developed pharmaceutical ecosystem, strong R&D capacities, and favorable regulatory framework, which enhances its leading position. Significantly, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand to the highest CAGR (7.7%) throughout the forecast period until 2035.

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The current market landscape features the presence of close to 60 manufacturers that claim to offer services for biopharmaceutical excipients across the world; of these, majority (40%) are headquartered in Europe.

Close to 50% of the companies manufacture polymer-based biopharmaceutical excipients; of these, majority (~65%) of the excipients are being used as stabilizers in drug formulations.

Stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities in order to enhance their respective portfolios and gain a competitive edge over other players active in the biopharmaceutical excipients manufacturing domain.

Majority of the deals inked in this domain were distribution agreements, indicating a strategic focus on expanding market reach and ensuring broad availability of specialized excipients across diverse geographic regions.

Driven by the growing demand for biologics, CMOs have significantly expanded their existing capacities and capabilities; notably, majority of the expansion initiatives have been undertaken by players based in Europe.

Our proprietary framework serves as a strategic tool for developers, enabling them to evaluate vendors based on their specific requirements for biopharmaceutical excipients manufacturing.

Driven by the growing adoption of biologic therapies, innovations in multifunctional excipients, the biopharmaceutical excipients market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Currently, majority of the market share is captured by antibodies subsegment owing to the widespread use of monoclonal antibodies, which play a vital role in targeted therapies for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

Carbohydrates sub-segment is estimated to capture most of the market share in the current year, due to the extensive use of starch, sucrose, and dextrose in drug formulations as stabilizers and bulking agents for biologics.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

COMPANIES FEATURED

A&C Bio Buffer

ABITEC

Actylis

Additive Manufacturing Customized Machines (AMCM)

Aditya Chemicals

ADM

Advancion (formerly known as ANGUS Chemical)

AmpTec

Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasei

Ashland

Avanti Research

Avantor

Azelis

Barentz

BASF Pharma

BENEO

BIOGRUND

BioNTech

BioSpectra

BOC Sciences

Bonumose

Brenntag

Budenheim

Cascade Chemistry (acquired by Actylis)

CG Chemkalien

c-LEcta

Cole-Parmer

Colorcon

Corden Pharma

CPI

Crest Cellulose

Croda

DFE Pharma

DKSH

Dr. Paul Lohmann

DuPont

DURECT

Enmex

Erkang Pharmaceutical

Evonik

Finar

Fuji Chemical

Gangwal Healthcare

Gattefosse

Gelita

Harro Hofliger

Hawkins

HOPAX

Hosokawa Micron

Ideal Cures

IFF Pharma Solutions

IMCD

IMCoPharma

Indchem International

InnoCore Pharmaceuticals

International Flavors & Fragrances

InVitria

Itacel

JRS Pharma

Kerry

Kirsch Pharma

KLK Kolb

Kuraray

Larodan

Lazuline Biotech

LBB Specialties

Lipoid

Lubrizol

LyoHUB

Maas Pharma Chemicals

Meggle

Merck KGaA

Mitushi Biopharma

Moderna

Nagase Viita

National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT)

Nordic Bioproducts

Nordmann

PanReac AppliChem

PCAS

Pfanstiehl

Pfizer

Polykon Manufacturing

Qualicaps

ReForm Biologics

Roquette

Seppic

Shanghai Huamao Pharmaceutical

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sigachi

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

SPI Pharma

Stanford University

Sudeep Pharma

TaBlitz

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tomita

TTY Biopharm

Univar Solutions

VAV Life Sciences

Vikram Thermo

Wilshire Technologies

MARKET SCOPE

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical Scale

Commercial Scale

Type of Modality

Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapies

Proteins / Peptides

Other Biologics

Type of Excipients

Buffering Agents

Lyoprotectant Agents

Solubilizers and Surfactants

Tonicity Agents

pH Adjusting Agents

Others

Chemical Components

Carbohydrates

Polymers

Polyols

Proteins / Amino Acids

Others

Company Size

Small Players

Mid-sized Players

Large and Very Large Players

Source of Manufacturing

In-house

Outsourcing

End User

Contract Manufacturers

Drug Developers

Hybrid Players

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhe5xz

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