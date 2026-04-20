Max Immunity Clinic Opens in Markham, Offering Regenerative and Recovery-Based Therapies

TORONTO, ON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Immunity Clinic, a premier health management practice specializing in cellular energy restoration and advanced regenerative therapies, is celebrating its grand opening on April 24 and 25, 2026. Founded by Helen Huang—a thyroid cancer survivor, MDRT wealth management professional, and first-generation immigrant—the clinic introduces a proactive "health-first" philosophy designed for high-performing entrepreneurs and executives.

Max Immunity’s service model is focused on helping clients address fatigue, slow the aging process, and optimize immune resilience through evidence-based, nurse-led protocols. While traditional healthcare often centers on diagnosing and treating illness after symptoms appear, Max Immunity Clinic was established around a more preventive and supportive approach to health management. The clinic’s services are intended to help clients maintain function and improve recovery through treatments that focus on circulation, cellular energy, hydration, and restorative care.

A Founder’s Perspective on Preventive Health

Huang said the clinic was shaped in part by her personal health experience, which changed how she viewed long-term well-being and the role proactive care can play in everyday life. After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014, she began rethinking the relationship between personal health and sustained professional performance.

"That diagnosis was my wake-up call," says Helen Huang, Founder of Max Immunity Clinic. "I realized that despite my financial success, my most fundamental asset—my health—was bankrupt. I founded Max Immunity because no one should have to hit rock bottom before learning how to manage their biological wealth."

Now cancer-free, Huang has drawn from both her personal experience and her professional background to develop a clinic model that reflects her focus on long-term planning, resilience, and personal well-being. This has shaped the clinic’s holistic "Health + Body + Wealth" framework.

Services and Clinical Approach

The clinic is staffed by a dedicated team of Registered Nurses (RNs) and Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who deliver personalized, science-backed treatments, including:

Custom IV & Regenerative Therapies: Targeted nutrient infusions and IM protocols to combat inflammation and cellular dysfunction.

Targeted nutrient infusions and IM protocols to combat inflammation and cellular dysfunction. Regenerative Medicine: Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) to accelerate tissue repair.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) to accelerate tissue repair. Biohacking Technology: Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, and Compression Therapy to enhance circulation and metabolic recovery.





"At Max Immunity, we don’t just treat symptoms; we partner with clients to rebuild their health from the inside out," says Nurse Practitioner Chengyu Zheng, NP. "Our goal is to ensure every individual feels energized and truly in control of their well-being."

Grand Opening Event Details

The clinic’s grand opening event will take place over two days, formally introducing the clinic to the Toronto community as it begins operations. To celebrate the launch, Max Immunity Clinic will offer complimentary treatments to attendees, including select IV infusion therapy, IM shots, or biohacking sessions, subject to consultation and availability on a first to RSVP basis.

Day One: Friday, April 24 - Grand Opening for the Public

Time: 02:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Unit 101 - 3603 Hwy 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 8W3

RSVP: RSVP here





Day Two: Saturday, April 25 - Grand Opening for the Public

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Unit 101 - 3603 Hwy 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 8W3

RSVP: RSVP here





The launch comes as consumer interest in regenerative care, recovery therapies, and longevity-focused wellness services continues to expand, particularly among professionals seeking more proactive ways to support energy, resilience, and overall quality of life. Max Immunity Clinic is positioning its services within that growing segment by combining nurse-led oversight with a range of recovery and therapeutic modalities under one practice.

To learn more about Max Immunity Clinic and its service offerings, please visit https://maximmunity.ca/ .

About Max Immunity Clinic

Max Immunity Clinic provides a proactive health management system for high-achieving individuals. The clinic is staffed by a dedicated team of Registered Nurses (RNs) and Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who deliver personalized, science-backed treatments, including: Targeted nutrient IV infusions and IM protocols, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatments, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, and Compression Therapy for patients across the Toronto GTA region.

By focusing on energy restoration, immune optimization, and longevity, the clinic helps clients maintain peak performance in both their personal and professional lives. Max Immunity works in tandem with Founder Helen Huang’s wealth management practice to provide a comprehensive approach to a well-lived life.



