Cole West Closes on 38 Homesites in Northern Utah for New Community

SYRACUSE, Utah, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately-held, locally owned and operated, Utah-based real estate development company today announced that it has closed on 38 homesites for a new community called Lone Tree in Syracuse, Utah.

“This is a great opportunity in Northern Utah to expand Cole West’s presence and advance our continued growth as Utah’s premier homebuilder,” said Chris Winter, Cole West President of Homebuilding. “Lone Tree is our second new home community in the growing city of Syracuse, popular with homebuyers looking for a unique, high-quality lifestyle, and top rated schools. Lone tree will provide thoughtfully designed homes built with lasting craftsmanship and enduring quality.”

Lone Tree, located at 963 S. 2000 W, will consist of 38 single-family homes ranging from 3,500 to 5,000 finished square feet with six new floorplans and options for three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms above ground. All homes will feature two-car garages with options for three-car garages on larger lots. Lone Tree is named in recognition of one of the city’s oldest known trees. The community will feature a landscaped common area designed to preserve and highlight this mature tree.

Development is slated to begin this summer, with both design and construction led by Cole West. Homes are anticipated to begin selling in early 2027, with prices expected to start in the $700Ks. *

The community is just a short drive from the Syracuse Utah Temple, Glen Eagle Golf Course, and Syracuse Town Center, placing residents close to local landmarks, recreation, and everyday conveniences. It’s also the gateway to Antelope Island State Park and within an hour of Northern Utah’s renowned mountain resorts, offering year-round access to skiing in the “world’s best snow,” hiking, and a wide range of outdoor activities. Hill Air Force Base, the second largest Air Force base in the U.S., serves as a major nearby employment center, supplying more than 25,000 jobs and contributing $8.9 billion to the regional economy. Syracuse is also home to several other thriving industries including financial services, software development, life sciences, and manufacturing.

“Syracuse offers a rare balance of scenic beauty, a family-oriented atmosphere, and everyday livability, making it an ideal place for those seeking community connection and high quality of life,” added Winter.

Syracuse is located in Davis County and is situated between the Great Salt Lake and Interstate 15, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, offering ideal commute times for the city’s growing population of young professionals. Cole West will also be launching homes for sale in Syracuse at SaltRock, a 113-single-family home community set alongside the Davis Corridor.

Key partners in the transaction include the land seller, Davis School District and broker, Brandon Wood of Northwood Group. The City of Syracuse’s coordination on entitlements was instrumental in facilitating the dedication of a separate parcel, which will support the development of an adjacent future fire station serving the community.

For information about Cole West and communities for sale in Northern Utah, visit: https://colewest.com/northern/communities/

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

ABOUT COLE WEST

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a fully integrated real estate development and homebuilding enterprise specializing in multifamily housing, master-planned communities, mixed-use projects, and land developments across the state. Founded on principles of thoughtful land planning, progressive architecture, and exceptional execution, Cole West is committed to crafting extraordinary communities that elevate the fabric of Utah’s neighborhoods. For more information, visit colewest.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 525-7024